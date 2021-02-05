તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

સ્થાનિક સ્વરાજની ચૂંટણી:મહુવા તાલુકા-જિલ્લા માટે બીજા દિવસે 34 ઉમેદવારી પત્રક વિતરણ

મહુવાએક કલાક પહેલા
મહુવા તાલુકામાં સ્થાનિક સ્વરાજની ચૂંટણીમાં ઉમેદવારી પત્રક વિતરણ કરવાના બીજા દિવસે કુલ 34 ઉમેદવારી પત્રક વિતરણ કરવામાં આવ્યા હતા. આમ બે દિવસમાં કુલ 79 ઉમેદવારીપત્રક વિતરણ કરાયા છે.સ્થાનિક સ્વરાજની આ ચૂંટણીમાં ઉમેદવારોનો રાફડો ફાટી રહ્યો છે. ત્યારે ઉમેદવારી પત્રક વિતરણ અને ઉમેદવારીપત્રક રજૂ કરવા માટે અધિકારીઓએ કાર્યવાહી શરૂ કરી દીધી હતી, જેમાં પ્રથમ દિવસે તાલુકા પંચાયત બેઠક માટે 27 જેટલા ઉમેદવારીપત્રક વિતરણ કરવામાં આવ્યા હતા, જ્યારે બીજા દિવસે 31 ઉમેદવારીપત્રક વિતરણ કરાયા છે.

આમ બે દિવસમાં તાલુકા પંચાયત માટે કુલ 58 ઉમેદવારી પત્રક વિતરણ થયા છે, જ્યારે જિલ્લા પંચાયતની બેઠક માટે પ્રથમ દિવસે 18 ઉમેદવારીપત્રક જ્યારે બીજા દિવસે 3 ઉમેદવારી પત્રક વિતરણ કરાયા છે. આમ બે દિવસમાં જિલ્લા પંચાયત માટે 21 ઉમેદવારી પત્રક વિતરણ થયા છે. આમ બે દિવસના તાલુકા અને જિલ્લા પંચાયત મળી કુલ 79 ઉમેદવારીપત્રક વિતરણ કરવામાં આવ્યા છે. કોંગ્રેસ તેમજ ભાજપ દ્વારા હજી કોઈ ઉમેદવાર જાહેર કરવામાં આવ્યા નથી. ત્યારે જેમ જેમ ફોર્મ ભરવાનો અંતિમ દિવસ નજીક આવશે તેમ તેમ ચિત્ર સ્પષ્ટ થતું જણાશે.

