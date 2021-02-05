તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

કોરોના સુરત LIVE:પોઝિટિવ કેસનો આંક 52861 પર પહોંચ્યો, મૃત્યુઆંક 1137 અને કુલ 51431 દર્દી રિકવર થયા

સુરત40 મિનિટ પહેલા
સુરત કોવિડ કેર સેન્ટરની ફાઈલ તસવીર.
  • ટેક્ષટાઈલ વેપારી, બેંક અધિકારી, ડોક્ટર સહિત અનેક સંક્રમીત

મહાનગરપાલિકાના જણાવ્યા પ્રમાણે, સુરત શહેર જિલ્લામાં કોરોના પોઝિટિવ કેસનો આંક 52861 પર પહોંચી ગયો છે. આ સાથે શહેર જિલ્લામાં કોરોનાથી મૃત્યુઆંક 1137 પર છેલ્લા 16 દિવસથી સ્થિર છે. ગત રોજ શહેરમાંથી 18 અને જિલ્લામાંથી 6 મળી 24 કોરોના પોઝિટિવ દર્દીઓ કોરોનાને માત આપી સાજા થતા તેમને રજા આપવામાં આવી છે. આ સાથે અત્યાર સુધીમાં શહેર જિલ્લામાં 51431 કોરોના પોઝિટિવ દર્દીઓ કોરોનાને માત આપી સાજા થઈ ચુક્યા છે.

વિદ્યાર્થી, જ્વેલરી શોપ કર્મચારી સહિતના સંક્રમીત શહેરમાં ગુરુવારે ટેક્ષટાઈલ વેપારી, બેંક અધિકારી, ડોક્ટર સહિત અનેક સંક્રમીત થયા છે. જેમાં સાઉથ વેસ્ટ ઝોનમાં ટેક્ષટાઈલ વેપારી, જ્વેલરી શોપ કર્મચારી, વેપારી, વેસ્ટ ઝોનમાં વેપારી, દલાલ, રિલાયન્સ કર્મચારી, વિદ્યાર્થી, બેંક અધિકારી, ઈસ્ટ ઝોનમાં સ્મીમેરના ડોક્ટર, ટેક્ષટાઈલ વેપારી, સેન્ટ્રલ ઝોનમાં રત્નકલાકાર, બ્રોકર અને નોર્થ ઝોનમાં વિદ્યાર્થીનો કોરોનાનો રિપોર્ટ પોઝિટિવ આવ્યો છે.

શહેર જિલ્લામાં કોરોનાના એક્ટિવ કેસની સંખ્યા 293
શહેર જિલ્લામાં કોરોનાના કેસમાં સતત થયેલા ઘટાડા બાદ છેલ્લા બે દિવસથી ફરીથી વધારો થયો છે. સતત કેસમાં ઘટાડા બાદ બે દિવસથી ફરીથી કેસમાં વધારો થતા અને ડિસ્ચાર્જ દર્દીઓની સંખ્યામાં ઘટાડો થતા એક્ટિવ કેસમાં ફરીથી વધારો થઈ રહ્યો છે. શહેર જિલ્લામાં કોરોનાના એક્ટિવ કેસની સંખ્યા 293 થઈ છે.

