કાર્યવાહી:લેન્ડ ગ્રેબિંગના 6 કેસોમાં પોલીસ FIR નોંધવાનો બેઠકમાં નિર્ણય

સુરતએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કલેક્ટર લેવલની બેઠકમાં 32 કેસો પર ચર્ચા

સુરત જિલ્લામાં સરકારી તથા ખાનગી જમીન પર દબાણ કરીને કબજો જમાવી લેનારા સામે કડક કાર્યવાહી કરવા માટે ગુરૂવારે મળેલી કલેક્ટરની અધ્યક્ષતા મળેલી સમિતિની બેઠકમાં છ લેન્ડ ગ્રેબરો વિરૂદ્ધ પોલીસ ફરિયાદ નોંધવાનો નિર્ણય લેવામાં આવ્યો છે. સરકારી જમીન પર દબાણ કરીને કબજો જમાવી દેવાની પ્રવૃતિ કરનાર સામે રાજ્ય સરકાર દ્વારા કડક કાર્યવાહી કરવાની સૂચના આપવામાં આવી છે. આ માટે જિલ્લા કલેક્ટરની અધ્યક્ષતામાં સમિતિ બનાવવામાં આવી છે.

ગુરૂવાર કલેકટર ડો. ધવલ પટેલની અધ્યક્ષતામાં લેન્ડ ગ્રેબિંગ અંગેની કાર્યવાહી કરવા માટેની એક બેઠક મળી હતી. જેમાં 35 જેટલી ફરિયાદો પર ચર્ચા કરવામાં આવી હતી. ચર્ચાને અંતે સરકારી જમીન હડપ કરી જનાર 6 સામે લેન્ડગ્રેબિંગ એક્ટ હેઠળ પોલીસ ફરિયાદ નોંધવાનો નિર્ણય લેવાયો છે. મામલતદાર કક્ષાએ પણ જાણ કરી દેવાઈ છે. આગામી દિવસોમાં ઝિંગા માફિયા સામે પણ લેન્ડ ગ્રેબિંગની ફરિયાદ નોંધાય શકે છે.

