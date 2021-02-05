તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

4.50 લાખ લાંચ માંગવાનો કેસ:ASI મહાદેવ અને વચેટિયો વિપુલ લાજપોર જેલ ધકેલાયા

સુરતએક કલાક પહેલા
  • વેપારી પાસેથી 4.50 લાખ લાંચ માંગવાનો કેસ
  • બેનંબરી ધંધામાં મહાદેવ-દિપેશની જુગલબંધી

જિલ્લાના રેન્જ ઓપરેશન ગ્રુપના એએસઆઈ મહાદેવ કિશનરાવ સેવઇકર અને તેનો વચેટિયા વિપુલ બલર સાથે ઓઇલના વેપારી પાસેથી 4.50 લાખની રકમ લાંચ માંગવાના કેસમાં પકડાયા હતા. બન્ને રિમાન્ડ પુરા થતા મંગળવારે કોર્ટમાં રજૂ કરાયા હતા. કોર્ટએ બન્ને લાંચીયાઓને લાજપોર જેલમાં મોકલી આપ્યા છે. જયારે સુરત જિલ્લા એલસીબીના હે.કો.દિપેશ મૈસુરીયા તોે હજુ ભાગતો ફરે છે. એસીબીએ તેના ઘરે અને વતનમાં પણ તપાસ કરાવી છતાં હજુ સુધી તે હાથમાં આવ્યો નથી.

એએસઆઇ મહાદેવના ઘરેથી કરોડોની બેનામી મિલકતોના ડોક્યુમેન્ટો મળી આવ્યા છે. જેની એસીબી આગામી દિવસોમાં તપાસ કરશે. ખાસ કરીને જિલ્લાઓમાં ચાલતા કેમિકલ, ઓઇલ, વિદેશી દારૂ સહિતના બેનંબરી ધંધામાં મહાદેવ અને દિપેશની જુગલબંધી છે. બન્ને બેનંબરી ધંધાદારીઓને પરમિશન આપી લાખોની કમાણી કરતા હતા. બન્ને જણાએ બેનંબરી ધંધાવાળા પાસે ઉઘરાણી કરવા માણસો પણ રાખેલા છે. જિલ્લા એલસીબીના હે.કો. દિપેશ મૈસુરીયાની હપ્તાખોરીની વાત શું તેના ઉપલા અધિકારીને ખબર ન હોય એ તપાસનો વિષય છે.

