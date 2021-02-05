તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

ચોંકાવનારા CCTV:સુરતમાં ઘરમાંથી સળગતો પતિ બહાર દોડી આવ્યો, પાછળ પત્ની ધાબળો લઈને દોડી બચાવ્યો, બંને ગંભીર રીતે દાઝ્યા

સુરતએક કલાક પહેલા
સળગતી હાલતમાં પતિ ઘરની બહાર દોડી આવ્યો હોવાનું સીસીટીવીમાં કેદ. - Divya Bhaskar
સળગતી હાલતમાં પતિ ઘરની બહાર દોડી આવ્યો હોવાનું સીસીટીવીમાં કેદ.
  • દંપતી ભેદી સંજોગોમાં સળગેલી હાલતમાં મળ્યા
  • કેવી રીતે સળગ્યા તેને લઈને પોલીસ મૂંઝવણમાં

સુરત શહેરના સૈયદપુરા વિસ્તારમાંથી બુધવારે રાત્રે ભેદી સંજોગોમાં સળગેલી હાલતમાં મળી આવેલા દંપતીના સીસીટીવી સામે આવ્યા છે. એટલું જ નહીં પણ સીસીટીવીમાં સળગતી હાલતમાં ઘરની બહાર દોડી આવેલા પતિને બચાવવા દોડતી પત્ની સહિત બે મહિલા પણ દેખાય છે. જોકે, આખી ઘટનાને લઈ અનેક પ્રશ્નો ઉભા થયા છે.

દંપતીએ કેવી રીતે આગમાં સપડાયા તે અંગે પોલીસને કંઈ ન કહ્યું
સૈયદપુરા વિસ્તારમાં રહેતો ગણેશ ચૌહાણ (ઉ.વ. 45) બુધવારે રાત્રે પત્ની રફિયા (ઉ.વ.34) અને પુત્રી તથા પુત્ર સાથે ઘરમાં સૂતેલો હતો. દરમિયાન દોઢેક વાગ્યાના પતિ ભેદી રીતે સળગી ગયો હતો. જેને પગલે ઘરની બહાર દોડી આવેલા પતિ બાદ પત્નીને દાઝી ગયેલી હાલતમાં લોકોએ 108-એબ્યુલન્સમાં સારવાર માટે સ્મીમેર હોસ્પિટલમાં ખસેડ્યાં હતાં. બંને જણા કેવી રીતે સળગી ઊઠ્યાં તે અંગે કોઈ ફોડ પાડ્યો નહીં હોવાથી પોલીસ પણ મૂંઝવણ અનુભવી રહી છે. લાલગેટ પોલીસ દ્વારા મેજિસ્ટ્રેટ સમક્ષ લઈ જવા પણ દંપતીએ કેવી રીતે આગમાં સપડાયા તે વિશે કંઈ પણ કહ્યું નથી.

સળગતા પતિને બચાવવા પત્ની સહિત બે મહિલાઓએ પ્રયાસ કર્યો.
સળગતા પતિને બચાવવા પત્ની સહિત બે મહિલાઓએ પ્રયાસ કર્યો.

પત્નીએ ધાબળો અને માટી નાખી પતિને બચાવવા જતા પોતે પણ દાઝી
પત્ની રફિયાએ જણાવ્યું હતું કે, રાત્રે અમે સૂતા હતા. અચાનક મારા પતિની પીઠ સળગવા લાગી હતી. જેથી એ દોડીને ઘર બહાર નીકળી ગયા, હું પણ એમની પાછળ દોડીને બહાર ગઈ તો જોયું કે તેઓ જમીન ઉપર પડી ગયા હતા. તાત્કાલિક દોડીને ધાબળો અને માટી નાખી આગ ઓલવવાનો પ્રયાસ કરતા મારા હાથ પણ દાઝી ગયા હતા. 15 વર્ષ પહેલાં અમારું ઘર છોડીને જતી રહેલી મારી બહેન છેલ્લા કેટલાક મહિનાઓથી જોર જબરજસ્તીથી અમારી સાથે જ રહેતી હતી. પહેલાં ક્યારેય આવું નથી થયું. પોલીસ તપાસ કરે અને અમને ન્યાય આપે તેવી અપેક્ષા છે.

પત્ની ધાબળો લઈને આવીને પતિને બચાવવા પ્રયાસ કર્યો.
પત્ની ધાબળો લઈને આવીને પતિને બચાવવા પ્રયાસ કર્યો.

પોલીસ ન્યાય અપાવે તેવી આશા
ગણેશ ચૌહાણે જણાવ્યું હતું કે, હું તો સૂતો હતો. અચાનક મારી પીઠ સળગતા દોડીને બહાર નીકળી ગયો હતો. લોકોએ અને મારી પત્નીએ મને બચાવ્યો, છેલ્લા કેટલાક સમયથી મારી સાળી જબરજસ્તી તેના પતિ સાથે મારા ઘરમાં રહે છે અને કહે છે ગમે તે થઈ જાય તમને ઘરમાંથી બહાર કાઢી ને જ રહીશ. આ વાત ગયા શુક્રવારની છે અને 5 દિવસમાં જ આ ઘટના બની છે. પોલીસ અમને ન્યાય અપાવે એવી જ આશા રાખીએ છીએ.

ઘટનાની જાણ થતા મોટી સંખ્યામાં સોસાયટીના રહિશો દોડી આવ્યા.
ઘટનાની જાણ થતા મોટી સંખ્યામાં સોસાયટીના રહિશો દોડી આવ્યા.
  • કૉપી લિંક
