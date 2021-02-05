તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

ચૂંટણી:સુરતમાં પાલિકાના જંગમાં ભાજપ-કોંગ્રેસ આપના ઉમેદવારો મેદાનમાં, વોર્ડ દીઠ પાર્ટીવાઈઝ ઉમેદવારોનું સંપૂર્ણ લિસ્ટ

ભાજપ, આમ આદમી અને કોંગ્રેસના ઉમેદવારો સહિત અપક્ષ અને અન્ય પક્ષના ઉમેદવારો પણ ચૂંટણી જંગમાં સામેલ થયા છે. - Divya Bhaskar
  • ભાજપની સામે આ વખતે કોંગ્રેસ સામે સીધી ટક્કર થાય તેવું નથી તેમ છતાં આપના કારણે ચૂંટણી રોમાંચક

સુરત મહાનગરપાલિકાની ચૂંટણીમાં ઉમેદવારોના નામ અને ફોર્મ ભરાયા બાદ છેલ્લી સ્થિતિ સ્પષ્ટ થઈ છે. જેમાં ભાજપ અને કોંગ્રેસના તથા આમ આદમીએ પણ પોતાના ઉમેદવારો ઉભા રાખ્યા હોવાથી ચૂંટણી થોડી રોમાંચક બની છે. કોંગ્રેસમાં અંદરો અંદરના વિખવાદના કારણે ભાજપને સીધી ટક્કર આપી શકે તેવી સ્થિતિ ખૂબ ઓછી જોવા મળી રહી છે. ત્યારે ત્રીજા પક્ષ તરીકે ઉભરી રહેલી આમ આદમી પાર્ટીને પ્રથમવાર બેઠકો મળે તેવા સંજોગો ઉભા થયા છે. અપક્ષ ઉમેદવારોએ પણ ફોર્મ ભર્યા છે. જો કે ભાજપના 120 ઉમેદવારો, કોંગ્રેસના 117 અને આપના 114 ઉમેદવારો હાલ મેદાનમાં છે.જ

ભાજપના 120 ઉમેદવારો મેદાનમાં
માઈક્રો પ્લાનિંગ અને બૂથ લેવલ પર પેજ કમિટી બનાવનાર ભાજપે ચૂંટણી અગાઉથી જ માઈક્રો પ્લાનિંગ કરી રાખ્યું હતું. તે મુજબ હાલ ઉમેદવારોનો સોશિયલ મીડિયાથી લઈને સભા સુધીના પ્રચારની રણનીતિ જાહેરકરી દેવામાં આવી છે. જેથી ઉમેદવારોને આ ફાયદો મળી શકે તેમ છે. જો કે 120 ઉમેદવારોમાંથી ભાજપના એક પણ ઉમેદવારે ફોર્મ પાછું ખેચ્યું નથી કે તેમના ફોર્મ રદ્દ થયા નથી. જેથી દરેક વોર્ડમાં ભાજપના ચાર-ચાર ઉમેદવારો ચૂંટણી લડી રહ્યાં છે.

કોંગ્રેસ અને આપના ઉમેદવારોના ફોર્મ રદ્દ થયેલા
કોંગ્રેસમાંથી પાસના ધાર્મિક માલવિયાએ ફોર્મ ન ભરીને છેલ્લી ઘડીએ સર્જેલા હાઈ વોલ્ટેજ ડ્રામા બાદ કોંગ્રેસમાંથી વોર્ડ નંબર 3ના બે ફોર્મ પરત ખેંચાતા હાલ કોંગ્રેસના 117 ઉમેદવારો મેદાનમાં છે જ્યારે આમ આદમી પાર્ટીના ઉમેદવારોના ફોર્મ અપૂરતી વિગતોના કારણે રદ્દ થતાં 114 ઉમેદવારો મેદાનમાં છે.

ચૂંટણીના જંગમાં કુદેલા ઉમેદવારોના નામ પક્ષ અને વોર્ડવાઈઝ

વોર્ડ નં.ભાજપ ઉમેદવારકોંગ્રેસ ઉમેદવારઆપ ઉમેદવાર
1ગીતા સોલંકીપારૂલ બારોટમીનાબેન ચૌહાણ
ભાવીની પટેલયોગેશ પટેલશોભના વાઘાણી
અજીત પટેલકાંતી બારૈયાપંકજ સરખેડા
રાજેન્દ્ર પટેલપ્રમોદની શાહુમહેન્દ્ર શેલીયા
2ઈલા સોલંકીમનિશકુમાર વસાવાભાવના સોલંકી
અરૂણા શિંગાળાદેવરાજ ગોપાણીમોનાલી હિરપરા
ભુપેન્દ્ર રાઠોડસુશીલા કોસંબીયાઅલ્પેશ પટેલ
રાજુ ગોઘાણીદયા માંગરોળીયારાજુ મોરડીયા
3દક્ષા ખેની-ઋતા દુધાગરા
ભાવના દેવાણીપાયલ બોદરાસોનલ સુહાગીયા
ધર્મેશ સરસીયા-કનુ ગેડિયા
ભાવેશ ડોબરીયા-મહેશ અણઘણ
4હંસા ગજેરામનીષા કાછડીયાકુદન કોઠીયા
નયના સંધાણીમનીષા મેંદપરાસેજલ માલવિયા
સંજય હિંગુભાવેશ ભુંભલીયાઘનશ્યામ મકવાણા
બાબુ જીરાવાલાધીરજ વેકરીયાધર્મેન્દ્ર વાવલીયા
5રષ્મિતા હિરાણીદિનેશ કાછડીયાનિરાલી પટેલ
જયશ્રી વોરાપ્રફુલ તોગડીયામનીષા કુકડીયા
ચેતન દેસાઈદક્ષા ભુવાકિરણ ખોખાણી
ઘર્મેશ કાકડિયાનિલમ વધાસીયાઅશોક ધામી
6જયશ્રી વરિયાલલીતા સોસાઅરૂણ પાંડવ
અનિતા દેસાઈકલ્પના જોષીપારૂલ ધામેલિયા
દક્ષેશ માવાણીકલ્પેશ વારીયાયશ પટેલ
ધનશ્યામ સવાણીરાધવજી ગાયકવાડીપંકજ આંબલિયા
7જ્યોતિ પટેલમનીષા નભોયાદિપ્તી સાંકળીયા
પુજા મિસ્ત્રીકિરણ કોટડિયાડો. પ્રિતી સદાડિયા
લલીત વેકરિયામહેશ કેવડિયાદેવશી ડાબરિયા
નરેન્દ્ર પાંડવપ્રતિક કકલોતરડો. કિશોર રૂપારેલિયા
8મીના આંબલિયાદિપાલી વકારેરંજના ચૌધરી
સુવર્ણા જાદવદિયોરા પિનલજ્યોતિ લાઠીયા
જીતેન્દ્ર સોલંકીપાર્થ લખાનીધનજીત વિરાશ
ચીમન પટેલનરેશ સરવૈયાવિજય ઘેલાણી
9નેન્સી શાહહેતલ પરમારમમતા ચૌહાણ
ગૌરી સાપરિયાપલ્લવી વેકરિયાશિવાની કટારિયા
કુણાલ સેલરહનીફ શીંગવાલારણજીતસિંહ જાડેજા
રાજન પટેલગીરીશ પટેલરાજેશ ચૌહાણ
10દિવ્યા રાઠોડઉર્મિલા પટેલમોહીની રાઠોડ
ઉર્વશી પટેલકામિની સુથારસોનલ જરસાણિયા
ધર્મેશ વાણીયાવાલાસુધીર શિંદેપિયુષ શાહ
નિલેશ પટેલવિજય પ્રતાપપ્રમોદ ભંડારી
11હેમાલી બોધાવાલારાજેશ રાણાએલીશા કોસંબીયા
વૈશાલી શાહફેની જરીવાલાનસીફા શેખ
કૈયુર ચપટવાલાકલ્પના કાચલિયાસચિન પટેલ
કેતન મહેતાઅશરફ પઠાણઈમરાનવ થુંડીયા
12હેમલતા રાવતકામુસ્તાક કાનુગાશાહીના મલિક
આરતી પટેલભુપેન્દ્ર સોલંકીકૈલાશ પરમાર
રાકેશ માળીકવિતા ગોહિલઝવેર વ્યાસ
કિશોર મયાણીભક્તિ જરીવાલાઅલમસ મુલ્તાની
13મનીષા મહાત્માછાયા ઠાકુરઈન્દિરા પટેલ
રેશ્મા લાપસીવાલાકંચન જરીવાલા-
સંજય દલાલજલ્પા ભરૂચીહેમંત ગાયવાલા
નરેશ રાણાસફી જરીવાલાકૃણાલ શાહ
14રાજશ્રી મેસુરીયાપ્રિયંકા ઓડપ્રજ્ઞા નિરંજન
મધુ ખેનીઉમાશંકર મિશ્રાવિલાસ જીયાણી
દિનેશ જોધાણીહિના મોવલિયાઅશોક ગોધાણી
લક્ષ્મણ બેલડિયારાજુ ગલનરેશ કિકાણી
15મનીષા આહિરનિલેશ લિંબાણીભારતી બેલડિયા
રાજેશ જોળીયાવસંત વાઘાણીદક્ષા ભાવસાર
ધર્મેન્દ્ર ભાલાળાદયા મેરબાલુ કટારિયા
રૂપા પંડ્યારમેશ ઝીંજાણાડો. કેયુર ડોમડિયા
16કોમલ પટેલરમીલા રાઠોડપાયલ સાકરિયા
મમતા સુરેજાઉર્મિલા વ્યાસશોભના કેવડિયા
ચંદુ મુગરાદિનેશ સાવલિયાજીતુ કાછડિયા
દલસુથ ટીંબડિયાસુરેશ સુહાગિયાવિપુલ મોવલિયા
17શિતલ ભડિયાદરાધીરજ લાઠીયાસ્વાતિ કેડિયા
મંજુલા શિરોયાનિલેશ કુંભાણીરચના હિરપરા
ભરત વાડોદરિયાવિલાસ પડસાણાધર્મેશ ભંડારી
હરેશ જોગાણીવિલાસ ગાજીપરાવિપુલ સુહાગિયા
18દર્શિની કોઠિયારમેશ દેસાઈ-
અમિતા પટેલમહેન્દ્ર રાજપુરોહિત-
ગેમર દેસાઈજાગૃતિ રમાનંદીમથુર વાધમશી
દિનેશ રાજપુરોહિતનઈમા અન્સારીહિમંત શાહ
19લતા રાણાશિવાની શર્માકલ્પના સોનવણે
રમીલા પટેલજયેશ દેસાઈનસીફાબાનુ શેખ
નાગર પટેલઅસલમ સાયકલવાલાઅનિલ ચૌહાણ
વિજય ચૌમલશિતલ રાણારોશનખાન પઠાણ
20ઉષા પટેલસુષ્મા પટેલબાનુ રબારી
ભારતી વાઘેલાશૈલેષ રાયકાભરત દેસાઈ
જયેશ જરીવાલાગાજીયાબાનુ શાહુધવલ પચ્ચીગર
દિપન દેસાઈઅશોક કોરડાવાલા-
21ડિમ્પલ કાપડિયામોના શાહએક્તા વાઘાણી
સુમન ગઢિયારેણુકા કહારપ્રિયંકા મૈસુરિયા
અશોક રાંદેરિયાસુભાષ પટેલસ્નેહલ પટેલ
વ્રજેશ ઉનડકટગૌરાંગ પટેલરસીક ઠક્કર
22કૈલાશ સોલંકીહિના ડુમસીયામાલવિકા કોસંબિયા
રશ્મી સાબુજાગૃતિ સોલંકીહંસા પટેલ
દિપેશ પટેલમુકેશ પટેલસંજય બારોટ
હિમાંશુ રાઉલજીસુમિત બંસલઅક્ષય ગોયેલ
23ગીતા રબારીકાંતા રબારીવિદ્યા પાઠક
ઉર્મિલા ત્રિપાઠીસપના લેન્કાભગવતી દેસાઈ
ડો.દિનાનાથ મહાજનનિલેશ રાજપુતશંભુ દેસાઈ
પરેશ પટેલઆત્મારામ ત્રિપાઠીવિશાલ વર્મા
24હિના કનસાગરાપ્રતિભા દેવરેઆરતી ખત્રી
રોહિણી પાટીલમીના મકવાણારીટા પટેલ
ડો.બળવંત પટેલજયેશ પંચાલઉલ્લાસ માળી
સોમનાથ મરાઠેઆશિષ રાયવિલાસરાવ પાટીલ
25કવિતા એનગુંદલ્લાચીલ્લુમુલ્લા પદમા-
ખુશ્બુ પાટીલવિદ્યા પાટીલરેખા રાઠોડ
પ્રકાશ વાકોડીકરસુભાષ ઈનામદારકિરણ સોનકુસર
વિક્રમ પાટીલઈમ્તાઝ શેખશંકર નરભંવર
26વર્ષા બલદાણિયાઅલ્કા પાટીલમમતા પાટીલ
અલ્કા પાટીલસાવિત્રી ચૌહાણનીતા બલદાણીયા
અમિત રાજપુતસુખદેવ ગોરસંજીવ યાદવ
નરેન્દ્ર પાટીલરામુ રાજપુતવિજય રબારી
27શશી ત્રિપાઠીગીતા યાદવમમતા દુબે
નિરાલાસિંહ રાજપુતવિણા પટેલજીગીશા પાટીલ
સુધાકર ચૌધરીયશવંત પાટીલયોગેશ પાટીલ
ભાઈદાર પાટીલક્રિષ્ણા દોડેરાજા પાટીલ
28પુર્ણિમા દાવલેરૂષિન રાયકાનીતા પટેલ
રાજકુંવર રાઠોડજલીલ મામુશૈલા શાહ
શરદ પાટીલરીટા પટેલજાફર દેશમુખ
વિનોદ પટેલમનીષા વાળકેડો. એકનાથ પાટીલ
29સુધા પાંડેસતીષ પટેલસપના રાજપુત
વૈશાલી પાટીલધનસુખ રાજપુતયોગીતા પટેલ
બંસુ યાદવસુનિતા સોનવણેમેહુલ પટેલ
કનુ પટેલભારતી તિવારીમહેન્દ્ર પાટીલ
30પિયુષા પટેલશિતલ ભરવાડમુમતાઝ મુલતાણી
રીનાદેવી રાજપુતરૂક્ષાનાબાનુ જુમ્મારીટા પ્રજાપતિ
હસમુખ નાયકસુરજ પટેલ-
ચિરાગ સોલંકીમનોજ પરમારઅલ્પેશ પરમાર

