ખુશી બેવડાઈ:સુરતમાં ભાજપે ગર્ભવતીને આપી ટિકિટ, મહિલાએ કહ્યું, મારી સાથે ગર્ભસ્થ બાળકને જંગી લીડથી જીતાડવાના કાર્યકરોએ સંકલ્પ લીધા

સુરત2 કલાક પહેલાલેખક: આશિષ મોદી
છ મહિનાના ગર્ભ સાથે ચૂંટણી લડવા મેદાનમાં ઉતરેલા જયશ્રી મૈસૂરિયાએ કહ્યું કે,જીતીને લોકોના પ્રશ્નોને વાચા આપીશ. - Divya Bhaskar
છ મહિનાના ગર્ભ સાથે ચૂંટણી લડવા મેદાનમાં ઉતરેલા જયશ્રી મૈસૂરિયાએ કહ્યું કે,જીતીને લોકોના પ્રશ્નોને વાચા આપીશ.
  • રાજશ્રી બહેને કહ્યું કે, લોકોના વણઉકેલાયા પ્રશ્નોને વાચા આપવા માટે ચૂંટણીમાં ઝૂકાવ્યું છે

લોકશાહીના પર્વ ચૂંટણી આવતાં જ કાર્યકરો અને નેતાઓમાં નવો જોમ અને જુસ્સો જોવા મળતો હોય છે ત્યારે સુરત ભાજપના જાહેર થયેલા ઉમેદવારો પૈકી એકમાત્ર ગર્ભવતિની ટિકિટ મળતાં મહિલા કાર્યકરોમાં પણ ઉત્સાહ જોવા મળી રહ્યો છે. છ મહિનાના ગર્ભ સાથે ચૂંટણી જંગમાં કુદનાર રાજશ્રી મૈસૂરિયાએ કહ્યું કે, પક્ષે મારા પર ભરોસો મૂક્યો છે અને કાર્યકરો મારી સાથે કાર્યકરોએ મને અને મારા ગર્ભસ્થ બાળકને જીતાડવા માટે સંકલ્પ લીધા છે. હું પણ કાર્યકરો અને મારા પર વિશ્વાસ મૂકનાર પક્ષ પ્રમુખ પાટીલ સાહેબની વિચારધારા મુજબ જીતીને પ્રજાના પ્રશ્નોને વાચા આપીશ.

ભાજપના નેતાઓએ જયશ્રીબેનની હિંમત અને ચૂંટણી લડવાના જુસ્સાને વધાવી લીધો હતો.
ભાજપના નેતાઓએ જયશ્રીબેનની હિંમત અને ચૂંટણી લડવાના જુસ્સાને વધાવી લીધો હતો.

ભાજપે વોર્ડ નંબર 14માં ટિકિટ આપી
છેલ્લા 15 વર્ષથી ભાજપના સક્રિય કાર્યકર અને સુરત શહેર યુવા મોર્ચાના પ્રમુખ સતિષભાઈ મૈસૂરિયાના ધર્મ પત્ની રાજશ્રીબેન (ઉ.વ.આ.37)ને ભાજપે વોર્ડ નંબર 14માંથી ટિકિટ આપી છે. માતાવાડી ખાતે આવેલી હેમકુંજ સોસાયટીમાં રહેતા જયશ્રીબેન અને સતિષભાઈ મૈસૂરિયાનો 11 વર્ષના લગ્ન જીવનમાં 5 વર્ષની વર્ષની દીકરી છે. હાલ જયશ્રીબેનને 6 માસનો ગર્ભ છે. પરંતુ ભાજપે તેમના પર વિશ્વાસ મૂક્યો હોવાથી તેઓ ચૂંટણી જીતવાની આશા સાથે મેદાનમાં ઉતર્યા છે.

પરિવારમાં ખુશી બેવડાઈ ગઈ
મૂળ અમરેલી જિલ્લાના વતની અને ડિજીટલ પ્રિન્ટિંગના કારખાનેદાર સતિષભાઈ મૈસૂરિયાના ઘરમાં ખુશી બેવડાઈ ગઈ છે. સતિષભાઈના ઘરે નવું સંતાન આવવાની ખુશીની સાથે સાથે પાર્ટીએ પાલિકાની ટિકિટ આપતાં પરિવારમાં ખુશીનો માહોલ છવાઈ ગયો છે. પક્ષની વિચારધારા પ્રમાણે વર્ષોથી કામ કરતાં હોય પરિવારમાંથી સૌપ્રથમ વ્યક્તિને ટિકિટ મળી હોવાથી ખુશી બેવડાઈ ગઈ હોવાનું સતિષભાઈએ જણાવ્યું હતું.

કાર્યકરોએ સંકલ્પ લીધો
વોર્ડ નંબર 14 ઉમરવાડા-માતાવાડી વિસ્તારમાં ગર્ભવતી મહિલાને ટિકિટ મળતાં કાર્યકરોમાં પણ અનોરો ઉત્સાહ જોવા મળી રહ્યો છે. જયશ્રીબેને કહ્યું કે, હું આવતીકાલે ફોર્મ ભરવા જવાની છું. બાદમાં પ્રચારમાં પણ જવાની છું. જો કે એ અગાઉ જ કાર્યકરોએ મારું નામ જાહેર થતાં મારી સાથે મારામાં રહેલા ગર્ભસ્થ બાળકને પણ જંગી લીડથી જીતાડવા માટે શપથ લઈ લીધા છે. કાર્યકરોના ઉત્સાહને જોઈને હું ખૂબ જ ખુશીની લાગણી અનુભવી રહી છું.

જયશ્રીબેન ઉમેદવાર જાહેર થતાં પક્ષના નેતાઓ અને કાર્યકરોએ તેમને જીતાડવાનો સંકલ્પ લીધો છે.
જયશ્રીબેન ઉમેદવાર જાહેર થતાં પક્ષના નેતાઓ અને કાર્યકરોએ તેમને જીતાડવાનો સંકલ્પ લીધો છે.

જયશ્રીબેન જંગી લીડથી જીતશે
ભાજપના નેતા અને પૂર્વ ધારાસભ્ય જનકભાઈ બગદાણાવાળાએ કહ્યું કે, જયશ્રીબેને ખૂબ ઉત્સાહી અને તેજસ્વી છે. તેમને પક્ષે ટિકિટ આપી છે. તેઓ ગર્ભવતી છે એટલે અમે વધુ મહેનત કરીશું. જોકે એ પણ પ્રચારમાં આવવાના છે. કાર્યકરો પણ એવું જ કહી રહ્યા છે કે, જયશ્રીબેનને જીતાડવા માટે તેઓ ઘર ઘર સુધી જઈને પ્રચાર કરશે. એટલે અમારા વોર્ડમાંથી જયશ્રીબેનને જંગી બહુમતીથી જીત પાકી છે.

