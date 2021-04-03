તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

માંગણી:ચૂંટણી સમયે મહુવાની જનતા માંગશે ચાર પ્રશ્નોના જવાબ

મહુવા34 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • લોકો ઇચ્છે છે પણ રાજકીય ઇચ્છા શકિત જરૂરી
  • જિલ્લાનો દરજજો, સિવિલ હોસ્પિટલ, પોલીસ સ્ટેશન અને વીજ વિભાજનની માંગ અણઉકેલ

મહુવાને જિલ્લાનો દરજજો,હોસ્પિટલને સિવિલનો દરજ્જો,મહુવા પોલીસ સ્ટેશનનું સીટી રૂરલમાં વિભાજન અને મહુવા ટાઉન પી.જી.વી.સી.એલ.નું ટાઉન-1/2માં વિભાજન માટે સરકારમાં ઉચ્ચ કક્ષાએ લેખીત અને મૌખિક રજુઆત સતત કરવામાં આવી રહી છે. તેમજ પ્રભારી મંત્રી મહુવા પ્રાંત કચેરીમાં આવેલ ત્યારે પણ તેમને રજુઆત કરવામાં આવી હતી તેમ છતાં મહુવાને કોઇ લાભ આપવામાં ન આવતા લોક રોષ ભભુકી ઉઠ્યો છે.હવે સ્થાનિક સ્વરાજની ચૂંટણીઓ આવી છે ત્યારે મહુવાની જનતા ઉમેદવારોને પુછશે કે વર્ષોથી અણઉકેલ પ્રશ્નોનું નિરાકરણ કયારે લાવશો.

મહુવાને જીલ્લો બનાવવાની છેલ્લા 24 વર્ષથી એટલે કે 1995 થી માંગ કરવામાં આવી રહી છે. વિધાનસભાની ચુંટણી સમયે મહુવાના આગેવાનો અને વિધાનસભાના ઉમેદવારોએ નિવેદનો કરી મહુવાને જીલ્લો બનાવવાની માંગ બુલંદ બનાવી હતી. જે માંગ આજે વિસરાઇ ચુકી છે. મહુવાને જીલ્લો બનાવવાની માંગ બુલંદ બનાવી મહુવાને જીલ્લો બનાવવા ફરી સૌએ કટીબધ્ધ થવાની જરૂર હોવાનુ શહેર અને તાલુકાના લોકો કહી રહ્યા છે. મહુવાના વેપાર- ધંધા અને ઉદ્યોગ ખુબજ વિકાસ પામેલા છે

અને મહુવાનો આંતરરાષ્ટ્રીય વેપાર પણ ખુબજ વધારે છે તેમજ તેમાં પણ વિકાસ થઇ રહ્યોં છે આમ લોકોને પણ જીલ્લા કક્ષાના કામ માટે 100 કી.મી. દુર જવું પડે છે આથી મહુવાના સંર્વાગી વિકાસ માટે જીલ્લાનો દરજ્જો આવશ્યક બન્યો છે.મહુવા ભૌગોલિક દ્રષ્ટિએ તથા ભાવનગર થી ગીર સોમનાથ સુધીની દરિયાઇ પટ્ટીમાં મહુવાથી ભાવનગર અને મહુવાથી સોમનાથ સુધીની દરીયાઇ પટ્ટી ખુલ્લી છે. સુરક્ષાની દ્રષ્ટિએ અને રોડ રસ્તે પણ 100-100 કી.મી.ના અંતરે જીલ્લા મથક હોય રાજયના લોકોની સુરક્ષાની ગંભીર સ્થિતિને દ્રષ્ટિએ પણ મહુવાને જીલ્લો બનાવવા રાજય સરકારે સકારાત્મક રીતે વિચારવું જરૂરી છે.

તાલુકાના દરજજા માટે મોટા ગામો રાહમાં
મહુવા આંતરરાષ્ટ્રીય બજારમાં ડુંગળીનું હબ છે.મહુવામાં દેશના સૌથી વધુ ઓનિયન ડીહાઇડ્રેશન પ્લાન, સિમેન્ટ, કોર્ટન જીનીંગ, હોઝ પાઇપ, પોલ્ટ્રીફાર્મ, પીનર, બટર, કોર્ટન પ્લાસ્ટીક રોપ્સ, ફિસરીંગ નેટ ઉદ્યોગો વિકાસ પામેલા છે આથી મહુવા, રાજુલા,ડુંગર, સાવરકુંડલા, તળાજા, દાઠા, બગદાણા વગેરે વિસ્તારને મહુવામાં જોડી મહુવાને જીલ્લાનો દરજ્જો આપવા સાર્વત્રિક માંગ ઉભી થવા પામી છે.તાલુકો બનવા માટે પણ બગદાણા,દાઠા,મોટા ખુંટવડા,વીજપડી સહિતના મહુવાની આસપાસના મોટા ગામો રાહ જુએ છે પરંતું જીલ્લાના દરજ્જા માટે અસરકારક, પરિણાત્મક રજુઆત અને રાજકિય ઇચ્છા શકિત મહત્વનું પરિબળ છે.

