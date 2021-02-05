તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

કોરોના સુરત LIVE:પોઝિટિવ કેસનો આંક 54564 પર પહોંચ્યો, મૃત્યુઆંક 1137 પર સ્થિર અને કુલ 52711 દર્દી રિકવર થયા

સુરત2 કલાક પહેલા
સુરત કોવિડ કેર સેન્ટરની ફાઈલ તસવીર. - Divya Bhaskar
સુરત કોવિડ કેર સેન્ટરની ફાઈલ તસવીર.
  • શહેર જિલ્લામાં એક્ટિવ કેસની સંખ્યા 50 દિવસ બાદ ફરીથી વધીને 700ને પાર

મહાનગરપાલિકાના જણાવ્યા પ્રમાણે, સુરત શહેર જિલ્લામાં કોરોના પોઝિટિવ કેસનો આંક 54564 પર પહોંચી ગયો છે. આ સાથે શહેર જિલ્લામાં કોરોનાથી મૃત્યુઆંક 1137 પર સ્થિર છે. ગત રોજ શહેરમાંથી 80 અને જિલ્લામાંથી 8 દર્દીઓ મળી 88 કોરોના પોઝિટિવ દર્દીઓ કોરોનાને માત આપી સાજા થતા તેમને રજા આપવામાં આવી છે. અત્યાર સુધીમાં શહેર જિલ્લામાં 52711 દર્દીઓ કોરોનાને માત આપી સાજા થઈ ચુક્યા છે.

શહેર જિલ્લામાં એક્ટિવ કેસની સંખ્યા 716
શહેર જિલ્લામાં કોરોનાએ ફરીથી કહેર મચાવવાનું શરૂ કર્યું છે. સતત વધી રહેલા કેસો વચ્ચે 66 દિવસ બાદ શહેર જિલ્લામાં કોરોનાના પોઝિટિવ કેસની સંખ્યા ફરી 145 પર પહોંચી છે. ગત રોજ શહેર જિલ્લામાં પોઝિટિવ કેસની સંખ્યામાં 145 નોંધાઈ હતી. પોઝિટિવ કેસમાં સતત વધારો અને સાજા થનારા દર્દીઓની સંખ્યામાં ઘટાડાને પગલે એક્ટિવ કેસમાં પણ સડસડાટ વધારો થતો આરોગ્ય વિભાગની ચિંતામાં વધારો થયો છે. શહેર જિલ્લામાં એક્ટિવ કેસની સંખ્યા 50 દિવસ બાદ ફરીથી વધીને 700ને પાર કરી 716 નોંધાઈ છે.

કાપડના વેપારીઓ, કાપડ દલાલ, બિલ્ડર સહિત કોરોના સંક્રમીત
શહેરમાં રવિવારે કાપડના વેપારીઓ, કાપડ દલાલ, બિલ્ડર, ઓએનજીસીના જીએમ સહિત અનેક સંક્રમીત થયા છે. જેમાં સાઉથ વેસ્ટ ઝોનમાં 3 ટેક્ષટાઈલ વેપારી, ડીઆરબી કોલેજનો વિદ્યાર્થી, હીરા વેપારી, 2 બિલ્ડર, કાપડ દલાલ, ઓએનજીસીના જનરલ મેનેજર, પ્રાઈવેટ ડોક્ટર, જમીન દલાલ, એક્ષપેરીમેન્ટલ સ્કુલનો વિદ્યાર્થી, વેસ્ટ ઝોનમાં ફાયનાન્સ કંપનીનો કર્મચારી, ઈન્સ્યોરન્સ કંપનીના કર્મચારી, આઈઓસીના કર્મચારી, રિલાયન્સના મેનેજર, ટેક્ષટાઈલ વેપારી, ઈસ્ટ ઝોનમાં કાપડ દલાલ, કાપડ વેપારી, સેન્ટ્રલ ઝોનમાં કાપડ વેપારી, સાઉથ ઈસ્ટ ઝોનમાં વિદ્યાર્થી અને નોર્થ ઝોનમાં ટ્યુશન ટીચરનો કોરોનાનો રિપોર્ટ પોઝિટિવ આવ્યો છે.

