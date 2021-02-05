તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

ચૂંટણીનો થનગનાટ:સુરતમાં રાષ્ટ્રપતિના હસ્તે એવોર્ડ લેનાર મહિલા કોરોના વોરિયરને ભાજપે ટિકિટ આપી, મહિલાઓનું શોષણ અટકાવવાના કામને પ્રાધાન્ય આપશે

સુરત24 મિનિટ પહેલા
2019માં રાષ્ટ્રપતિના હસ્તે ફ્લોરેન્સ નાઇન્ટિંગલ એવોર્ડ લેનાર કૈલાશબેન સોલંકીને ભાજપે ટીકીટ આપી.
2019માં રાષ્ટ્રપતિના હસ્તે ફ્લોરેન્સ નાઇન્ટિંગલ એવોર્ડ લેનાર કૈલાશબેન સોલંકીને ભાજપે ટીકીટ આપી.
  • ભાજપના ઉમેદવાક કૈલાશબેન ભાજપમાં 16 વર્ષથી સક્રિય કાર્યકર્તા

સુરતમાં 25 વર્ષથી નર્સિંગ તરીકે સેવા આપી 2019માં રાષ્ટ્રપતિના હસ્તે ફ્લોરેન્સ નાઇન્ટિંગલ એવોર્ડ લેનાર કૈલાશબેન સોલંકીને ભાજપે ટીકીટ આપી છે. કોરોના કાળ દરમિયાન પણ કોરોના વોરિયર તરીકે કામગીરી કરી હતી. કૈલાશબેન વોર્ડ નંબર 22માં ટિકિટ મળી છે. કૈલાશબેને મહિલાઓના શોષણ અટકાવવા પાછળ કામગીરીને વધારે પ્રાધાન્ય આપવાની ઈચ્છા વ્યક્ત કરી હતી.

કોરોના કાળના સાડા ત્રણ મહિનાની અટલ સંવેદના કામગીરી સૌથી સારી હતી.
કોરોના કાળના સાડા ત્રણ મહિનાની અટલ સંવેદના કામગીરી સૌથી સારી હતી.

યુનિવર્સિટીમાં કોન્ટ્રાક્ટ નર્સિંગ સ્ટાફ તરીકે નોકરી કરે છે
સુરત શહેરના પિપલોદ વિસ્તારમાં આવેલા સંસ્કાર પાર્ક સોસાયટીમાં 46 વર્ષીય કૈલાશબેન જીતેશભાઈ સોલંકી પરિવાર સાથે રહે છે. પતિ રિલાયન્સમાં નર્સિંગ સ્ટાફ તરીકે નોકરી કરે છે અને કૈલાશબેન યુનિવર્સિટીમાં કોન્ટ્રાક્ટ નર્સિંગ સ્ટાફ તરીકે નોકરી કરે છે. ભાજપમાં 16 વર્ષથી સક્રિય કાર્યકર્તા છે. જેથી ભાજપમાંથી વોર્ડ નંબર 22 ભટાર-વેસુ-ડુમસમાંથી ટિકિટ મળી છે.

લોકડાઉનમાં ફૂડ પેકેટ અને કીટ વિતરણ કરી હતી.
લોકડાઉનમાં ફૂડ પેકેટ અને કીટ વિતરણ કરી હતી.

આરોગ્ય વિભાગમાં ક્રાંતિકારી વિચારધારા પર કામ કરવાની ઈચ્છા
કૈલાશબેને જણાવ્યું હતું કે, સ્લમ વિસ્તારના લોકોને સરકારી યોજનાઓના લાભ પાછળ કામ કરવું છે. કોર્પોરેશનમાં આરોગ્ય વિભાગમાં ક્રાંતિકારી વિચારધારા પર કામ કરવાની ઈચ્છા છે. મજુરા ધારાસભ્ય હર્ષ સંઘવી અને સાંસદ સીઆર પાટીલે મુકેલા વિશ્વાસને જાળવી કામ કરીશ. કોરોના કાળના સાડા ત્રણ મહિનાની અટલ સંવેદના કામગીરી સૌથી સારી હતી. કોરોનાની મહામારીમાં ઓક્સિજનવાળા સેન્ટરમાં એક પણ મૃત્યુ થયું નથી. દીકરી અને મહિલાઓના શોષણ અટકાવવા પાછળ કામગીરીને વધારે પ્રાધાન્ય આપીશ.

સિવિલ હોસ્પિટલમાં કીટ વિતરણ કરી દર્દીઓના દર્દ લઈ લેતા હતા.
સિવિલ હોસ્પિટલમાં કીટ વિતરણ કરી દર્દીઓના દર્દ લઈ લેતા હતા.

નર્સિંગના તમામ સભ્યોમાં આનંદની લાગણી
ઇકબાલ કડીવાલા (નર્સિંગ કાઉન્સિલના ઉપપ્રમુખ) એ જણાવ્યું હતું કે, કૈલાશબેન સોલંકીને ભાજપે ટિકિટ આપતા નર્સિંગના તમામ સભ્યોમાં આનંદની લાગણી ફેલાઇ છે. કૈલાશબેન મહેનતુ અને સંકલન સાથે કામ કરવાવાળા બહેન છે. લોકડાઉનમાં સિવિલ હોસ્પિટલમાં ફૂડ પેકેટ અને કીટ વિતરણ કરી દર્દીઓના દર્દ લઈ લેતા હતા. સાંસદ સીઆર પાટીલે આપેલી સેનિટાઈઝર વહેંચણી કામગીરી અમે સાથે કરી હતી. દક્ષિણ ગુજરાતની તમામ હોસ્પિટલ અને CHC-PHCથી લઈ વડોદરા-અમદાવાદ આ કામગીરી કરી છે. તાજેતરમાં ધારાસભ્ય હર્ષ સંઘવી દ્વારા તૈયાર કરાયેલા અટલ સંવેદના સેન્ટરમાં પણ દર્દીઓને લઈ કોઈ સમસ્યા ઉભી થાય તો તાત્કાલિક સંકલન કરી લેતા હતા. અમને આનંદ થાય છે કે હવે કોર્પોરેશનમાં એક નર્સિંગ સાથે જોડાયેલા પ્રતિનિધિ રહેશે અને આરોગ્યલક્ષી કામગીરીને વેગ આપશે.

દક્ષિણ ગુજરાતની તમામ હોસ્પિટલ અને CHC-PHCથી લઈ વડોદરા-અમદાવાદ આ કામગીરી કરી છે.
દક્ષિણ ગુજરાતની તમામ હોસ્પિટલ અને CHC-PHCથી લઈ વડોદરા-અમદાવાદ આ કામગીરી કરી છે.
