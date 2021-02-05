તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

  • Gujarati News
  • National
  • Female Corporator Of AAP Freed The People From Fear, As The Trees Got Bigger And Sparked In The High Tension Line In Surat

આપની કામગીરી:સુરતમાં 'આપ'ના મહિલા કોર્પોરેટરે લોકોને ભયમુક્ત કર્યા, વૃક્ષો વિશાળ થઈ જતાં હાઇટેન્શન લાઈનમાં સ્પાર્ક થતા, પાલિકાની ટીમ બોલાવી વૃક્ષોની ડાળીઓ કપાવી

સુરતએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કોર્પોરેટર કુંદન કોઠીયાએ કોર્પોરેશનમાં પોતે જઇને અધિકારીઓ અને તેમની સમસ્યા અંગે માહિતી આપી

સુરતના કાપોદ્રા વિસ્તારમાં આવેલી વાડીનાથ સોસાયટીમાં છેલ્લા ઘણા સમયથી વૃક્ષો વિશાળ થઈ જતાં હાઇટેન્શન વીજળીની લાઇન અડી જતા હતા. તેના કારણે લોકોમાં ભયનો માહોલ જોવા મળતો હતો. આમ આદમી પાર્ટીના વોર્ડ નંબર 4ના કોર્પોરેટર કુંદનબેન કોઠીયાએ કોર્પોરેશનના અધિકારીઓને બોલાવીને તાત્કાલિક અસરથી વૃક્ષની ડાળીઓ કપાવી હતી. વૃક્ષની ડાળીઓ વધુ ફેલાઈ જતા હાઈટેન્શન લાઈનમાં સતત સ્પાર્ક થતો રહેતો હતો. ચોમાસા દરમિયાન સ્થિતિ વધુ ગંભીર થઈ જતી હતી.

તાત્કાલિક અસરથી વૃક્ષોની ડાળીઓ કાપવાનું શરૂ કરાયું
કોર્પોરેશનમાં વારંવાર વાડીનાથ સોસાયટીના લોકો દ્વારા ઓનલાઈન કમ્પ્લેઇન કરવામાં આવતી હતી ઓનલાઈન કમ્પ્લેઇન અંગેની કોઈ ગંભીરતા કોર્પોરેશનના અધિકારીઓ દ્વારા લેવામાં આવી નહીં. વારંવાર સ્થાનિક લોકો દ્વારા રજૂઆત કરવા છતાં પણ અધિકારીઓ સ્થાનિક લોકોનો પ્રશ્નોનો ઉકેલ લાવવામાં ઉદાસીન હતા. આખરે આમ આદમી પાર્ટીના કોર્પોરેટર કુંદન કોઠીયાએ કોર્પોરેશનમાં પોતે જઇને અધિકારીઓ અને તેમની સમસ્યા અંગે માહિતી આપી અને ત્યારબાદ અધિકારીઓ દ્વારા તાત્કાલિક અસરથી તેમના વિસ્તારમાં આવીને વૃક્ષોની ડાળીઓ કાપવાનું શરૂ કરવામાં આવ્યું હતું.

કોર્પોરેટર કુંદનબેન કોઠીયાએ કોર્પોરેશનના અધિકારીઓને બોલાવીને તાત્કાલિક અસરથી વૃક્ષની ડાળીઓ કપાવી હતી.
ચોમાસામાં સ્થિતિ ગંભીર થઈ જતી હતી
પ્રશ્ન એટલા માટે વધુ ગંભીર થઈ જતો હતો કે, ચોમાસા દરમિયાન ઝાડની ડાળીઓના કારણે હાઈટેન્શન વચ્ચે ઘર્ષણ થતું હતું. પરિણામે શોર્ટસર્કિટ વારંવાર થવાના બનાવો આ વિસ્તારમાં બની રહ્યા હતા. લોકોને ડર હતો કે જો વધુ પવન સાથે આ ડાળીઓ હાઇટેન્શન લાઇન સાથે વારંવાર અડી જાય તો હાઈટેન્શન લાઈનના કેબલ તૂટી શકે છે અને રાહદારીઓને કે નાના બાળકોને કરંટ લાગી શકે છે. કરંટ લાગી જવાના બીકને કારણે ઘણા સમયથી સ્થાનિક લોકો દ્વારા રજૂઆત કરવામાં આવી રહી હતી. પરંતુ સ્થાનિક ભાજપના કોર્પોરેટરોએ અને કોર્પોરેશનના અધિકારીઓએ આ બાબતને ગંભીરતાથી લીધી નહીં. આખરે આમ આદમી પાર્ટીના કોર્પોરેટરે સ્થાનિક પ્રશ્નનું નિરાકરણ કર્યું છે.

આપના કોર્પોરેટર કુંદનબેન સ્થળ પર પોતાની ટીમ સાથએ હાજર રહ્યા હતા.
