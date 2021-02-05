તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

વિરોધ:સુરતમાં ઉમેદવારો જાહેર થતા ભાજપના કાર્યકર્તાઓનો વિરોધ, પોતાના જ કાર્યકર્તાઓને ધારાસભ્યે સમજાવવા આવવું પડ્યું

સુરતએક કલાક પહેલા
ધારાસભ્ય વીડી ઝાલાવડિયાએ સ્વીકાર્યું હતું કે, તેમના વોર્ડમાં આયાતી ઉમેદવારોના નામ જાહેર કરવામાં આવ્યા છે.
  • શહેરના વિવિધ વોર્ડમાં કાર્યકર્તાઓએ ભારે વિરોધ કર્યો

સુરત શહેરમાં પાલિકાની ચૂંટણીમાં ભાજપે ઉમેદવારો જાહેર કર્યા બાદ ભાજપના કાર્યકર્તાઓ દ્વારા વિરોધ કરવામાં આવી રહ્યો છે. ગત રોજ મોડી રાત સુધી કાર્યકરો દ્વારા વિરોધ કરવામાં આવ્યો હતો. શહેરના વિવિધ વોર્ડમાં કાર્યકર્તાઓએ ભારે વિરોધ કર્યો હતો. ત્યારે સરથાણા વિસ્તારમાં ભાજપના ધારાસભ્ય વીડી ઝાલાવાડિયાની ઓફીસની બહાર સૂત્રોચાર કરી ભાજપના કાર્યકરોએ પોતાનો રોષ વ્યકત કર્યો હતો. જેથી પોતાના જ કાર્યકર્તાઓને ધારાસભ્યે સમજાવવા આવવું પડ્યું હતું.

ધારાસભ્યે આયાતી ઉમેદવાર જાહેર થયાનું સ્વીકાર્યું
સરથાણા વોર્ડના ભાજપના ઉમેદવાર જાહેર થયા બાદ ભાજપના કાર્યકરો દ્વારા વિરોધ કરવામાં આવ્યો હતો. કાર્યકર્તાઓ ખૂબ જ મોટી સંખ્યામાં ધારાસભ્યની ઓફિસને બહાર સુત્રો વિરોધ પ્રદર્શન કરતા આખરે ધારાસભ્ય વિધિ ઝાલાવાડીયાએ પોતે કાર્યકર્તાઓને સમજાવવા માટે આવવું પડ્યું હતું. તેમણે પોતે પણ સ્વીકાર્યું હતું કે, તેમના વોર્ડમાં આયાતી ઉમેદવારોના નામ જાહેર કરવામાં આવ્યા છે.

ધારાસભ્યે પ્રદેશ પ્રમુખ પાટીલને રજૂઆત કરી
ઝાલાવાડીયા પ્રદેશ પ્રમુખ સીઆરપાટીલને રજૂઆત કરી છે કે આવા ઉમેદવારો અમારા વોર્ડમાં નહીં ચાલી શકે અને સ્થાનિક લોકો પણ તેનો ખૂબ વિરોધ કરી રહ્યા છે એ પ્રકારની વાત તેમણે કરી છે. વિરોધ કરનારા કાર્યકર્તાઓએ ઝાલાવાડીયા સમક્ષ પોતાની સ્પષ્ટ વાત કરીને પોતાનો રોષ ઠાલવ્યો હતો. જોકે નામ જાહેર થયા બાદ હવે તેમાં ફેરફાર થશે કે કેમ તે મોટો યક્ષપ્રશ્ન બન્યો છે પરંતુ એક વાત ચોક્કસ છે કે જે નામની જાહેરાતો કરવામાં આવી છે તેમાં શહેરભરના કેટલાક વોર્ડની અંદર આયાતી ઉમેદવારને લઈ ને સૌથી વધુ રોષ જોવા મળી રહ્યો છે.

ધારાસભ્યના સમજાવવા સમયે વીડિયો બંધ કરાવ્યા
વ્યક્તિગત ઉમેદવારોનો વિરોધ કરતા આયાતી ઉમેદવારોના નામ જાહેર થતાની સાથે જ શહેરભરમાં ભારતીય જનતા પાર્ટીના સંગઠન ઉપર પણ મોટો પ્રશ્ન ઉભો થયો છે. જ્યારે ધારાસભ્ય વીડી ઝાલાવાડીયા કાર્યકર્તાઓને સમજાવતા હતા ત્યારે તેમણે જે પણ લોકો મોબાઈલથી વીડિયો ઉતારતા હતા તેમને તાત્કાલિક પોતાનો મોબાઈલ બંધ કરી દેવા માટે પણ જણાવ્યું હતું.જે થી કરીને એમની વાત લોકો સુધી ના પહોંચે તેવો પ્રયાસ કર્યો હતો.

આયાતી ઉમેદવાર મુકવામાં આવતા રોષ
ગુરુવારે ભાજપે ઉમેદવારો જાહેર કરતા કહી ખુશી, કહી ગમ જેવો ઘાટ જોવા મળ્યો હતો. ટિકિટ મેળવનારા ઉમેદવારોએ ઢોલ નગારા સાથે ઉજવણી કરી હતી. અલગ અલગ વોર્ડમાં આયાતી ઉમેદવારોના નામ જાહેર થતા જ આંતરિક અસંતોષ પણ જોવા મળ્યો હતો. કેટલાક જુનાજોગીઓ હાથચોળીને બેસી રહ્યા હતા જ્યારે કેટલાક કાર્યકરો ખુલ્લા વિરોધમાં આવી ગયા હતા અને પેજ કમિટીના કાર્ડ પણ સળગાવ્યા હતા. આયાતી ઉમેદવાર મુકવામાં આવતા સ્થાનિક કાર્યકરોમાં ગુસ્સો જોવા મળ્યો હતો.

