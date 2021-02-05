તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App
  • Gujarati News
  • Local
  • Gujarat
  • Surat
  • A Separate Message Was Sent With The Picture That The Police Is A Friend Of The People By Setting Up A Police Outpost At Yogichok In Surat

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

પોલીસની છબી:સુરતમાં યોગીચોક ખાતે પોલીસ ચોકી બનાવી પોલીસ પ્રજાનો મિત્ર છે તેવા ચિત્ર સાથે અલગ જ સંદેશો પાઠવવામાં આવ્યો

સુરતએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
પોલીસ પ્રજાનો મિત્ર છે તેવા ચિત્ર સાથે લોકોને એક અલગ જ સંદેશો પાઠવવામાં આવ્યો. - Divya Bhaskar
પોલીસ પ્રજાનો મિત્ર છે તેવા ચિત્ર સાથે લોકોને એક અલગ જ સંદેશો પાઠવવામાં આવ્યો.
  • પોલીસ અને પ્રજાના સબંધો ગાઢ બને તે માટે અનોખી પહેલ

પોલીસ અને પ્રજા વચ્ચેનો સમન્વય બનાવી રાખવા ઉચ્ચ અધિકારીઓ હંમેશા પ્રયત્નસીલ રહ્યા છે.ત્યારે સુરતના સરથાણા પોલીસ મથકના હદ વિસ્તારમાં આવતા યોગીચોક ખાતે પોલીસ ચોકી બનાવી છે. પોલીસ પ્રજાનો મિત્ર છે તેવા ચિત્ર સાથે લોકોને એક અલગ જ સંદેશો પાઠવવામાં આવ્યો હતો.

લોકો અને પોલીસ વચ્ચેની ખાઈ દૂર કરવા નવતર પ્રયાસો
કોરોનાના કારણે અપાયેલા લોકડાઉનમાં ખાખીના અવનવા રંગો જોવા મળી રહ્યા હતા. કડક મિજાજથી ઓળખાતી ખાખી હવે સામાન્ય લોકો સાથે ખુબ જ નરમાઇથી વર્તન કરે છે. ત્યારે સુરતના સરથાણા પોલીસ મથકના વિસ્તારમાં આવતા યોગીચોક ખાતે એક ચોકી બનાવવામાં આવી છે. આ ચોકી હાલ સમગ્ર વિસ્તારમાં આકર્ષણનું કેન્દ્ર બની છે. સામાન્ય લોકો પોલીસ મથક કે ચોકીના પગથિયાં ચઢતા પણ ગભરાય છે. પોલીસ ખરાબ વર્તન કરે છે અપશબ્દો બોલે છે ધક્કે ચડાવે છે વગેરે જેવી જૂની છબી લોકોના મનમાં ઘર કરી ગઈ છે. ઉચ્ચ અધિકારીઓ પણ લોકો અને પોલીસ વચ્ચેની ખાઈ દૂર કરવા નવતર પ્રયાસો કરે છે.

પોલીસ ચોકીની દિવાલો પર પોલીસ દ્વારા કરાયેલા કામોને ચિત્ર રૂપે ચિતરવામાં આવ્યા.
પોલીસ ચોકીની દિવાલો પર પોલીસ દ્વારા કરાયેલા કામોને ચિત્ર રૂપે ચિતરવામાં આવ્યા.

માનવતાના કાર્યો સાથેના ચિત્રો પોલીસ ચોકીની દીવાલો ચિતરાયા
સુરતના સરથાણા પોલીસ દ્વારા પોલીસ અને પ્રજાના સબંધો ગાઢ બને તે માટે અનોખી પહેલ કરી છે. પોલીસ વૃદ્ધોને મદદ કરે છે, ગરીબોને જમાડે છે, બાળકોને વ્હાલ કરે છે વગેરે જેવા માનવતાના કાર્યો સાથેના કલરફુલ ચિત્રો સાથે પોલીસ ચોકીની દીવાલોને કલરકામ કરવામાં આવ્યું છે. પોલીસ પ્રત્યે લોકોમાં હકારાત્મક અભિગમ આવે તે ઉદ્દેશ્ય સાથે કરાયેલા નવતર પ્રયોગ સાથે ચોકી બનાવવામાં આવી છે. જે આવતા દિવસોમાં લોકો અને પોલીસ વચ્ચેના સબંધો સુધારવામાં મદદરૂપ થશે.

પોલીસ પ્રત્યે લોકોમાં હકારાત્મક અભિગમ આવે તે ઉદ્દેશ્ય સાથે કરાયેલા નવતર પ્રયોગ સાથે ચોકી બનાવવામાં આવી.
પોલીસ પ્રત્યે લોકોમાં હકારાત્મક અભિગમ આવે તે ઉદ્દેશ્ય સાથે કરાયેલા નવતર પ્રયોગ સાથે ચોકી બનાવવામાં આવી.
અન્ય સમાચારો પણ છે...
એપ ખોલો

Sponsored By

Astral Pipes
ઇંગ્લેન્ડઇંગ્લેન્ડ205-10 (75.5)
VS
ભારતભારત294-7 (94.0)
સ્ટમ્પ્સ
  • કૉપી લિંક
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓશાંતિવન બંગલોઝના સિક્યુરિટી ગાર્ડે બંગલોમાંથી ચાર શખસોને નાસતા જોયા, અંદર જોયું તો દંપતી લોહીલુહાણ હાલતમાં મળ્યું - અમદાવાદ - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે સમય થોડો મિશ્રિત પ્રભાવ લાવી રહ્યો છે. છેલ્લાં થોડા સમયથી નજીકના સંબંધો વચ્ચે ચાલી રહેલાં મનમુટાવ દૂર થશે. તમારી મહેનત તથા કોશિશનું સાર્થક પરિણામ સામે આવી શકે છે. કોઇ ધાર્મિક સ્થળે જવાથી...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો