પાસનું સત્યપત્ર જાહેર:સુરત પાલિકાની ચૂંટણીમાં કોંગ્રેસે અન્યાય કર્યો, માત્ર એક પાટીદાર ઉમેદવારે ફોર્મ પરત ખેંચ્યું, હાર્દિક પટેલ કેમ ચૂપની ચર્ચા કેન્દ્ર સ્થાને

સુરત41 મિનિટ પહેલા
પાસ દ્વારા અલગ અલગ વિસ્તારોમાં મોડી રાત સુધી પાટીદાર સમાજના લોકો સાથે બેઠકો કરવામાં આવી રહી છે. - Divya Bhaskar
  • પાટીદાર આંદોલનના યુવા નેતાઓ કન્ફ્યુઝ જોવા મળી રહ્યા છે
  • કોને મત આપી વિજય આપવો તે અંગે ખુલીને વાત નથી કરી રહ્યા

પાટીદાર અનામત આંદોલન સમિતિ દ્વારા કોંગ્રેસને સબક શીખવાડવા માટે તૈયારીઓ શરૂ કરી છે. અલગ અલગ વિસ્તારોમાં મોડી રાત સુધી પાટીદાર સમાજના લોકો સાથે બેઠકો કરીને કઈ દિશામાં મતદાન કરવું તે અંગેની અપીલ કરવામાં આવી રહી છે. જેને લઇને પાટીદાર અનામત આંદોલન સમિતિ દ્વારા સત્યપત્ર નામની એક પત્રિકા આજે સવારે બહાર પાડવામાં આવી છે. જેમાં પાલિકાની ચૂંટણીમાં કોંગ્રેસે અન્યાય કર્યો, ભાજપે દમન ગુજાર્યો હોવાનું લખ્યું છે. આ સાથે પાટીદાર ઉમેદવારોને ફાર્મ પરત ખેંચવાની આપીલ છતાં એક ઉમેદરવારે ફોર્મ પરત ખેંચ્યું હોવાનું લખ્યું છે. જોકે, હાર્દિક પટેલ પોતે કોંગ્રેસમાં હોવા છતાં સુરતના પાસના કન્વીનર અને પાટીદાર સમાજ સાથે થયેલા અન્યાયને લઈને હજી સુધી એક પણ નિવેદન આપ્યું નથી. જેને લઈને શહેરભરમાં ચર્ચાઓ ચાલી રહી છે.

સત્યપત્રમાં ભાજપે દમન ગુજાર્યો હોવાનું લખ્યું.
પાસના નેતા પોલિટિકલ ગોલ સેટ કરવામાં નિષ્ફળ?
પાટીદાર યુવા નેતાઓ કન્ફ્યુઝ જોવા મળી રહ્યા છે પોતાનો પોલિટિકલ ગોલ સેટ કરવામાં તેઓ નિષ્ફળ જઇ રહ્યા હોય તેવું લાગે છે તેના કારણે પાટીદાર સમાજમાં પણ તેમની વિશ્વસનીયતા ધીરે ધીરે ઓછી થતી હોય તેવું જણાય છે થોડા દિવસ પહેલાં જ પાસના સહ કન્વીનર ધાર્મિક માલવિયાને કોંગ્રેસ દ્વારા વોર્ડ નંબર ત્રણમાંથી ટિકિટ આપવામાં આવી હતી જ્યારે તેમણે કોંગ્રેસનો આભાર માન્યો હતો. પોતાના રાજકીય કારકિર્દીની શરૂઆત કોંગ્રેસ પક્ષમાંથી શરૂ કરવા માટે તેઓ તૈયાર થઈ ગયા હતા ત્યાર બાદ એકાએક તેમણે મોવડી મંડળ સમક્ષ નારાજગી વ્યક્ત કરીને કોંગ્રેસ પક્ષમાંથી પોતાનું ઉમેદવારી પત્ર ભરવાનો ઇનકાર કરી દીધો હતો.

સત્યપત્રમાં કોંગ્રેસે અન્યાય કર્યો હોવાનું લખ્યું.
પાટીદાર ઉમેદવારોમાંથી માત્ર એક ઉમેદવારે ફોર્મ પરત ખેંચ્યું
પાસ દ્વારા શહેરના તમામ પાટીદાર સમાજના નેતાઓ કે જેમણે કોંગ્રેસ તરફથી ઉમેદવારી નોંધાવી હતી તેમને અપીલ કરી હતી કે સમાજના સમર્થનમાં તેઓ પણ પોતાનું ઉમેદવારી પત્ર પરત ખેંચે છે પરંતુ પાંચ નું કઈ ઉપજ્યું ન હતું પાંચના નેતાઓએ ને કોંગ્રેસ માં ઉમેદવારી કરનાર પાટીદાર સમાજના નેતાઓએ ગણકાર્યા સુદ્ધાં નહોતાં તેમણે સ્પષ્ટ પોતાનું ઉમેદવારીપત્ર પરત ખેંચવા માટે ઇનકાર કરી દીધો હતો જે નેતાઓ ઉપર પાસ નું વર્ચસ્વ જોવા મળતું હતું તેમણે પણ પાંચ ની નોંધ સુદ્ધા લીધી નહોતી. એકમાત્ર જ્યોતિ સોજીત્રાએ કોંગ્રેસમાંથી પોતાનો ઉમેદવારીપત્ર પરત ખેંચી લીધું હતું તે સિવાય એક પણ કોંગ્રેસના ઉમેદવારે સમાજ ના સમર્થનમાં પોતાની ઉમેદવારી પરત લીધી ન હતી જેને કારણે પાસના નેતાઓ નામોશી ભરી સ્થિતિમાં મુકાઇ ગયા છે.

કોને મત આપવાને લઈને પાટીદાર સમાજમાં એક મોટી શંકા ઊભી થઈ રહી છે.
સત્યપત્રમાં ભાજપે દમન ગુજાર્યો હોવાનો પણ ઉલ્લેખ
પત્રિકામાં ભાજપનો પણ ઉલ્લેખ કરવામાં આવ્યો છે ભાજપે પાટીદાર સમાજ પર જે દમન કર્યું છે તેનો ઉલ્લેખ કરવામાં આવ્યો છે ભાજપ દ્વારા પાટીદાર અનામત આંદોલન સમયે પાટીદાર યુવાનો પર જે કેસ કરવામાં આવ્યા છે તેને હજી સુધી પરત ખેંચ્યા નથી તેની પણ વાત કરવામાં આવી છે પરંતુ સાથે સાથે કોંગ્રેસ દ્વારા કોર્પોરેશનની ચૂંટણીમાં જે ઉમેદવારોને ટિકિટ આપવાનું વચન આપવામાં આવ્યું હતું તે આપી ન હોવાથી સમાજ સાથે અન્યાય થયો હોવાની વાત પાસ ના કન્વીનરો કરી રહ્યા છે ,ત્યારે તેઓ કોને મત આપી વિજય આપવો તે અંગે ખોલીને કોઈ વાત નથી કરી રહ્યા .તેઓ સ્પષ્ટપણે ભાજપનો વિરોધ કરવો એ પ્રકારની પણ વાત નથી કરી રહ્યા. તેને લઈને હવે સમાજમાં એક મોટી શંકા ઊભી થઈ રહી છે.

હાર્દિક પટેલે એક પણ નિવેદન આપ્યું ન હોવાથી ચર્ચાના કેન્દ્ર સ્થાને
મહત્વની બાબત એ છે કે પાટીદાર અનામત આંદોલનથી નેતા બનનાર હાર્દિક પટેલ પોતે કોંગ્રેસમાં હોવા છતાં સુરતના પાસ ના કન્વીનર અને પાટીદાર સમાજ સાથે થયેલા અન્યાયને લઈને હજી સુધી એક પણ નિવેદન આપ્યું નથી. ત્યારે મોટો પ્રશ્ન એ થાય છે કે પાસ જો અન્ય કોંગ્રેસના ઉમેદવારોને સમાજના સમર્થનમાં પોતાનો ઉમેદવારીપત્ર પરત ખેંચવાના અપીલ કરતો હોય તો હાર્દિક પટેલને પણ કોંગ્રેસ પક્ષ છોડવા માટે કેમ અપીલ નથી કરતું તેને લઇને સુરત શહેરમાં ચર્ચા શરૂ થઈ છે.

