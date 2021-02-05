તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

  • Geeta Rabari, Dimpal Kapadia And Mumtaz Candidate In Surat, Top Seven Manisha Is Lucky Surat Municipal Corporation Election

ચૂંટણીનો થનગનાટ:સુરતમાં 'ગીતા રબારી', 'ડિમ્પલ કાપડિયા' અને 'મુમતાઝ' ચૂંટણીનો જંગ લડશે, સૌથી વધુ સાત મનિષા નસીબવંતી પુરવાર

સુરત22 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • એક જ વોર્ડમાં બે મનિષા નામની ઉમેદવાર અને વિલાસ નામની ઉમેદવાર

સુરત શહેરમાં સ્થાનિક સ્વરાજની ચૂંટણીનો 484 ઉમેદવારો વચ્ચે જંગ છે. ત્યારે ભાજપ, કોંગ્રેસ અને આમ આદમી પાર્ટીમાંથી ગીતા રબારી, ડિમ્પલ કાપડિયા અને મુમતાઝ જેવા નામના ઉમેદવારો ચૂંટણીનો જંગ લડશે. જ્યારે સૌથી વધુ મનિષા નામની મહિલાનો નસીવંતી પુરવાર થઈ છે. જેમાં ભાજપમાં બે મનિષા, કોંગ્રેસમાં ચાર મનિષા અને આપમાંથી એક મનિષા ઉમેદવાર છે.

સાત મનિષા નામની ઉમેદવાર
સુરત મહાનગરપાલિકાની ચૂંટણીમાં અલગ-અલગ નામ અને અટકધારી ઉમેદવારોમાં મનિષા નામની મહિલા ઉમેદવારોએ ઉમેદવારીમાં મેદાન માર્યું છે. ભાજપમાંથી મનિષા નામની બે યુવા મહિલાઓએ ઉમેદવારી કરી છે. કોંગ્રસમાંથી 4 મનિષાએ ઉમેદવારી કરી છે. જ્યારે આપમાંથી એક મનિષા નામની મહિલાએ ઉમેદવારી કરી છે. આ સાથે વોર્ડ નંબર 4માં કોંગ્રેસમાંથી જ 2 મનિષાએ ઉમેદવારી કરી છે.

ભાજપ, કોંગ્રેસ અને આપમાંથી 42 ઉમેદવારો પટેલ અટકધારી
ભાજપ, કોંગ્રેસ અને આપમાંથી 42 ઉમેદવારોની અટક પટેલ છે. ઉમેદવારોમાં નામમાં મનિષા તો અટકમાં પટેલ સરનેમ ધરાવતા ઉમેદવારોએ મેદાન માર્યું છે. શહેરના સૌરાષ્ટ્રવાસી પાટીદાર ઉમેદવારો ઉપરાંત કોળી પટેલ સમાજમાં મતદારો પર પ્રભુત્વ ધરાવતા દાવેદારોના નામ ઉપર પસંદગી ઉતારવામાં આવી છે. ભાજપે કુલ 120 પૈકી 20 બેઠકો પર પટેલ અટક ધરાવતા ઉમેદવારોને ટિકિટ આપી છે. કોંગ્રેસે પટેલ સરનેમ ધરાવતા 11 ઉમેદવારોને રાજકિય જંગ લડવા મેદાનમાં ઉતાર્યા છે. જ્યારે આમ આદમી પાર્ટી એ 11 પટેલને ટિકિટ આપી છે.

મમતા નામની ચાર અને વિલાસ નામની ત્રણ ઉમેદવાર
સુરતમાં ભાજપ, કોંગ્રેસ અને આપમાંથી એક સરખા નામવાળી મહિલાઓને ટિકિટ આપી ઉમેદવારી નોંધાવી છે. જેમાં ચાર ઉમેદવારના નામ મમતા, ત્રણ ઉમેદવારના નામ વિલાસ, ત્રણના નામ ગીતા, બેના નામ વૈશાલી, ત્રણના નામ શિતલ, બેના નામ પારૂલ, ત્રણના નામ દક્ષા, બેના નામ દયા, બેના નામ પાયલ, ત્રણના નામ ઉર્મિલા, ચારના નામ મમતા, બેના નામ વિદ્યા, બેના નામ શિવાની, ત્રણના નામ હિના છે.

ત્રિપાંખિયો જંગ
પાલિકાની ચૂંટણીમાં હવે 484 ઉમેદવારો વચ્ચે ચૂંટણી ખેલાશે. પાસે કોંગ્રેસના પાટીદાર ઉમેદવારોના ફાર્મ પરત ખેંચવા માટે આહવાન કરતા સવારથી જ સુડા ભવન ખાતે ભારે ચહલપહલ રહી હતી. મહાનગર પાલિકાના 30 વોર્ડ માટેની 120 બેઠક પર ભાજપના 120, કોંગ્રેસના 117 અને આમ આદમી પાટીના 114 ઉમેદવારે મેદાનમાં ઉતરશે. જેની સામે અપક્ષ 55 અને અન્ય પાર્ટી 78ના ઉમેદવારો પણ નસીબ અજમાવશે.

વોર્ડ નં.27માં સૌથી વધુ 28 ઉમેદવાર
ગત રોજ ઉમેદવારીપત્ર પરત ખેંચવાનાની આખરી મુદત હતી. જેમાં બે કોંગ્રેસના ઉમેદવારો સહિત કુલ 15 ઉમેદવારોએ ઉમેદવારીપત્ર પરત ખેચ્યા છે. વોર્ડ નં.3માંથી બે ઉમેદવારોએ પોતાની ઉમેદવારી પરત ખેંચતા કોંગ્રેસે ચૂંટણી પહેલાજ ત્રણ બેઠકો ગુમાવી દીધી છે. આજે ચંટણીનું ચિત્ર સ્પષ્ટ થતા હવે 9 બેઠકોને બાદ કરતા બાકીની બેઠક પર ભાજપ, કોંગ્રેસ અને આપ વચ્ચે ત્રીપાંખિયો જંગ ખેલાશે. મનપાની ચૂંટણીમાં વોર્ડ નં.27 ડિંડોલી (દક્ષિણ)માં સૌથી વધુ 28 ઉમેદવારો મેદાનમાં છે. જેમાં 11 ઉમેદવાર અપક્ષના છે. તો બીજી તરફ વોર્ડ નં.15 કરંજ-મગોબમાં સૌથી ઓછા 12 ઉમેદવારો ચૂંટણી લડશે.

