ટ્રેનો ડાયવર્ટ:ગુર્જર આંદોલનને લીધે પશ્ચિમ રેલવેની વધુ 29 ટ્રેનો ડાયવર્ટ

સુરત2 કલાક પહેલા
ગુર્જર આંદોલનને પગલે પ. રેલવેની ટ્રેનો ડાયવર્ટ કરવાનું મંગળવારે પણ યથાવત રહ્યું હતું અપ લાઈનની 2 તારીખની અમૃતસર -મુંબઈ સેન્ટ્રલ સ્પેશ્યલ ટ્રેન ,2 તારીખની ભાગલપુર - ગાંધીધામ સ્પેશ્યલ ટ્રેન,3 તારીખની દિલ્લી-તિરુવનંતપુરમ ,અમૃતસર -બાંદ્રા ટર્મિનસ,હઝરત નિઝામુદ્દીન-અમદાવાદ સ્પેશ્યલ ટ્રેન,નવી દિલ્લી-મુંબઇ સેન્ટ્રલ સ્પેશ્યલ ટ્રેન,હઝરત નિઝામુદ્દીન -ઉદયપુર સિટી સ્પેશ્યલ ટ્રેન,મુઝફ્ફરપુર-બાંદ્રા ટર્મિનસ સ્પેશ્યલ ટ્રેન,હઝરત નિઝામુદ્દીન-પુણે સ્પેશ્યલ ટ્રેન,3 તારીખની હઝરત નિઝામુદ્દીન -મુંબઈ સેન્ટ્રલ સ્પેશ્યલ ટ્રેન,નવી દિલ્લી-ઇન્દોર સ્પેશ્યલ ટ્રેન .3 તારીખની અમૃતસર-મુંબઈ સેન્ટ્રલ સ્પેશ્યલ ટ્રેન 3 તારીખની ગાઝીપુર સિટી-બાંદ્રા ટર્મિનસ સ્પેશ્યલ ટ્રેન ડાયવર્ટ કરવામાં આવી છે આ ઉપરાંત ડાઉનલાઈનની પણ 16 ટ્રેનો ડાયવર્ટ કરવામાં આવી છે.

