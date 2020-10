How #NotBan was a boon to the cronies & friends @BJP4India ?



Kala mandir Jewelars of Surat, “deposited” ₹110cr in cash during NotBan!



IT deparment “settled” it by taxing 0.84 Cr only!



Black converted into white!!!?



Wah bhai wah! https://t.co/5ID1K60bpz