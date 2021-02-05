તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

કિમીયો:સુરતના ડિંડોલીમાંથી કચરાની આડમાં થતી દારૂની હેરાફેરી ઝડપાઈ, બાઈકને મોડિફાઈ કરનાર યુવક પાસેથી 92 હજારનો મુદ્દામાલ ઝડપાયો

સુરત18 મિનિટ પહેલા
દારૂની હેરાફેરી માટે કિમીયો કરનાર યુવકને પોલીસે ઝડપી લીધો હતો. - Divya Bhaskar
દારૂની હેરાફેરી માટે કિમીયો કરનાર યુવકને પોલીસે ઝડપી લીધો હતો.
  • બાઈકની પાછળ બોક્સમાં દારૂનો જથ્થો કચરાની નીચે મૂક્યો હતો

સુરતના ડિંડોલી વિસ્તારમાં દારૂની હેરાફરી કરતો શખ્સ ઝડપાયો છે. યુવકે બાઈકને મોડીફાય કરી કચરાના બોક્સ બનાવ્યા હતાં. જેમાં કચરાની નીચે દારૂનો જથ્થો છૂપાવી રાખ્યો હતો. આ અંગે બાતમીના આધારે પોલીસે તપાસ હાથધરી હતી. જેમાં પોલીસે યુવકને દારૂના જથ્થા સાથે ઝડપી લીધો હતો. જેથી પોલીસે દારૂ અને બાઈક મળી કુલ 92 હજારની મત્તા કબ્જે કરી હતી. દારુ આપનાર અને દારૂ મંગાવનારા ઈસમને પોલીસે વોન્ટેડ જાહેર કર્યા છે. હાલ પોલીસે વધુ તપાસ હાથ ધરી છે.

પોલીસે કચરાની નીચેથી દારૂનો જથ્થો ઝડપી લીધો હતો
પોલીસે કચરાની નીચેથી દારૂનો જથ્થો ઝડપી લીધો હતો

આ રીતે ગાડીને મોડીફાઈ કરી હતી
બુટલેગરો દારૂની હેરાફેરી કરવા અવનવા કિમીયા અજમાવતા હોય છે. પરંતુ સુરતમાં એક વ્યક્તિએ દારૂની હેરાફેરી કરવા એક અલગ જ કિમીયો અપનાવ્યો હતો. જે જોઈને ખુદ પોલીસ પણ ચોંકી ઉઠી હતી. સુરતમાં પીસીબી પોલીસને બાતમી મળી હતી કે, ડિંડોલી પાસે આવેલા શિવહીરાનગર પાસે એક ઇસમ કચરાની ફેરી મારે છે અને ચોરી છુપીથી દારૂની હેરાફેરી પણ કરી રહ્યો છે. બાતમીના આધારે પોલીસે વોચ ગોઠવી ક્રિષ્ના શ્યામલાલ મિશ્રાને ઝડપી પાડ્યો હતો. આરોપીએ પોતાની બાઈકને મોડીફાય કરાવી હતી. જેમાં તેણે બાઈકની પાછળના ભાગે લોખંડની લોડીંગ કેરેજ ફીટીંગ કરાવેલું હતું. અને તેમાં બે પ્લાસ્ટિકની ગુણો મુકી દીધી હતી. અને તેમાં ઉપર કચરો, ખાલી બાટલી મૂકી દીધી હતી. અને નીચે દારુ છુપાવ્યો હતો. પોલીસે તપાસ કરતા તેમાંથી 40 હજારનો દારૂ મળી આવ્યો હતો. જેથી પોલીસે તે બાઈક, દારૂ મળી કુલ 92 હજારની મત્તા કબ્જે કરી છે.

કચરાની નીચે દમણથી દારૂ લાવીને સુરતમાં યુવક ડિલિવરી કરવા નીકળ્યો હતો.
કચરાની નીચે દમણથી દારૂ લાવીને સુરતમાં યુવક ડિલિવરી કરવા નીકળ્યો હતો.

બે ઈસમોને વોન્ટેડ જાહેર કરાયા
પોલીસનીપૂછપરછમાં તેને આ દારૂ દમણ ખાતેથી લાલુ નામના ઇસમે આપ્યો હોવાનું તેમજ આ દારૂ રાકેશ નામના ઇસમેં મંગાવ્યો હોવાનું જણાવ્યું હતું. જેથી પોલીસે બંને ઈસમોને વોન્ટેડ જાહેર કરી કાયદેસરની કાર્યવાહી હાથ ધરી છે.ઉલ્લેખનીય છે કે, અત્યાર સુધીમાં આપણે અનેક એવા કિસ્સાઓ જોતા આવ્યા છે જેમાં દારૂના ખેપિયાઓ અલગ-અલગ યુક્તિઓ કરીને દારૂ પહોંચાડતા હોય છે પરંતુ પહેલી વખત આ કિસ્સો સામે આવતા ખૂબ જ આશ્ચર્ય થઇ રહ્યું છે પોલીસ પોતે પણ આશ્ચર્યમાં મૂકાઈ છે કે મોટરસાયકલ ઉપર કચરાને ગુણોમાં દારૂ ભરીને લાવવાનો પ્રયાસ એક યુવાન દ્વારા છેલ્લા લાંબા સમયથી કરવામાં આવી રહ્યો હતો.

