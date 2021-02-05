તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App
  • Gujarati News
  • Local
  • Gujarat
  • Surat
  • Accused Absconding From Surat Had Been Living In Rajasthan For Four Months In Disguise, Crimes Including Robbery And Murder Have Been Registered

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

ફરાર આરોપી ઝડપાયો:સુરતમાંથી ફરાર આરોપી ચાર મહિનાથી રાજસ્થાન ખાતે વેશ બદલીને રહેતો હતો, લૂંટ-હત્યા સહિતના ગુના નોંધાયેલા છે

સુરતએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
પેરોલ પર છૂટી ફરાર થયેલા આરોપીને સુરત પોલીસે ઝડપી પાડ્યો (પહેલાં અને વેશ બદલ્યા બાદની તસવીર). - Divya Bhaskar
પેરોલ પર છૂટી ફરાર થયેલા આરોપીને સુરત પોલીસે ઝડપી પાડ્યો (પહેલાં અને વેશ બદલ્યા બાદની તસવીર).
  • આરોપીએ પોલીસ ઓળખે નહીં તે માટે વાળ પણ કઢાવી નાખ્યા હતા
  • પેરોલ પર છૂટ્યા બાદ છેલ્લા 4ર મહિનાથી રાજસ્થાનના અઝમેરમાં રહેતો હતો

સુરતના ડીંડોલી પોલીસ સ્ટેશન વિસ્તારમાં માથાભારેની છાપ ધરાવતા ઇસમને પોલીસે લાજપોર જેલ ખાતે મોકલી આપ્યો હતો. આરોપી ચાર મહિના પહેલાં પેરોલ પર છૂટ્યા બાદ ભાગી ગયો હતો. જોકે, આરોપી પોતાનો વેશ બદલીને રાજસ્થાનના અજમેર ખાતે રહેતો હતો. પોલીસે આ ઇસમે ઝડપી પાડી તેના વિરુદ્ધ કાર્યવાહી કરી છે. આરોપી વિરુદ્ધ લૂટ-હત્યા સહિતના ગુનાઓ નોંધાયેલા છે.

ચાર મહિના પહેલાં પેરોલ પર છૂટ્યા બાદ હાજર ન થયો
સુરતમાં છેલ્લા કેટલાક સમયથી ગુનામાં સંડોવાયેલા હોય તેવા અને ખાસ કરીને ગુનો આચાર્યા બાદ પોલીસ પકડથી દૂર હોય તેવા ઇસમોને પકડી પાડવા માટે સતત પોલીસને બાતમીદાર નેટવર્ક સત્તર્ક કરવા માટેની સૂચના આપી છે. આરોપી પકડી પડવાની કામગીરી સુરત પોલીસ કરી રહી છે. ત્યારે ડીંડોલી વિસ્તારમાં અનેક ગુનામાં સંડોવાયેલા અને માથા ભારે ઇસમની છાપ ધરાવતો પ્રવીણ ઉર્ફે આબો કોળીને પોલીસે કાયદેસરની કાર્યવાહી કરી લાજપોર જેલમાં મોકલી આપ્યો હતો.

રાજસ્થાનથી પોલીસની ટીમ આરોપીને ઝડપી સુરત લાવી.
રાજસ્થાનથી પોલીસની ટીમ આરોપીને ઝડપી સુરત લાવી.

પોલીસ આરોપીને રાજસ્થાનથી ઝડપી લાવી
આરોપી દ્વારા આજથી ચાર મહિના પહેલા જેલમાંથી પેરોલ રજા પર છૂટ્યો હતો. જોકે, ખૂન-લૂંટ અને શરીર સંબંધી ગુનામાં સંડોવાયેલ આરોપી પેરોલ પર છૂટ્યા બાદ જેલમાં હજાર થયો ન હતો. પોલીસની પકડમાં નહીં આવે તે માટે પ્રવીણ વેશ બદલીને રહેતો હતો. આરોપી રાજસ્થાનના અઝમેર ખાતે રહેતો હોવાની વિગત પોલીસને મળતા પોલીસે એક ટીમ બનાવી આરોપીને રાજસ્થાનથી ઝડપી પડ્યો હતો. તેના વિરુદ્ધ કાયદેસરની કાર્યવાહી કરી છે. એક વખત આરોપી બદલતા વેશને લઇને તેને ઓળખી શકી ન હતી. ડીંડોલી પોલીસે આરોપી ફરી જેલમાં મોકલી આપવાની તજવીજ હાથ ધરી છે.

આરોપી રાજસ્થાનના અઝમેર ખાતે વેશ બદલીને રહેતો હતો.
આરોપી રાજસ્થાનના અઝમેર ખાતે વેશ બદલીને રહેતો હતો.
અન્ય સમાચારો પણ છે...
એપ ખોલો

Sponsored By

Astral Pipes
ઇંગ્લેન્ડઇંગ્લેન્ડ205-10 (75.5)
VSલાઈવ
ભારતભારત197-6 (76.5)
ભારત 8 રને ટ્રાયલ
  • કૉપી લિંક
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓ9 મહિના પછી NCBએ 30 હજાર પેજની ચાર્જશીટ ફાઇલ કરી, આ કેસમાં રિયા અને શોવિક સહિત 33 આરોપી - ઈન્ડિયા - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે સમય થોડો મિશ્રિત પ્રભાવ લાવી રહ્યો છે. છેલ્લાં થોડા સમયથી નજીકના સંબંધો વચ્ચે ચાલી રહેલાં મનમુટાવ દૂર થશે. તમારી મહેનત તથા કોશિશનું સાર્થક પરિણામ સામે આવી શકે છે. કોઇ ધાર્મિક સ્થળે જવાથી...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો