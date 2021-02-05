તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

કોરોના સુરત LIVE:પોઝિટિવ કેસનો આંક 52782 પર પહોંચ્યો, મૃત્યુઆંક 1137 અને કુલ 51383 દર્દી રિકવર થયા

સુરત2 કલાક પહેલા
પ્રતિકાત્મક તસવીર. - Divya Bhaskar
પ્રતિકાત્મક તસવીર.
  • ડોક્ટર, આઈટી એન્જિનિયર, ટીચર સહિત સંક્રમીત

મહાનગરપાલિકાના જણાવ્યા પ્રમાણે, સુરત શહેર જિલ્લામાં કોરોના પોઝિટિવ કેસનો આંક 52782 પર પહોંચી ગયો છે. આ સાથે શહેર જિલ્લામાં કોરોનાથી મૃત્યુઆંક છેલ્લા 15 દિવસથી 1137 પર સ્થિર છે. ગત રોજ શહેરમાંથી 22 અને જિલ્લામાંથી 11 મળી 33 કોરોના પોઝિટિવ દર્દીઓ કોરોનાને માત આપી સાજા થઈ જતા તેમને રજા આપવામાં આવી છે. શહેર જિલ્લામાં અત્યાર સુધીમાં 51383 દર્દી રિકવર થયા છે.

એક્ટીવ કેસ વધીને 262 થયો
છેલ્લા ઘણા દિવસોથી સતત ઘટી રહેલા કેસ અને સાજા થનારા દર્દીઓની સંખ્યા વધતા એક્ટિવ કેસમાં પણ સતત ઘટાડો થઈ રહ્યો હતો અને એક્ટિવ કેસની સંખ્યા 259 પર પહોંચી ગઈ હતી. જોકે મંગળવારે પોઝિટિવ કેસની સામે સાજા થનારા દર્દીઓની સંખ્યા ઓછી રહેતા ફરીથી એક્ટીવ કેસ વધીને 262 થઈ ગયા છે.

શહેરમાં નવા નોંધાયેલા કેસ
શહેરમાં નવા નોંધાયેલા કેસ ડોક્ટર, આઈટી એન્જિનિયર, ટીચર સહિત વધુ 36 વ્યક્તિઓ ચેપગ્રસ્ત થયા છે. જેમાં સાઉથ વેસ્ટ ઝોનમાં ડુમસવાલા હોસ્પિટલના ડોક્ટર, વેસ્ટ ઝોનમાં વેસુની આઈટી કંપનીના મેનેજર, ડેન્ટીસ્ટ, નોર્થ ઝોનમાં બ્રોકર, સાઉથ ઝોનમાં આઈટી એન્જિનિયર, અને સાયણ પ્રાઈમરી સ્કુલના ટીચરનો રિપોર્ટ પોઝિટિવ આવ્યો છે.

