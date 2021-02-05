તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

કોરોના સુરત LIVE:પોઝિટિવ કેસનો આંક 52622 પર પહોંચ્યો, મૃત્યુઆંક 1137 અને કુલ 51168 દર્દી રિકવર થયા

સુરત41 મિનિટ પહેલા
સુરત કોવિડ કેર સેન્ટરની ફાઈલ તસવીર. - Divya Bhaskar
સુરત કોવિડ કેર સેન્ટરની ફાઈલ તસવીર.
  • ડોક્ટર, બેંક મેનેજર, કાપડ વેપારી સહિત સંક્રમીત થયા

મહાનગરપાલિકાના જણાવ્યા પ્રમાણે, સુરત શહેર જિલ્લામાં કોરોના પોઝિટિવ કેસનો આંક 52622 પર પહોંચી ગયો છે. આ સાથે શહેર જિલ્લામાં કોરોનાથી મૃત્યુઆંક 1137 થયો છે. ગત રોજ શહેરમાંથી 51 અને જિલ્લામાંથી 12 મળી શહેર જિલ્લામાંથી 63 કોરોના પોઝિટિવ દર્દીઓ કોરોનાને માત આપી સાજા થતા તેમને રજા આપવામાં આવી છે. આ સાથે શહેર જિલ્લામાંથી અત્યાર સુધીમાં 51168 કોરોના દર્દીઓ કોરોનાને માત આપી ચુક્યા છે.

મોબાઈલ શોપનો કર્મચારી, સેલ્સમેન સહિત સંક્રમીત
શહેરમાં નવા નોંધાયેલા કેસમાં ડોક્ટર, કાપડના વેપારી, બેંક મેનેજર સહિત 44 વ્યક્તિઓ સંક્રમીત થયા છે. જેમાં સાઉથ વેસ્ટ ઝોનમાં મોબાઈલ શોપના કર્મચારી, વેસ્ટ ઝોનમાં પ્રાઈવેટ ડોક્ટર, બેંક મેનેજર, સેલ્સમેન, કાપડના વેપારી, ઈસ્ટ ઝોનમાં બ્રોકર સહિતનાઓનો કોરોનાનો રિપોર્ટ પોઝિટિવ આવ્યો છે.

સિવિલમાં વેન્ટિલેટર, બાયપેપ પર એકેય દર્દી નહી
નવી સિવિલ ખાતે કોવિડ વોર્ડમાં આજરોજ કોરોના પોઝિટિવ 13 દર્દીઓ પૈકી4 દર્દીઓની હાલત ગંભીર છે.જેમાં 0 વેન્ટિલેટર, 0 બાઈપેપ અને 4 દર્દીઓ ઓક્સિજન પર છે. જ્યારે સ્મીમેર હોસ્પિટલમાં આજ રોજ કોરોના પોઝિટિવ 5 દર્દીઓ પૈકી 3 દર્દીઓની હાલત ગંભીર છે.જેમાં 1વેન્ટિલેટર, 1 બાઈપેપ અને 1 દર્દીઓ ઓક્સિજન પર છે.

