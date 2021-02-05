તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

ધરપકડ:ત્રણ વર્ષથી નાસતો ફરતો બાઈક ચોર ઝડપાયો

કોસંબાએક કલાક પહેલા
કોસંબા પોલીસ સ્ટેશન હદમાંથી એપ્રિલ 2018માં જૂના કોસંબા ગામમાં બાઇક ચોરી કરનાર અને 3 વર્ષથી નાસતો આરોપીને એસઓજી દ્વારા બાતમીને આધારે ઝડપી પાડ્યો છે. જૂના કોસંબા બુધાવાડીમાં રહેતા ઈમ્તિયાઝ મલેકની 20 એપ્રિલ 2018ના રોજ બાઇક નં (GJ-19AN-970)ની ચોરી થઇ હતી. ચોરી થયેલી બાઇકનો ગુનો વાલિયા જિ.ભરૂચની પોલીસ દ્વારા ઉકેલાયો હતો.

વિસ્તારમાં ચોરી થયેલી બાઇકને વાલિયાની મહિલાને ત્યાં ચોર ઈસમો છુપાવીને રાખતા હતાં ત્યાંથી વાલિયા પોલીસે કોસંબાની ઈમ્તિયાઝની બાઇક કબજે લીધી હતી, જેમાં મસકુટ ગામ તા. દેડિયાપાડા નર્મદાના રહેવાસી એવા સંદીપભાઈ વસાવાનું નામ ખુલ્યુ હતું. સંદીપ નાસતો ફરતો હતો. એસઓજીના કિરણસિંહ લક્ષમણસિંહ તેમજ આશીષ ખાનને બાતમી મળી હતી કે સંદીપ કીમ ચાર રસ્તા વિસ્તારમાં પિકઅપ બસ સ્ટેન્ડ પાસે ઊભો છે. જેથી એસઓજીએ ઝડપી પાડ્યો હતો.

