'આપ'ની સહાનુભૂતિ:સાંસદ મોહન ડેલકરના પરિવારને સાંતવના આપવા 'આપ'ના સાંસદ સંજય સિંહ સુરત પહોંચ્યા, દાદરાનગર હવેલી જવા રવાના

સુરત28 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
આમ આદમી પાર્ટીના સાંસદ સંજય સિંહ સુરત એરપોર્ટ પર પહોંચતા સ્વાગત કરવામાં આવ્યું. - Divya Bhaskar
આમ આદમી પાર્ટીના સાંસદ સંજય સિંહ સુરત એરપોર્ટ પર પહોંચતા સ્વાગત કરવામાં આવ્યું.
  • મોહન ડેલકરે લખેલી સુસાઇડ નોટના આધારે તપાસ કરવામાં આવે તો તેમને ન્યાય મળી શકેઃ સંજય સિંહ

દાદરાનગર હવેલીના સાંસદ મોહન ડેલકર એ હોટેલમાં સુસાઈડ કરી લેતા દેશભરમાં ચર્ચાનો મુદ્દો બન્યો હતો તેમણે લખેલી સુસાઇડ નોટ ની અંદર પણ ઘણા બધા મોટા ખુલાસા પણ કર્યા હોવાનું ચર્ચાઇ રહ્યું છે સાંસદ એ કરેલા આપઘાત ને લઈને આમ આદમી પાર્ટીના રાજ્ય સભાના સાંસદ સંજય સિંહ આજે સુરત એરપોર્ટ પર પહોંચ્યા હતા ત્યાંથી તેઓ દાદરા નગર હવેલી જવા માટે નીકળ્યા હતા. સાંસદ મોહન ડેલકરના પરિવારને સાંત્વના આપવા માટે તેઓ દાદરા નગર હવેલી પહોંચશે.

ભાજપના નેતાઓએ ત્રાસ આપ્યો હતોઃ સંજય સિંહ
સુરત એરપોર્ટ પર પહોંચેલા સંજય સિંહે જણાવ્યું કે લોકસભાના સાંસદ જ્યારે આત્મહત્યા કરી લે છે ત્યારે કેટલીક ગંભીર બાબત છે તે આપણે સમજી શકે છે દાદરા નગર હવેલીમાં મોહન ડેલકર ખૂબ જ લોકપ્રિય નેતા તરીકે વર્ષોથી જાણીતા છે. ભારતીય જનતા પાર્ટીના નેતાઓ દ્વારા તેમને માનસિક ત્રાસ આપ્યા હોવાને કારણે મોહન ડેલકરે આપઘાત કરી લીધો હોવાનું ચર્ચાઈ રહ્યું છે જે ખૂબ જ દુઃખદ બાબત છે.

સાંસદ મોહન ડેલકરના પરિવારને સાંત્વના આપવા માટે આપના સાંસદ સંજય સિંહ દાદરા નગર હવેલી પહોંચશે.
સાંસદ મોહન ડેલકરના પરિવારને સાંત્વના આપવા માટે આપના સાંસદ સંજય સિંહ દાદરા નગર હવેલી પહોંચશે.

ઊંડાણપૂર્વકની તપાસ માટે માગ કરીશઃ સંજય સિંહ
મોહન ડેલકર આપઘાત અંગે રાજ્યસભા અને લોકસભામાં શરૂ થતા 8 માર્ચના સદનમાં મુદ્દાને ઉઠાવીશ. મોહન ડેલકરે કરેલા આપઘાતમાં રાજ્ય સભામાં આ મુદ્દે હું ઊંડાણપૂર્વકની તપાસ માટે પણ માગ કરીશ. હાલ આપઘાત કેસ અંગેની તપાસ મહારાષ્ટ્ર પોલીસ કરી રહી છે.મોહન ડેલકરે લખેલી સુસાઇડ નોટના આધારે તપાસ કરવામાં આવે તો તેમને ન્યાય મળી શકે છે.

સુરત એરપોર્ટ પર ઉત્રાણ કરી આપના સાંસદ દાદનગર હવેલી જવા રવાના થયા.
સુરત એરપોર્ટ પર ઉત્રાણ કરી આપના સાંસદ દાદનગર હવેલી જવા રવાના થયા.

SIT બનાવવાની માગ કરી
જ્યુ઼ડિશિયલી મોનીટરીંગ વગર સીબીઆઇ પણ યોગ્ય તપાસ કરશે એવું મને લાગી રહ્યું નથી. ભારતીય જનતા પાર્ટી હોવાને કારણે પક્ષ તપાસ અંગે મને શંકા છે. એસઆઈટી બનાવી હાઇકોર્ટ અને સુપ્રીમ કોર્ટના જજની મોનીટરીંગ હેઠળ તપાસ કરવામાં આવે તો સત્ય બહાર આવી શકે છે.

