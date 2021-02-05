તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

વેક્સિનેશન અટવાયું:સુરતમાં સિવિલ હોસ્પિટલ ખાતે કોરોના રસીના ડોઝના સ્ટોકમાં ઘટાડો, માત્ર સિનિયર સિટીઝનને વેક્સિન આપવાના બોર્ડ લાગ્યા, અન્યોને પરત મોકલાયા

સુરત15 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
60 વર્ષ ઉંમરથી વધુનાને જ વેક્સિન આપવાના બોર્ડ લાગ્યા. - Divya Bhaskar
60 વર્ષ ઉંમરથી વધુનાને જ વેક્સિન આપવાના બોર્ડ લાગ્યા.
  • સિવિલ હોસ્પિટલની લાપરવાહીને લઈ વેક્સિન લેવા આવતા લોકો અટવાયા

સુરત સિવિલ હોસ્પિટલમાં કોરોના વેક્સિનેશનની કામગીરી પર બ્રેક લાગી છે. રોજે મળતા કોરોના રસીના વાયલ(બોટલ) ઓછા મળવાના કારણે માત્ર સિનિયર સિટીઝનને વેક્સિન આપવાના બોર્ડ લગાવવામાં આવ્યા છે. જ્યારે વેક્સિન લેવા આવતા અન્ય લોકો (બેનીફિશયરી)ને પરત મોકલવામાં આવી રહ્યા છે. સુરત મહાનગર પાલિકા સુરત સિવિલ હોસ્પિટલ સહિતના સેન્ટરો પર વેકસિનના ડોઝ સપ્લાય કરે છે.

250થી વધુ મેડિકલ સ્ટુડન્ટને પરત મોકલવામાં આવ્યા
સુરત સિવિલ હોસ્પિટલમાં કોરોનાની વેક્સિનના ડોઝનો સ્ટોક ઓછો થઈ જતા બેનીફિશયરીને પાછા મોકવાનો વારો આવ્યો છે. રોજના 35 વાયલની જગ્યાએ આજે 15 જ વાયલ આવ્યા છે. 15 વાયલમાંથી 150 સિનિયર સિટીઝનને જ વેક્સિન આપવાની કામગીરી ચાલી રહી છે. ત્યારે આજે 250થી વધુ મેડિકલ સ્ટુડન્ટને પરત મોકલઈ દેવાયા હોવાનું જાણવા મળ્યું છે. સિવિલ હોસ્પિટલની લાપરવાહીને લઈ વેક્સિન લેવા આવતા લોકો અટવાયા હોવાની વાત ને લઈ સિવિલ કેમ્પસમાં ચર્ચાનો વિષય બન્યો છે.

વેક્સિન લેવા આવતા લોકોને પરત મોકલવામાં આવ્યા.
વેક્સિન લેવા આવતા લોકોને પરત મોકલવામાં આવ્યા.

વેક્સિનેશન સેન્ટરમાં કેટલો સ્ટોક છે?
અતુલ જોબલપુત્રા ( સ્ટોર ઇન્ચાર્જ, રિઝીઓનલ વેક્સિન સ્ટોક સેન્ટર સિવિલ હોસ્પિટલ કેમ્પસ મજુરાગેટ, સુરત) એ જણાવ્યું હતું કે 13 જાન્યુઆરીથી આજદિન સુધીમાં એટલે કે 55 દિવસમાં કોવિશિલ્ડના 5 સેન્ટરરો માટે વેક્સિનના આજદિન સુધીના 425500 ડોઝ આવ્યા હતા. જેમાં સુરત રૂરલને 47450 ડોઝ, નવસારી 42670 ડોઝ, વલસાડને 55490 ડોઝ, તાપી ને 28780 ડોઝ, ડાંગને 13970 ડોઝ આપી દેવાયા છે. હવે 119000 સ્ટોક જમા છે અને આવતીકાલે 30000 ડોઝ વડોદરા રિઝનને મોકવાના છે. કોવેક્સિનના આજદિન સુધીમાં 112950 ડોઝ આવ્યા હતા. જેમાં સુરત કોર્પોરેશનને 15000 ડોઝ, સુરત રૂરલ 12000, નવસારી 19320 ડોઝ, વલસાડને 16800 ડોઝ, તાપીને 7500 ડોઝ, ડાંગને 660 ડોઝ આપી દેવાયા છે અને હવે 41670 ડોઝનો સ્ટોક જમા છે.

સિવિલ હોસ્પિટલના વેક્સિન સેન્ટરની તસવીર.
સિવિલ હોસ્પિટલના વેક્સિન સેન્ટરની તસવીર.
અન્ય સમાચારો પણ છે...
એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓકેપ્ટન કોહલીએ વાઇફ અનુષ્કા અને દીકરી વામિકાનો ફોટો શેર કર્યો, લખ્યું- મારા જીવનની ખૂબ જ ઉગ્ર, કરુણાશીલ અને મજબૂત મહિલાને હેપ્પી વુમન્સ ડે - ક્રિકેટ - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે તમે શાંતિથી તમારું કામ પૂરું કરી શકશો. દરેકનો સાથ મળશે. સરકારી કામમાં સફળતા મળશે. ઘરનાં વૃદ્ધજનોનાં માર્ગદર્શનથી લાભ મળશે. નેગેટિવઃ- મન કન્ટ્રોલમાં રાખો. લોકોની&nb...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો