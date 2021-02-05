તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

'આપ'ની લડત:સુરતમાં 'આપ'ના કોર્પોરેટરની પાલિકાના અધિકારીઓને ચીમકી- જો ખોટું કામ કરશો તો જેલના સળિયા પાછળ ધકેલી દેવામાં આવશે

સુરત31 મિનિટ પહેલા
ફરિયાદ મળતાની સાથે જ આમ આદમી પાર્ટીના કોર્પોરેટર ધર્મેન્દ્ર બાબરીયા ત્યાં પહોંચીને ઘર માલિકનો પ્રશ્ન સાંભળ્યો હતો. - Divya Bhaskar
  • આમ આદમી પાર્ટીના કોર્પોરેટર ધર્મેન્દ્ર બાબરીયાએ ફરિયાદીને સાંભળ્યા બાદ અધિકારીઓને ચીમકી આપી

સુરત મહાનગરપાલિકાની ચૂંટણી બાદ લોકોમાં ધીરે ધીરે જાગૃતિ આવી રહી છે. વોર્ડ નંબર 4 કાપોદ્રાના રહીશો તેમના કોર્પોરેટર આમ આદમી પાર્ટીના કોર્પોરેટરોનો સંપર્ક કરવાનું શરૂ કરી દીધું હોય તેવું લાગે છે. કાપોદ્રા વિસ્તારની શ્રીજી સોસાયટીમાં પોતાના જ ઘરમાં નાના ફેરફાર કરતા કોર્પોરેશનના અધિકારીઓએ નોટિસ ફટકારી છે. જેને લઇને આમ આદમી પાર્ટીના કોર્પોરેટરે અધિકારીઓને જો ખોટું કામ કરશો તો જેલના સળિયા પાછળ ધકેલી દેવાની ચીમકી આપી છે.

પૈસા ખંખેરી લેવાની બદ ઇરાદાથી નોટિસ આપવામાં આવી હોવાનો આક્ષેપ
કાપોદ્રા વિસ્તારની શ્રીજી સોસાયટીના પોતાના મકાનમાં એક નાનકડો ફેરફાર રહીશ દ્વારા કરવામાં આવ્યો છે.ઘરના માલિક દ્વારા કરવામાં આવ્યો છે વધારે નો સ્લેબ પણ નથી ભર્યો અને વધારે કોઈ બાંધકામ પણ તેમના દ્વારા કરવામાં આવ્યું નથી, છતાં પણ કોર્પોરેશનના અધિકારીઓ તેમને ગેરકાયદેસર બાંધકામ કર્યા હોવાની નોટિસ ફટકારીને ગયા છે. કોર્પોરેશનના અધિકારીઓ દ્વારા ખોટી નોટિસ ફટકારાતા ઘર માલિકે તેમના વિસ્તારના કોર્પોરેટર આમ આદમી પાર્ટીના કોર્પોરેટરને તે અંગે ફરિયાદ કરી હતી. ફરિયાદ મળતાની સાથે જ આમ આદમી પાર્ટીના કોર્પોરેટર ધર્મેન્દ્ર બાબરીયા ત્યાં પહોંચીને ઘર માલિકનો પ્રશ્ન સાંભળ્યો હતો.જેમાં તેમણે ઘરમાં કોઈ એવા મોટા ફેરફાર નથી કર્યા કે જેને ગેરકાયદેસર બાંધકામ માની શકાય છતાં પૈસા ખંખેરી લેવાની બદ ઇરાદાથી નોટિસ આપવામાં આવી હોવાનું જણાઈ આવે છે.

માત્ર તોડબાજી કરવાના ઈરાદે નોટિસ આપવામાં આવી હોવાનો આક્ષેપ કરાયો.
મકાન માલિકોને ખોટી રીતે હેરાન કરવામાં આવી રહ્યા છે
આમ આદમી કોર્પોરેટરે સ્પષ્ટ ચીમકી આપી છે કે, માત્ર તોડબાજી કરવાના ઈરાદે ભારતીય જનતા પાર્ટીના શાસનમાં આ અધિકારીઓ નેતા સાથે મીલીભગત કરીને મકાન માલિકોને ખોટી રીતે હેરાન કરતા આવ્યા છે. આવી રીતે ખોટી નોટિસો આપીને ઘર માલિકોને દબાણમાં લાવી પૈસા ખંખેરી લે છે. કોઈપણ પ્રકારનું ગેરકાયદેસર બાંધકામ ન થયું હોવા છતાં પણ રહીશોને હેરાન કરવા માટે નોટિસો પહેલા પાઠવવામાં આવે છે અને ત્યારબાદ પૈસાની માગણી કરીને નોટિસ રફેદફે કરી દે છે. માત્ર તેમનો હેતુ પૈસા પડાવવાના હોય છે અને તેના માટે જ આ પ્રકારની નોટીસ આપવા માટે તેઓ ઘર માલિક સુધી પહોંચી જાય છે.

નોટિસો પહેલા પાઠવવામાં આવે છે અને ત્યારબાદ પૈસાની માગણી કરીને નોટિસ રફેદફે કરી દેવાતી હોવાનો આક્ષેપ.
