તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

રાજકારણ:મહુવા તા. પ.માં ભાજપ - કોંગ્રેસને સત્તા મળી પરંતુ 5 વર્ષમાં ફક્ત 3 સભ્યએ જ પ્રશ્નોત્તરી કરી

મહુવાએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • 5 વર્ષમાં 16 સામાન્ય સભા મળી પરંતુ તાલુકાની સમસ્યા બાબતે ફક્ત 3 સભ્યો દ્વારા જ પ્રશ્ન પુછાયા

મહુવા તાલુકા પંચાયતમાં કોંગ્રેસ અને ભાજપ બંન્નેને પાંચ વર્ષમાં અઢી અઢી વર્ષ શાસન કરવાનો મોકો મળ્યો હતો. તાલુકાની 20 સીટ પૈકી કોંગ્રેસ અને ભાજપના ફાળે 10-10 સીટ આવી હતી પરંતુ પ્રથમ સભામાં કોંગ્રેસનો એક સભ્ય હાજર ન રહેતા સત્તા ભાજપને મળી હતી. બીજા અઢી વર્ષ માટે પ્રમુખ માટે મળેલી સભામાં ભાજપના એક સભ્ય ગેરહાજર તથા એક સભ્યએ કોંગ્રેસ તરફે મતદાન કરતા બીજા અઢી વર્ષ માટે કોંગ્રેસ સતા પર આવી હતી. ત્યારે જાહેરમાં ભાષણો આપી સમસ્યા બાબતે રજૂઆત કરવાના વચનો આપતા તાલુકા પંચાયત સભ્યોએ સભામાંે કેટલા લેખિત પ્રશ્નો કર્યા એ બાબતે ચોંકાવનારી માહિતી બહાર આવી છે.

પાંચ વર્ષમાં માત્ર ત્રણ જ તાલુકા પંચાયત સભ્યએ લેખિત પ્રશ્ન પૂછ્યા છે. તાલુકા પંચાયતમાં પ્રજાની સમસ્યાઓને વાચા આપવામાં પોતે સક્ષમ હોવાની છાપ રજૂ કરી પાર્ટીના સભ્યો દાવેદારી કરી રહ્યા છે. ત્યારે તાલુકા પંચાયતમાં પ્રશ્નોતરી બાબતે તાલુકા સભ્યોની વાસ્તવિકતા અલગ જ છે. તાલુકામાં કોંગ્રેસના 9 સભ્યો હતા તો ભાજપના 10 સભ્યો જ્યારે અપક્ષના 1 સભ્યનો સમાવેશ થાય છે. ત્યારે તાલુકા પંચાયતના સભ્યોએ સભામાં કરેલ લેખિત પ્રશ્નોતરી બાબતે મોટે ભાગના સભ્યોને જનતાના પ્રશ્નો જ નથી મળ્યા.

તાલુકા પંચાયત સભામાં પ્રશ્નોતરી બાબતે નજર કરીએ તો તાલુકા પંચાયતના ભાજપના 29/03/2016થી 23/03/2018 શાસન દરમિયાનની કુલ 8 સભા મળી હતી, જેમા પાંચ સભામાં તાલુકા પંચાયત સભ્ય મહેશભાઈ પટેલે 5 લેખિત પ્રશ્નો પૂછ્યા હતા,જ્યારે એક સભામાં જ્યંતીભાઈ ચાપનેરી તો અન્ય એક સભામાં જયાબેન રમેશભાઈ દ્વારા લેખિત પ્રશ્નો પૂછ્યા છે, જ્યારે અન્ય તાલુકા પંચાયત સભ્યની લેખિત પ્રશ્નો માટે પેન ઉપડી નથી.

અઢી વર્ષની ટર્મ માટે સત્તા પરિવર્તન થતા કોંગ્રેસે સત્તા સંભાળી હતી, જેમાં 20/06/2018થી 10/09/2020 સુધી આઠ સભા મળી હતી ત્યારે સભામાં એક લેખિત પ્રશ્ન કોઈ સભ્ય દ્વારા રજૂ કરવામાં આવ્યો નથી.ગત ટર્મના વિજેતા ઉમેદવારો પુન: ચૂંટણી મેદાનમાં ઉતરવા માટે થનગની રહ્યા છે. ત્યારે આ ચૂંટણીમાં પ્રજાના કેટલા પ્રશ્નો તાલુકા પંચાયતની સભામાં ઉઠાવ્યા તેનો હિસાબ કઈ રીતે આપશેએ જોવું રહ્યું.

તાલુકા પંચાયતના ભાજપ-કોંગ્રેસના પ્રમુખ-ઉપપ્રમુખે એક પણ પ્રશ્નો નહિ પૂછ્યો
તાલુકા પંચાયત મહુવામાં છેલ્લા પાંચ વર્ષમાં કોંગ્રેસ અને ભાજપ બન્નેને શાસન કરવાની તક મળી જો કે ચોંકાવનારી માહિતી એ છે કે આ પાંચ વર્ષ દરમિયાન કોંગ્રેસ અને ભાજપ પક્ષના તાલુકા પંચાયત પ્રમુખ અને ઉપપ્રમુખ તરીકે સતા ભોગવી ચૂકેલા તાલુકા પંચાયત સભ્યોને પાંચ વર્ષ દરમિયાન તાલુકા પંચાયત સામાન્ય સભામાં એક પણ લેખિત પ્રશ્ન કરવાનો સમય જ નથી. મળ્યો કે ગંભીરતા નથી દાખવી એ વિચારલાયક સવાલ બન્યો છે.

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓબસ-ટ્રેનમાં મુસાફરોને કેફી પીણુ પીવડાવી સામાન ચોરી કરતા શખસની વડોદરા રેલવે ક્રાઇમ બ્રાન્ચે ધરપકડ કરી, 11 ગુનાની કબૂલાત, 7.30 લાખ લાખનો મુદ્દામાલ જપ્ત - વડોદરા - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ ધનદાયક છે. ભાઇઓ સાથે મળીને કોઇ લાભને લગતા વિષય ઉપર ચર્ચા-વિચારણાં થશે. તમે તમારી અંદર ભરપૂર આત્મવિશ્વાસ અનુભવ કરશો. પરિવારમાં કોઇ માંગલિક કાર્યોને લગતા આયોજનની યોજના પણ બની શ...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો