સુવિધા:ગોએરએ ફરી સુરતથી ફલાઇટ ઉડાવવાની તૈયારી શરૂ કરી

સુરતએક કલાક પહેલા
ગોએર એરલાઇન્સે સુરત એરપોર્ટથી પોતાની ફલાઇટ ટેકઓફ કરવા માટેની તૈયારી ફરી શરૂ કરી છે. એરપોર્ટના અધિકારી સૂત્રોથી જણાય આવ્યું છે કે તાજેતરમાં જ ગોએર એરલાઇન્સે સુરત એરપોર્ટના ટર્મિમલ બિલ્ડિંગમાં ઓફિસ ખોલવા માટે ડિરેક્ટર અમન સૈનીને પ્રપોઝલ મોકલી હતી અને તે પ્રપોઝલ મંજૂર કરાય છે. અહીં વાત એવી પણ છે કે બે વર્ષ પહેલા ગોએર એરલાઇન્સે સુરત એરપોર્ટથી પટના, લખનઉ, હૈદરાબાદ, ચેન્નઇ, કોલકાતા અને ગોવાની એમ 6 ફલાઇટ ઓપરેટ કરવાની સાથે ટર્મિનલ બિલ્ડિંગમાં ઓફિસ ખોલવા પ્રપોઝલ મોકલી હતી. જો કે, તે સમયે પૂર્વ ડિરેક્ટર એસ. કે. પાણિગ્રાહીએ તે પ્રપોઝલ મંજૂર કરી હતી.

યાત્રીઓની ‌અવર જવર 87 હજાર પહોંચી
કોરોના કેસોની સંખ્યામાં ઘટાડો થઈ રહ્યો છે. તેવામાં જ સુરત એરપોર્ટથી ફલાઇટોમાં અવર જવર કરનારા પેસેન્જરોની સંખ્યામાં વધારો નોંધાય રહ્યો છે. છેલ્લા દસ જ મહિનામાં એરપોર્ટ પર પેસેન્જરોની અવર જવર 37થી સીધી જ 87 હજાર પર પહોંચી ગઈ છે. એરપોર્ટથી જણાય આવે છે કે જાન્યુઆરી મહિનામાં 87,227 પેસેન્જરોની અવર જવર નોંધાઇ છે એટલે કે 43,826 પેસેન્જરો આવ્યા છે અને 43,401 પેસેન્જર ગયા છે. અહીં વાત એવી જણાય છે કે એપ્રિલ મહિનામાં 37 જ પેસેન્જરની અવર જવર નોંધાય હતી.

મહિનોપેસેન્જરો
એપ્રિલ37
મે1,616
જૂન9,343
જૂલાઈ8,858
ઓગસ્ટ18,792
સપ્ટેમ્બર44,841
ઓક્ટોબર57,642
નવેમ્બર67,952
ડિસેમ્બર74,415
જાન્યુઆરી87,227

