તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

સ્થાનિક સ્વરાજની ચૂટણી:મહુવામાં આદિવાસીઓનું પ્રભુત્વ જિ. પ.ની 4 પૈકી 3 બેઠક સામાન્ય

મહુવાએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • બેઠકો કબજે કરવા આદિવાસીને ટિકિટ આપે એવા અણસાર

મહુવા તાલુકામાં આદિવાસી મતદારોનું પ્રભુત્વ રહ્યું છે ત્યારે વર્ષોના ઈતિહાસમાં પહેલી વાર તાલુકાની 4 જિલ્લા પંચાયત બેઠકોમાં એક પણ બેઠક આદિવાસી અનામત આપવામાં આવી નથી, જેથી શરૂઆતમાં બેઠક ફેરવી આદિવાસી અનામત બેઠકોની માંગ સાથે બંને મુખ્ય રાજકીય પક્ષોએ માંગ કરી હતી. તો વર્ષો બાદ તાલુકાનાં સામાન્ય કાર્યકરોને ચૂટણી લડવાની તક મળવાની આશા સેવાતા આવા કાર્યકરોમાં ખુશી જોવા મળી રહી છે. પરંતુ બેઠકો કબજે કરવા માટે પાર્ટી આદિવાસી ઉમેદવારોને જ મેદાને ઉતારે એવી અટકળો તેજ થતાં ટિકિટ વાંચ્છુક સામાન્ય ઉમેદવારો નારાજ થવાની ભીતિ બંને પક્ષમાં જણાઈ રહી છે.

સ્થાનિક સ્વરાજની ચૂટણી માટેના ઉમેદવારી પત્રકો ભરવાની છેલ્લી તારીખને 4 દિવસો બાકી રહ્યા છે. છતાં મહુવા તાલુકામાં 4 જિલ્લા પંચાયત બેઠકો પર તાલુકાનાં બંને મુખ્ય રાજકીય પક્ષો દ્વારા ટિકિટ ફાળવણી અંગે હજી જાહેરાત કરવામાં આવી નથી, જેથી બંને પક્ષોને વહેલી બેઠક ફાળવણી કરવાથી પાર્ટીમાં નુકશાની થવાનો ભય સતાવી રહ્યો છે.

સાથે જ તાલુકામાં સામાન્ય કાર્યકરોને ચૂટણી લડવાની તક મળી હોવા છતાં જાતિય મતો મેળવવા માટે સામાન્ય કાર્યકરોની ટિકિટ કપાવાની શક્યતા નકારી શકાય એમ નથી ત્યારે ટિકિટ વાંછુક સામાન્ય કાર્યકરો કેવો અભિગમ અપનાવે એ જોવું રહ્યું બંને રાજકીય પક્ષના પ્રમુખો સાથેની વાતમાં ઉમેદવારોની જાહેરાત ક્યારે થાય એ બાબતે સ્પષ્ટતા કરી નથી

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓબસ-ટ્રેનમાં મુસાફરોને કેફી પીણુ પીવડાવી સામાન ચોરી કરતા શખસની વડોદરા રેલવે ક્રાઇમ બ્રાન્ચે ધરપકડ કરી, 11 ગુનાની કબૂલાત, 7.30 લાખ લાખનો મુદ્દામાલ જપ્ત - વડોદરા - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ ધનદાયક છે. ભાઇઓ સાથે મળીને કોઇ લાભને લગતા વિષય ઉપર ચર્ચા-વિચારણાં થશે. તમે તમારી અંદર ભરપૂર આત્મવિશ્વાસ અનુભવ કરશો. પરિવારમાં કોઇ માંગલિક કાર્યોને લગતા આયોજનની યોજના પણ બની શ...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો