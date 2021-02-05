તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

અકસ્માત:વલવાડામાં રોડ ક્રોસ કરતી વૃદ્ધાને બાઇકચાલકે અડફેટે લેતાં મોત

મહુવાએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • અકસ્માત બાદ ચાલક બાઇક મૂકી ત્યાંથી ભાગી ગયો

મહુવા તાલુકાના વલવાડા ગામે મોટરસાયકલ ચાલકે પુરપાટ ઝડપે વાહન હંકારી રોડ ક્રોસ કરી રહેલી વૃદ્ધાને અડફેટે લઈ ગંભીર અકસ્માત સર્જ્યો હતો. અકસ્માતમાં વૃદ્ધાનુ મોત નીપજ્યું હતુ.વલવાડા ગામે નવા ફળિયામા રેહતા 75 વર્ષીય વૃદ્ધા બબલિબેન બાલુભાઈ પટેલ તા-8/02/2021ને સોમવારના રોજ સાંજે 7 વાગ્યાના અરસામા વલવાડા અનાવલ સ્ટેટ હાઇવે પર નહેર નજીક રસ્તો ક્રોસ કરી રહ્યા હતા.

તે દરમિયાન એક અજાણ્યા બાઇક ( GJ-26-J-6821)ના ચાલકે પોતાના કબ્જાનુ વાહન પુરપાટ ઝડપે અને ગફલતભરી રીતે હંકારી લાવી વૃદ્ધાને અડફેટમા લઈ ગંભીર અકસ્માત સર્જ્યો હતો. આ અકસ્માતમાં વૃદ્ધા ગંભીર રીતે ઘવાતા પરિવારજનો દ્વારા 108મા સારવાર માટે અનાવલ સરકારી દવાખાને સારવાર માટે ખસેડવામાં આવ્યા હતા, જ્યાં ફરજ પરના તબીબે 75 વર્ષીય વૃદ્ધા બબલીબેન પટેલને મૃત જાહેર કર્યા હતા. અકસ્માત સર્જી ચાલક બાઇક મૂકી ઘટના સ્થળેથી ફરાર થઈ ગયો હતો.

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓબસ-ટ્રેનમાં મુસાફરોને કેફી પીણુ પીવડાવી સામાન ચોરી કરતા શખસની વડોદરા રેલવે ક્રાઇમ બ્રાન્ચે ધરપકડ કરી, 11 ગુનાની કબૂલાત, 7.30 લાખ લાખનો મુદ્દામાલ જપ્ત - વડોદરા - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ ધનદાયક છે. ભાઇઓ સાથે મળીને કોઇ લાભને લગતા વિષય ઉપર ચર્ચા-વિચારણાં થશે. તમે તમારી અંદર ભરપૂર આત્મવિશ્વાસ અનુભવ કરશો. પરિવારમાં કોઇ માંગલિક કાર્યોને લગતા આયોજનની યોજના પણ બની શ...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો