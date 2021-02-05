તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

જામીન ફગાવાયા:અમરોલીની સગીરા પર રેપ કરનારાના જામીન નામંજૂર

સુરતએક કલાક પહેલા
અમરોલી ખાતે રહેતી 17 વર્ષીય સગીરાને દુકાને કામ પર રાખી તેને ભગાવી જઈ બળાત્કાર ગુજારનારા પરિણીત યુપી વાસી આરોપીની જામીન અરજી કોર્ટ દ્વારા નામંજૂર કરવામાં આવી હતી. આ કેસમાં આરોપીની પત્ની સામે તેનો સાથ સહકાર આપવા બદલ ગુનો નોંધાયો હતો. સરકાર પક્ષે એપીપી કિશોર રેવલીયાએ દલીલો કરી હતી.

આરોપી અશ્વિન ઉર્ફે રોનક ત્રિવેણીની ધરપકડ બાદ તેણે જામીન માટે અરજી કરી હતી. સરકાર પક્ષની દલીલ હતી કે ગુનો ગંભીર હોય અને બળાત્કાર બાદ સગીરા બે મહિનાનો ગર્ભ પણ ધરાવતી હોય તેને જામીન પર મુક્ત કરવો જોઇએ નહીં.

