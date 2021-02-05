તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

તપાસ:મૃત શિક્ષકની હત્યા થઈ હોવાના આક્ષેપ સાથે પરિજનોે પોલીસ મથકે ધસી આવ્યા

મહુવાએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કરચેલીયામાં મળેલ અંધાત્રીના યુવકના મોત અંગે તર્કવિતર્ક

મહુવા તાલુકાના કરચેલીયા ગામે ખેતરની પાળ પરથી અંધાત્રી ગામના શિક્ષકની લાશ શંકાસ્પદ હાલતમાં મળ્યા બાદ પરિવારજનો અને ગ્રામજનો હત્યાની શંકા વ્યક્ત કરી પોલીસ મથકે ધસી આવ્યા હતા. તો બીજી બાજુ પોલીસને પણ શંકા જતા કરચેલીયા ગામના સીસીટીવી ચેક કરવા ઉપરાંત મૃત શિક્ષકની કોલ ડિટેઇલ કઢાવવાની તજવીજ આદરી છે.વાલોડ તાલુકાના અંધાત્રી ગામે રહેતા 45 વર્ષીય યુવાન રાકેશભાઈ રામુભાઈ પટેલની લાશ મહુવા તાલુકાના કરચેલીયા ગામે ખેતરની પાળ પરથી શંકાસ્પદ હાલતમાં મળી હતી.

મૃતક યુવાન ખરવાણ પ્રાથમિક શાળામાં શિક્ષક તરીકે ફરજ બજાવતા હતા. મહુવા પોલીસને ઘટના અંગે જાણ થતા પ્રથમ અકસ્માત મોતનો ગુનો દાખલ કરી તપાસ હાથ ધરી હતી. શિક્ષકના શંકાસ્પદ મોતને લઈ ઘટના સ્થળે તેમજ પરિવારજનોમાં અનેક તર્કવિતર્કો ચર્ચાયા હતા. ઘટનાને બીજે દિવસે પરિવારજનો તેમજ ગ્રામજનોનું ટોળુ મહુવા પોલીસ મથકે ધસી આવ્યુ હતુ અને યુવાનના મોત અંગે શંકા વ્યક્ત કરી હત્યા થઈ હોવાનું જણાવી પોલીસને તે દિશામાં તપાસ હાથ ધરવાની માંગ કરી હતી. જોકે હાલ મહુવા પોલીસ ફોરેન્સિક રીપોર્ટ તેમજ પીએમ રીપોર્ટની રાહ જોઈ રહી છે.

મૃતક રાકેશ પટેલનો ફોન હજી લોક છે
મૃતક શિક્ષક રાકેશભાઈ પટેલનો ફોન હજી લોક છે, જે ફોનના લોક ખોલ્યા બાદ પણ ઘણી હકીકત બહાર આવવાની શક્યતા છે. આ ઉપરાંત શિક્ષક આ અવાવરું જગ્યાએ એકલો ગયો હતો કે અન્ય કોઈ પણ સાથે હતુ જેવા પ્રશ્નનો પોલીસ મથકે ઉદ્દભવ્યા હતા. મહુવા પોલીસે ઘટનાની ગંભીરતા સમજી કડક તપાસ આદરી છે.

સીસીટીવી ફૂટેજ ચેક કરી તપાસ
યુવકના મોતને લઈ ગામમાં તેમજ મહુવા તાલુકામાં અનેક તર્કવિતર્ક ચર્ચાય રહ્યા છે. તો બીજી બાજુ પોલીસને પણ શંકા જતા પોલીસે મૃતક યુવકની કોલ ડિટેઇલ તેમજ કરચેલીયા ગામે સીસીટીવી ફૂટેજ ચેક કરી આગળની તપાસ હાથ ધરી છે.

