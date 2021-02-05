તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

DSGM કંપનીનું દેશવ્યાપી રોકાણ કૌભાંડ:ભોગ બનનાર 500 લોકો સામે આવ્યા,આંક 20 કરોડે પહોંચ્યો

સુરત2 દિવસ પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
આરોપી ભાર્ગવ પત્ની શિવાની સાથે - Divya Bhaskar
આરોપી ભાર્ગવ પત્ની શિવાની સાથે
  • પકડાયેલા પાંચ આરોપીઓ સાત દિવસના રિમાન્ડ પર

ડીએસજીએમ કંપની શરૂ સેંકડો લોકો પાસે રોકાણ કરાવી ઠગાઈ કનાર પાંચેય આરોપીઓના કોર્ટે 7 દિવસના રિમાન્ડ મંજૂર કર્યા છે. આરોપી ભાર્ગવે પત્ની અને ભાઈ સાથે મળીને સરથાણામાં ડીએસજીએમ ઇન્ડિયા પ્રા.લિ.નામે માર્કેટિંગ કંપની શરૂ કરી હતી. 24 મહિનામાં રૂપિયા ડબલ કરવાની લાલચ આપી હતી. રોકાણકારોને આકર્ષવા માટે વિદેશમાં ટૂર પણ કરતા હતા. એફ્રિલ 2019માં કંપની ઉઠી ગઈ હતી.અભિમન્યુ પાટીલે છેતરપિંડીની ફરિયાદ નોંધાવતા ઇકો. સેલે ભાર્ગવ પંડ્યા, જીતેન્દ્ર મોહંતો,કૌશિક રાઠોડ, સંજય દેસાઈ અને વિનોદ વણકરની ધરપકડ કરી હતી.

આરોપીઓને કોર્ટમાં રજુ કરતા તેમના 7 દિવસના રીમાન્ડ મંજૂર કર્યા છે. ગુજરાત, રાજસ્થાન,મુંબઈ,પુણે, એમ.પી,દિલ્હી અને હરિયાણાના લોકો પણ ભોગ બન્યા છે. અત્યાર સુધી ભોગ બનનાર 500 લોકોના નામ સામે આવ્યા છે. તેમજ આંકડો 20 કરોડ સુધી પહોંચ્યો છે. આરોપીઓ એજન્ટોને કાર આપીને વધુ મેમ્બર બનાવવા માટે લાલચ આપતા હતા. ભોગ બનેલાઓ ઇકો સેલનો સંપર્ક કરી રહ્યા છે. આંકડો હજી વધી શકે એવી સંભાવના છે.

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓશુક્રવારે મિથુન રાશિના લોકોએ જીવનને પોઝિટિવ દૃષ્ટિએ જોવાની કોશિશ કરવી, સ્વાસ્થ્યનું ધ્યાન રાખવું - જ્યોતિષ - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- બાળકોની કોઇ સમસ્યાનો ઉકેલ લાવવામાં તમારું વિશેષ યોગદાન રહેશે. સમય ઉન્નતિદાયક છે. મિત્રો તથા સંબંધીઓ પાસેથી સહયોગ મળશે. કોઇ નવી જવાબદારી તમે સ્વીકાર કરશો અને તેને પૂર્ણ કરવામાં પણ સક્ષમ રહેશો...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો