છેતરપિંડી:નોકરીની લાલચ આપી 12 લાખ પડાવનાર નકલી RTO ઇન્સપેક્ટર સહિત 2 ઝબ્બે

સુરતએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • નવસારી બજારના બે સગા ભાઇઓ સાથે છેતરપિંડી
  • નોકરીની આશામાં ઘરેણાં ગીરવે મૂકી વ્યાજે રૂપિયા લીધાં હતા

અડાજણના ઠગે નકલી આરટીઓ ઇન્સપેક્ટર બની તેના સાગરિત સાથે મળીને બે સગા ભાઇઓને આરટીઓમાં નોકરી અપાવવાના બહાને 12 લાખ ખંખેરી લીધા હતા. રૂપિયા આપ્યા બાદ બંને ભાઇ ઠગને શોધવા આરટીઓમાં જઇ તપાસ કરતાં ભાંડો ફૂટ્યો હતો. ભોગ બનનારે અઠવા પોલીસમાં ફરિયાદ આપતા બંને ઠગની ધરપકડ કરાઇ હતી.બંને આરોપીને બે દિવસના રિમાન્ડ પર મોકલવામાં આવ્યા છે.

નવસારી બજાર મલેકવાડી ખાતે રહેતા પાલિકાના સફાઈ કામદાર લક્ષ્મણ માવજી વીજુડા ફરિયાદમાં જણાવ્યું કે પડોશમાં રહેતા વિક્કી ખુમાણે (રહે. મલેકવાડી, નવસારી બજાર) જતીન માણીયા ઉર્ફે નિખિલ સવાણી (રહે. નક્ષત્ર એપાર્ટ, અડાજણ) સાથે તેમના બંને પુત્રોની ઓળખાણ કરાવી હતી. ડ્રાઇવિંગનું કામ કરતા વિક્કીએ નિખિલ સવાણી RTO ઈન્સ્પેકટર હોવાની વાત સાગર અને મહેશને કરી હતી. વિક્કીએ કહ્યું કે RTOમાં સાહેબના અન્ડરમાં આસિસ્ટન્ટની જગ્યા ખાલી છે. નોકરી માટે એક જણના 8-8 લાખ એટલે કે 16 લાખમાં નક્કી કર્યુ હતું. બંને ભાઈઓએ પહેલી ડિસેમ્બરે 3 લાખ મહેન્દ્ર ચોક્સીની દુકાન પર નિખિલને આપ્યા હતા. પછી અઢી લાખનો ચેક આપી ટુકડે ટુકડે કુલ 12 લાખ આપ્યા હતા.

આમ તેમણે RTOમાં નોકરીની આશામાં ઘરેણાં ગીરવે મુકી વ્યાજે 12 લાખ રૂપિયાની વ્યવસ્થા કરી હતી. 17મી જાન્યુઆરી-21 સુધીમાં ઓર્ડર આવવાનું કહેવા છતાં ન આવતા બંને ભાઈઓ RTOમાં ચેક કરવા જતા આવી કોઈ જગ્યા ખાલી ન હતી અને નિખિલ સવાણી નામનો કોઈ આરટીઓ ઈન્સ્પેકટર નથી. આમ ઠગનો ભાંડો ફૂટી ગયાે હતો. દરમિયાન ગોડાદરા પોલીસમાંથી કોલ આવ્યો હતો.

પોલીસ સ્ટેશને જતા તો ખબર પડી કે નિખિલ કોઈ યુવતીને ભગાડી ગયો છે.બંને ભાઈઓ અઠવા પોલીસમાં આવ્યા હતા. પોલીસે ગુનો નોંધી નકલી RTO ઈન્સ્પેકટર જતીન આંબાભાઈ માણીયા ઉર્ફે નિખિલ સવાણી અને વિક્કી પ્રેમજી ખુમાણની ધરપકડ કરી છે.

અગાઉ આર્મ્સ એક્ટમાં પણ પકડાયો હતો
ઠગ જતીન ઉર્ફે નિખિલ સવાણી વર્ષ 2017માં અઠવા પોલીસમાં લોનની ચીટીંગ અને અમદાવાદમાં આર્મ્સ એકટના ગુનામાં પકડાયો હતો.જતીને નિખિલ સવાણી નામથી ખોટુ આધાર કાર્ડ બનાવ્યું હતું. ઠગ જતીનને પરિવારે પણ કાઢી મુકયો હતો.

