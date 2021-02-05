તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

અકસ્માત:સુરતમાં આઈસર ટ્રકે બાઈક સવાર બે યુવકોને અડફેટે લીધા, રિલાયન્સ મોલના એક કર્મચારીનું મોત

સુરત38 મિનિટ પહેલા
મૃતક યુવકની ફાઈલ તસવીર. - Divya Bhaskar
  • બાઈક પર સવાર અન્ય એક કર્મીને ગંભીર ઈજાઓ પહોંચી
  • આઈસર ટ્રકના ચાલકને લોકોએ પકડી મેથીપાક આપ્યો

સુરત શહેરના ઉધના વિસ્તારમાં અકસ્માતમાં રિલાયન્સ મોલના એક કર્મચારીનું કરૂણ મોત નીપજ્યું હતું. જ્યારે બીજાને ગંભીર ઇજા થઇ હતી. બાઇક સવાર બન્ને યુવાનોનો આઇસર ટ્રકે અડફેટમાં લઈ ભાગવાનો પ્રયાસ કરતા લોકોમાં રોષ જોવા મળ્યો હતો. ભરબપોરે થયેલા અકસ્માતને લઇને લોકોના ટોળા ભેગા થઈ ગયા હતા. એટલું જ નહીં પણ ઇજાગ્રસ્ત યુવાનને તાત્કાલિક 108ની મદદથી સારવાર માટે નજીકની હોસ્પિટલમાં લઈ ગયા હતા. યુવક શ્યામકુમાર ગુપ્તાના મોતને લઈ પરિવારમાં શોકનો માહોલ છવાઈ ગયો હતો. ઘટનાની જાણ બાદ પોલીસે ઘટના સ્થળે દોડી આવી ટેમ્પો ચાલકની અટકાયત કરી આગળની તપાસ હાથ ધરી છે.

નોકરી પર જતા સમયે અકસ્માત નડ્યો
લાલમ ગુપ્તા (પિતરાઈ ભાઈ) એ જણાવ્યું હતું કે, શ્યામકુમાર રામદિન ગુપ્તા (ઉ.વ. 22, રહે. ગાંધી કુટીર BRC સામે ઉધના) રિલાયન્સ મોલમાં નોકરી કરતો હતો. આજે સાથી કર્મચારી મિત્ર સાથે નોકરી પર જતી વખતે ઉધના મઢીની ખમણી પાસે આઇસર ટ્રકે પાછળની અડફેટે લેતા શ્યામનું ઘટના સ્થળે જ મોત નીપજ્યું હતું. શ્યામના પિતા રામદિન મુંબઈમાં નોકરી કરે છે. ગુપ્તા પરિવાર મૂળ યુપી પ્રતાપગઢના રહેવાસી છે. બે વર્ષથી સતત નોકરીમાં વ્યસ્ત હોવાને કારણે તેઓ પોતાના વતન પણ જઈ શક્યા નથી.

ઈજાગ્રસ્ત યુવકની હોસ્પિટલમાં સારવાર
વધુમાં જણાવ્યું હતું કે, અકસ્માત બાદ ઉશ્કેરાયેલા લોકોએ ટ્રક ચાલકને પકડી મેથીપાક આપ્યો હોવાનું જાણવા મળ્યું છે. જોકે ઘટનાની જાણ સાથે જ પોલીસ દોડી આવી હતી. બીજી બાજુ ઇજાગ્રસ્ત મિત્રને લોકોએ 108ની મદદથી સારવાર માટે હોસ્પિટલ મોકલી દીધો હતો. હાલ પોલીસ તપાસ કરી રહી છે.

