ક્રાઇમ:પુણામાં લિવઈનમાં રહેતી યુવતી પર પ્રેમીએ બળાત્કાર ગુજાર્યો

સુરતએક કલાક પહેલા
પ્રતિકારત્મક તસ્વીર - Divya Bhaskar
પ્રતિકારત્મક તસ્વીર
  • આરોપીએ વીડિયો વહેતો કરવા પણ ધમકી આપી હતી

પુણામાં મૈત્રી કરારથી રહેતી યુવતી પર પ્રેમીએ બળાત્કાર ગુજાર્યો હતો. અમદાવાદમાં રહેતી 19 વર્ષિય રીતુ( નામ બદલ્યું છે)ની સગાઈ જુલાઈ 2020માં આરોપી દિક્ષિત દિનેશ મકવાણા( રહે. કલ્યાણનગર સોસાયટી,પુણા) સાથે થઈ હતી. બાદમાં સામાજિક કારણોસર સગાઇ તુટી ગઈ હતી.પરંતુ રીતુ દિક્ષિત સાથે જ ભાગીને સુરત આવી ગઈ હતી. અહીં લગ્ન કરવા બધા કોર્ટમાં ગયા હતા. ત્યાં મૈત્રી કરાર કર્યા હતા. પરંતુ રીતુને એવું કહ્યું કે, તેમના લગ્ન થયા હતા. બાદ તેઓ અલગ-અલગ જગ્યાએ ફરવા ગયા હતા.

આ દરમિયાન દિક્ષિત રીતુની મરજી વિરુદ્ધ તેની સાથે સંબંધ બાંધતો હતો. રીતુ વિરોધ કરતી ત્યારે દિક્ષિત તેને અંગત પળોના વીડિયો વારઇલ કરવાની ધમકી આપતો હતો. દિક્ષિત રીતુને કહેતો કે, તેને પ્રેગ્નેન્ટ કરવાની છે. તેને માર પણ મારતો હતો. એક વખત મહેમાન ઘરે આવ્યા ત્યારે મહેમાનના ફોનથી રીતુએ તેના પિતાને ફોન કરીને તેની સાથે જે બન્યુ તેની વાત કરતા તેના પિતા સુરત આ વ્યા હતા. રીતુએ દિક્ષિત વિરુદ્ધ પુણા પોલીસ સ્ટેશનમાં બળાત્કારની ફરિયાદ નોંધાવી છે.

