એક્ઝિબિશન:સુરતમાં ચેમ્બર ઓફ કોમર્સ દ્વારા જેમ્સ એન્ડ જ્વેલરી પ્રદર્શન, સૌ પ્રથમવાર સિન્થેટીક ડાયમંડનું પ્રમોશન 'સ્પાર્કલ'માં કરાશે

સુરતએક કલાક પહેલા
ચેમ્બર દ્વારા યોજાતા સ્પાર્કલ પ્રદર્શનમાં વિદેશથી પણ પાર્ટીસિપેટ્સ આવશે(ફાઈલ તસવીર) - Divya Bhaskar
  • નેચરલ એન્ડ સિન્થેટીક ડાયમંડ મેન્યુફેકચરીંગ સેગ્મેન્ટ, મશીનરી , જ્વેલરી મેન્યુફેકચરીંગ સેગ્મેન્ટનું પ્રદર્શન

કોરોના સંક્રમણ બાદ હવે એક્ઝિબિશન થવા લાગ્યા છે. જેમાં ધી સધર્ન ગુજરાત ચેમ્બર ઓફ કોમર્સ એન્ડ ઈન્ડસ્ટ્રી દ્વારા આગામી 20થી 22 ફેબ્રુઆરી દરમિયાન સરસાણા ખાતે આવેલા સુરત ઈન્ટરનેશનલ એક્ઝિબિશન એન્ડ કન્વેન્શન સેન્ટર ખાતે ‘જેમ્સ એન્ડ જ્વેલરી પ્રદર્શન’સુરત સ્પાર્કલ– 21નું આયોજન કરવામાં આવ્યું છે. ચેમ્બર દ્વારા છેલ્લાં ત્રણ વર્ષથી બી ટુ બી ધોરણે એક્ઝિબિશન યોજાઇ રહ્યું છે, ત્યારે આ વર્ષે પણ આ અભિગમને જાળવી રાખવામાં આવશે. સાથે જ સૌ પ્રમથવાર સેન્થેટીક ડાયમંડને પણ રજૂ કરવામાં આવશે.

ભારતીય જ્વેલરીની માંગમાં વધારો થશે
ચેમ્બર પ્રમુખ દિનેશ નાવડીયાએ જણાવ્યું હતું કે, નાણાં મંત્રી નિર્મલા સીતારમણ દ્વારા રજૂ કરવામાં આવેલા કેન્દ્રીય બજેટમાં ફિનીશ્ડ સિન્થેટીક ડાયમંડની આયાત ઉપર કસ્ટમ ડયુટી વધારવાની જાહેરાત કરાઇ છે. જેને કારણે સુરતમાં સિન્થેટીક ડાયમંડ મેન્યુફેકચરર્સને ઘણો લાભ થશે. બીજી બાજુ, સોના અને ચાંદીની આયાત ઉપર કસ્ટમ ડયુટી ઘટાડી છે. જેને પગલે જ્વેલરી મેન્યુફેકચરર્સને રાહત થશે અને ભારતમાં જ્વેલરી ઉદ્યોગને ડોમેસ્ટીક માર્કેટમાં ઘણો લાભ થશે. સાથે જ જ્વેલરીની માંગમાં પણ વધારો થશે.

70 જેટલા મેન્યુફેક્ચર્સ ભાગ લેશે
એક્ઝિબિશન ચેરમેન જયંતિ સાવલીયાએ જણાવ્યું હતું કે, સ્પાર્કલ પ્રદર્શનમાં નેચરલ ડાયમંડ એન્ડ જ્વેલરી મેન્યુફેકચરર્સ, સિન્થેટીક ડાયમંડ એન્ડ મશીનરી મેન્યુફેકચરર્સ, સમગ્ર હીરા ઉદ્યોગ અને તેની સાથે સંકળાયેલા ઉદ્યોગકારોએ ઉત્સાહ દાખવ્યો છે. સુરત જ્વેલરી મેન્યુફેકચરર્સ એસોસિએશનના સહયોગથી 70 જેટલા જ્વેલરી મેન્યુફેકચરર્સ ભાગ લઇ રહ્યા છે. આમ કુલ 150થી વધુ એક્ઝિબિટર્સ દ્વારા લુઝ ડાયમંડ, ડાયમંડ જ્વેલરી અને મશીનરીનું પ્રદર્શન કરવામાં આવશે.

અમેરિકા ચાઈના ટ્રેડવોરનો ફાયદો
કોવિડ– ૧૯ પછી જેમ એન્ડ જ્વેલરી ઇન્ડસ્ટ્રી ઉભી નહીં થશે તેવું લાગી રહ્યું હતું. પરંતુ અમેરિકા અને ચાઇના વચ્ચેના ટ્રેડવોરને કારણે મુંબઇથી જ્વેલરી મેન્યુફેકચરર્સ સુરતમાં સ્થળાંતરીત થઇ રહયા છે. જેનો સીધો લાભ સુરતના જેમ એન્ડ જ્વેલરી ઉદ્યોગને થઇ રહયો છે. ડાયમંડ જ્વેલરીનું એક્ષ્પોર્ટ પણ સુરતથી વધી રહ્યું છે. આથી હવે સુરત નેચરલ અને સિન્થેટીક ડાયમંડની સાથે મશીનરી મેન્યુફેકચરીંગનું કેન્દ્ર બની રહ્યું છે.

