દુર્ઘટના:સુરતમાં બમરોલી રોડ પર આવેલી મનહર ડાઈંગ મિલમાં આગ લાગતાં ભાગદોડ, વોચમેનની સતર્કતાથી મોટી દુર્ઘટના ટળી

સુરતએક કલાક પહેલા
મજુરા, માન દરવાજા અને નવસારી બજાર ફાયર સ્ટેશનના જવાનોએ પાણીનો મારો ચલાવી આગ પર કાબૂ મેળવ્યો. - Divya Bhaskar
મજુરા, માન દરવાજા અને નવસારી બજાર ફાયર સ્ટેશનના જવાનોએ પાણીનો મારો ચલાવી આગ પર કાબૂ મેળવ્યો.
  • ફાયર વિભાગે ગણતરીની મિનિટોમાં આગ પર કાબૂ મેળવ્યો

સુરત શહેરના બમરોલી રોડ પર આવેલી મનહર ડાઈંગ મિલમાં વહેલી સવારે આગ ફાટી નીકળતા ભાગદોડ મચી ગઇ હતી. લગભગ તમામ કારીગરો મિલ બહાર દોડી આવ્યા હતા. વોચમેનની સતર્કતા ને કારણે ફાયર વિભાગ ના જવાનોએ સમય સર દોડી આવી ગણતરીની મિનિટોમાં આગ પર કાબુ મેળવી લીધો હતો.

સેન્ટર મશીનમાંથી આગની જ્વાળા બહાર આવતા વોચમેને ફાયરને જાણ કરી
વોચમેન સંજય ગિરીએ કહ્યું હતું કે, મનહર ડાઈંગ મિલમાં સેન્ટર મશીનમાંથી આગની જ્વાળા બહાર નીકળતા જોઈ તાત્કાલિક ફાયરને અને ત્યારબાદ શેઠને ફોન કરી દીધો હતો. આ દુર્ઘટનામાં મશીન, ઇલેક્ટ્રિક મોટર અને કાપડ પણ બળીને ખાખ થઈ ગયું હોય એમ કહી શકાય છે.

વાયરિંગ, મશીન, ઇલેક્ટ્રિક મોટરને નુકસાન થયું
ફાયર વિભાગે જણાવ્યું હતું કે, કોલ સવારે 4:50નો હતો. મનહર ડાઈંગ મિલમાં આગ ની માહિતી મળતાની સાથે જ મજુરા, માન દરવાજા અને નવસારી બજાર ફાયર સ્ટેશનના જવાનોને ઘટના સ્થળે જવાના આદેશ કરાયા હતા. મિલના સેન્ટર મશીનમાં લાગેલી આગ ઉગ્ર સ્વરૂપ ધારણ કરે એ પહેલાં જ પાણીનો મારો કરી આગ કાબૂમાં લઈ લેવાય હતી. જોકે આ દુર્ઘટનામાં વાયરિંગ, મશીન, ઇલેક્ટ્રિક મોટર સહિતનો સમાન આગથી કે પાણીના મારાથી નુક્શાનગ્રસ્ત થયો હોય એમ કહી શકાય છે.

