તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Divya BhaskarDownload ios app - Divya Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Gujarati News
  • Local
  • Gujarat
  • Surat
  • Fire In Closed Textile Shop On Second Floor Of Paras Textile Market In Surat, Fire Department Managed To Control The Count Within Hours

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

દુર્ઘટના:સુરતમાં પારસ માર્કેટના બીજા માળે કાપડની બંધ દુકાનમાં આગ, ફાયર વિભાગે ગણતરીનો કલાકોમાં કાબૂ મેળવ્યા બાદ માર્કેટ સીલ કરાઈ

સુરત2 કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
આગની જાણ થતા દુકાન માલિકો દોડી આવ્યા. - Divya Bhaskar
આગની જાણ થતા દુકાન માલિકો દોડી આવ્યા.
  • 5 ફાયર સ્ટેશનની મદદથી આગ પર કાબૂ મેળવવામાં આવ્યો

સુરત શહેરના રીંગરોડ પારસ માર્કેટના બીજા માળે એક કાપડની બંધ દુકાનમાં આગ ફાટી નીકળતા ભાગદોડ મચી ગઇ હતી. શુક્રવારની વહેલી સવારે 5:12ના કોલ બાદ ફાયરની ટીમ ઘટના સ્થળે દોડી આગને કાબૂમાં લેવા પાણીનો મારો શરૂ કર્યો હતો. ફાયર વિભાગે ગણતરીના કલાકોમાં આગ પર કાબૂ મેળવી લીધો હતો.

માર્કેટમાં વેન્ટિલેશનનો અભાવ જોવા મળ્યો.
માર્કેટમાં વેન્ટિલેશનનો અભાવ જોવા મળ્યો.

આગ પર કાબૂ મેળવ્યા બાદ કુલીંગની કામગીરી શરૂ
કાપડ માર્કેટના બીજા માળે આગ હોવાથી અને આગ ઉગ્ર બની રહી હોવાથી તાત્કાલિક 5 ફાયર સ્ટેશન જેવા કે મજુરા, નવસારી, ડુંભાલ, માન દરવાજા અને ઘાંચી શેરીના ફાયર સ્ટેશનની મદદ લીધી હતી. એટલું જ નહીં પણ ફાયરના અધિકારીઓએ ભારે જહેમત ઉઠાવી આગને ગણતરીના કલાકોમાં જ કાબૂમાં લેવામાં સફળ રહ્યા હતા. ફાયર વિભાગે જણાવ્યું હતું કે હાલ કુલીંગ કામગીરી ચાલુ છે, આગ સંપૂર્ણ કાબુમાં આવી ગઈ છે.

માર્કેટની 80 જટેલી દુકાનો સીલ કરી દેવામાં આવી.
માર્કેટની 80 જટેલી દુકાનો સીલ કરી દેવામાં આવી.

દુકાનનો સામાન બળીને ખાખ થયો
કૃષ્ણ મોઢ (ફાયર ઓફિસર) એ જણાવ્યું હતું કે આગ ખૂબ જ મોટી હતી. માર્કેટના ચોકીદારે ધુમાડો નીકળતા જોઈ ફાયરને જાણ કરતા ફાયરનો કાફલો 15 પાણીના બમ્બા સાથે ઘટના સ્થળે દોડી ગયો હતો. પારસ માર્કેટના બીજા માળે નેશનલ સારીઝ નામની દુકાન કમ ઓફીસના માળિયે આગ લાગી હતી. લગભગ બે કલાકમાં આગ ઉગ્ર બન્યા બાદ તમામ સાડીઓનો જથ્થો, બોક્સ, ફર્નિચર, એસી, સહિતનો સામાન બળીને ખાખ થઈ ગયો હતો.

માર્કેટની સિસ્ટમમાં પણ ખામી દેખાય આવી.
માર્કેટની સિસ્ટમમાં પણ ખામી દેખાય આવી.

વેન્ટિલેટશનની જગ્યા પર દીવાલ ચણી દેવાય
વધુમાં જણાવ્યું હતું કે વારંવાર માર્કેટ વિસ્તારમાં વેન્ટિલેટશનને લઈ કરાયેલા અભિયાનની કોઈ અસર દેખાય રહી નથી. પારસ માર્કેટમાં વેન્ટિલેટશનની જગ્યા પર દીવાલ ચણી દેવાય હોય એવું લાગતું હતું. માર્કેટની સિસ્ટમમાં પણ ખામી દેખાય આવી હતી. જોકે, ચોકીદારની જાગૃતતાએ માર્કેટની બીજી દુકાનોને બચાવી લીધી હોય એમ કહી શકાય છે.

એપ ખોલો
ઇંગ્લેન્ડઇંગ્લેન્ડ38-0 (15.3)
VSલાઈવ
ભારતભારત--
રમત ચાલે છે
  • કૉપી લિંક
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓસુરત-ધુલિયા હાઇવે પર તાપી નજીક જાનની બસ ટેન્કર પાછળ ઘૂસી જતાં ત્રણનાં મોત, સાત ઇજાગ્રસ્ત - સુરત - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આ સમયે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ લાભદાયક છે. એટલે સમયનો ભરપૂર સહયોગ કરો. કોઇ જૂની સમસ્યાનો ઉકેલ મળવાથી વધારે રાહત અનુભવ થશે. થોડા રચનાત્મક અને સામાજિક કાર્યોમાં તમારો વિશેષ રસ રહેશે. નેગેટિવઃ- જોખમી કા...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો