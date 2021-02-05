તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App
  • Gujarati News
  • Local
  • Gujarat
  • Surat
  • 12 year old Child Died Due To Electric Current, Who Went To See The Construction Of His Room In A Newly Constructed House In Sachin, Surat

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

કરૂણ મોત:સુરતના સચિનમાં નવનિર્મિત ઘરમાં પોતાના રૂમનું બાંધકામ જોવા ગયેલા 12 વર્ષીય માસૂમનું કરંટ લાગતાં મોત, એકના એક દીકરાના મોતથી પરિવારમાં માતમ

સુરત6 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
મૃતક બાળકની ફાઈલ તસવીર. - Divya Bhaskar
મૃતક બાળકની ફાઈલ તસવીર.
  • લોખંડના સળિયાનો એક છેડો બાળકના હાથમાં અને બીજો છેડો હાય ટેન્શન લાઇનને સ્પર્શતો હતો

સુરત શહેરમાં સચિનના પાલી ગામમાં નવનિર્મિત મકાન માં પોતાના રૂમનું બાંધકામ જોવા ગયેલા એક માસૂમ વિદ્યાર્થીનું હાય ટેન્શન લાઇનના કરંટથી મોત નીપજ્યું હતું. લગભગ 25-30 ફૂટ ઉંચાઈએ હાય ટેન્શન લાઈનમાં ધડાકાં સાથે તણખલા નીકળ્યા બાદ પિતા દોડીને ત્રીજા માળે જતા લોખંડના સળિયાનો એક છેડો પુત્રના હાથમાં અને બીજો છેડો હાય ટેન્શન લાઇનને સ્પર્શતો જોઈ આશ્ચર્યમાં પડી ગયા હતા. કરીયાણાના વેપારીના એકના એક પુત્રના મોતને લઈ પરિવાર શોકમાં ગરકાવ થઇ ગયો હતો. સચિન GIDC પોલીસે આગળ ની તપાસ હાથ ધરી છે.

ત્રીજા માળે મૃતક બાળકનો રૂમ બનતો હતો
જય પ્રકાશ મિશ્રા (મૃતક બાળકના પિતા) એ કહ્યું હતું કે, તેઓ મધ્ય પ્રદેશના વતની છે અને વર્ષોથી સુરત સચિન પાલી ગામના કૈલાશ નગરમાં રહેતા આવ્યા છે. કરીયાણા સ્ટોર ચલાવતા જય પ્રકાશે જણાવ્યું હતું કે, હાલ બાજુમાં તેમનું ત્રણ માળના એક મકાનનું બાંધકામ ચાલી રહ્યું હતું. જેમાં ત્રીજા માળે આયુષ (ઉ.વ. 12) નો રૂમ તૈયાર થઈ રહ્યો હતો. આયુષ દિવસના ત્રણથી ચારવાર એ રૂમની મુલાકાત લેતો હતો.

લોખંડનો સળિયો હાય ટેન્શન લાઈને સ્પર્શ કરતો હતો
વધુમાં જણાવ્યું હતું કે ગુરુવારની સાંજે આયુષ પોતાના રૂમના બાંધકામવાળી જગ્યા પર ગયો હતો. ત્યારબાદ અચાનક હાય ટેન્શન લાઈનમાં ધડાકાં બાદ તણખલા નીકળતા તેઓ દોડીને ત્રીજા માળે રૂમમાં ગયા હતા. જ્યાં આયુષ જમીન પર પડેલો હતો. એના હાથમાં લોખંડનો સળિયો હતો. સળિયાનો બીજો છેડો ઘર બહારથી પસાર થતી હાય ટેન્શન લાઇન પર હતો. આ જોઈ તેમણે બુમાબુમ કરી પુત્રને હાથમાં ઉપાડી ખાનગી વાહનમાં નજીકની હોસ્પિટલમાં લઈ ગયા હતા. જ્યાં આયુષને મૃત જાહેર કરાયો હતો.

જે રૂમમાં તે રહેવાનો હતો તે રૂમમાં મોત મળ્યું
પરિવારના એકના એક પુત્રના મોતના સમાચાર સાંભળી માતા શોકમાં સરી પડી હતી. આયુષ એકનો એક દીકરો હતો ત્યારબાદ એક પુત્રી નો જન્મ થયો હતો. અત્રે ઉલ્લેખનિય છે કે, જે રૂમમાં તે રહેવાનો હતો તે રૂમમાં મોત મળ્યું છે. સચિન GIDC પોલીસે આગળની તપાસ હાથ ધરી છે.

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓવડોદરાનું 1800ની વસતિ ધરાવતું નડા ગામ બન્યું ડિજિટલ, 34 CCTVથી સજ્જ થતાં ચોરીઓ અટકી ગઈ, બાળકોના અભ્યાસ પર પણ નજર રહે છે - ઓરિજિનલ - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- બાળકોની કોઇ સમસ્યાનો ઉકેલ લાવવામાં તમારું વિશેષ યોગદાન રહેશે. સમય ઉન્નતિદાયક છે. મિત્રો તથા સંબંધીઓ પાસેથી સહયોગ મળશે. કોઇ નવી જવાબદારી તમે સ્વીકાર કરશો અને તેને પૂર્ણ કરવામાં પણ સક્ષમ રહેશો...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો