કોરોના સુરત LIVE:વધુ 9 વિદ્યાર્થીઓ કોરોના સંક્રમિત, પોઝિટિવ કેસનો આંક 54175 પર પહોંચ્યો, મૃત્યુઆંક 1137 અને કુલ 52459 દર્દી રિકવર થયા

સુરત3 મિનિટ પહેલા
સુરત કોવિડ હોસ્પિટલની ફાઈલ તસવીર. - Divya Bhaskar
સુરત કોવિડ હોસ્પિટલની ફાઈલ તસવીર.
  • શહેર જિલ્લામાં કુલ 579 એક્ટિવ કેસ

મહાનગરપાલિકાના જણાવ્યા પ્રમાણે, સુરત શહેર જિલ્લામાં કોરોના પોઝિટિવ કેસનો આંક 54175 પર પહોંચી ગયો છે. આ સાથે શહેર જિલ્લામાં કોરોનાથી મૃત્યુઆંક 1137 પર સ્થિર છે. ગત રોજ 75 લોકોને રજા આપવામાં આવતા સાજા થનારાઓની કુલ સંખ્યા 52,459 પર પહોંચી ગઈ છે. સ્કૂલો શરૂ થયા બાદ વિદ્યાર્થીઓમાં કોરોના સંક્રમણ વધ્યું છે. નવા નોંધાયેલા કેસમાં વધુ 9 વિદ્યાર્થીઓ કોરોના સંક્રમિત થયા છે.

શહેર અને જિલ્લામાં કોરોનાના કેસમાં ઉછાળો
50 દિવસ પછી શહેર જિલ્લામાં કોરોનાના કેસોએ સદી ફટકારી છે. હાલ શહેર જિલ્લામાં કુલ 579 એક્ટિવ કેસ છે. સરકારી હોસ્પિટલમાં દાખલ ગંભીર દર્દીઓની વાત કરીએ તો સિવિલ હોસ્પિટલમાં 3 દર્દી બાયપેપ પર સારવાર લઇ રહ્યા છે. જ્યારે 1 દર્દી ઓક્સિજન પર સારવાર હેઠળ છે. સ્મીમેર હોસ્પિટલમાં 3 દર્દી વેન્ટિલેટર પર , 2 દર્દી બાયપેપ પર અને 3 દર્દી ઓક્સિજન પર સારવાર લઈ રહ્યા છે. ઉલ્લેખનીય છે કે, શહેર અને જિલ્લામાં છેલ્લા 1 મહિનાથી રાજકીય સભાઓ અને ચૂંટણીના માહોલમાં કોરોનાની ગાઈડલાઇનના લીરા ઉડ્યા હતા. લોકોમાં પણ કોરોના અંગેની તકેદારીમાં ઢીલાશ આવતા શહેર અને જિલ્લામાં કોરોનાના કેસમાં ઉછાળો જોવા મળ્યો છે.

સ્કૂલોમાં ટેસ્ટિંગ હાથ ધરાયું.
સ્કૂલોમાં ટેસ્ટિંગ હાથ ધરાયું.

ટેક્સટાઇલ માર્કેટ સાથે સંકળાયેલા 8 લોકો કોરોના સંક્રમિત
નવા નોંધાયેલા કેસમાં 9 વિદ્યાર્થીઓ સહિત લોકોનો કોરોના રિપોર્ટ પોઝિટિવ આવ્યો હતો. ટેક્સટાઇલ માર્કેટ સાથે સંકળાયેલા 8 લોકો, એલઆઇસી એજન્ટ, બાંધકામના ધંધા સાથે સંકળાયેલા, સેલ્સ મેનેજર, સિવિલ ઍંજિનિયર, કોન્ટ્રાક્ટર, ઓએનજીસીમાં એન્જિનિયર, પલસાણાની મિડલ કેમિકલના મેનેજર, ટેક્સટાઈલ બ્રોકર, સી.એ અને ખાનગી નોકરી કરનાર 4 વ્યક્તિઓનો કોરોના રિપોર્ટ પોઝિટિવ આવ્યો હતો.

ગત રોજ કૌશલ વિદ્યાભવન શાળામાં 5 વિદ્યાર્થીઓને કોરોના સંક્રમિત થયા હતા.
ગત રોજ કૌશલ વિદ્યાભવન શાળામાં 5 વિદ્યાર્થીઓને કોરોના સંક્રમિત થયા હતા.

ગતરોજ એક જ શાળાના 5 વિદ્યાર્થી કોરોના સંક્રમિત થયા હતા
સુરતમાં નાના વરાછા ખાતે આવેલી કૌશલ વિદ્યાભવન શાળામાં 5 વિદ્યાર્થીઓને કોરોના સંક્રમણ જણાઈ આવતા શાળા સંચાલકોમાં ફફડાટ ફેલાયો હતો. મહાનગરપાલિકા દ્વારા શાળામાં વિદ્યાર્થીઓનું કોરોના ટેસ્ટિંગ કરવામાં આવ્યું હતું. ત્યારે પાંચ બાળકો કોરોના પોઝિટિવ મળ્યા હતા. કોઇ પણ લક્ષણ વગર કોરોના પોઝિટિવ રિપોર્ટ આવતા કોર્પોરેશનમાં અધિકારીઓ પણ ચોંકી ઉઠ્યા હતા.

