ભાસ્કર વિશેષ:12 વર્ષથી ડાયાબિટીસ, બીપીથી પીડિતે કોરોનાને માત આપી

કોસંબા
કોસંબના આધેડે કોરોનાને માત આપી - Divya Bhaskar
કોસંબના આધેડે કોરોનાને માત આપી
  • 25 દિવસની સારવારમાં 6 દિવસ વેન્ટિલેટર રહી કોરોનાને હરાવ્યો

વર્ષથી ડાયાબિટીસ અને બ્લડ પ્રેશરની બિમારી ધરાવતા 52 વર્ષીય કોરોનાગ્રસ્ત મકબુલ મહંમદ પઠાણ સુરત નવી સિવિલ હોસ્પિટલમાં 25 દિવસની સારવારમાં કોરોના સાથે અન્ય બે બિમારીની પણ સમયસર સારવાર લઈ કોરોનામુક્ત બની સ્વસ્થ થયા છે. રિક્ષા ચલાવી પોતાના પરિવારનું ગુજરાન ચલાવતા મકબુલ પઠાણ હાલ કોસંબા આમોદ પાટિયા ખાતે પરિવાર સાથે રહે છે. કોરોનામુક્ત થતા તેઓ ખુશીભર્યા સ્વરે જણાવે છે કે, છેલ્લાં બાર વર્ષથી ડાયાબિટીસ અને બ્લડ પ્રેશરની બિમારી હોવાથી નિયમિતપણે દવા અને સારવાર લઉ છું.

ગત તા. 7 ડિસેમ્બરના રોજ અચાનક તબિયત બગડી, જેથી અંકલેશ્વરના ખાનગી ક્લિનિકમાં સારવાર લીધી. બે દિવસ દવા લેવા છતાં તબિયતમાં કોઈ સુધારો ન થયો અને શ્વાસ લેવાની સમસ્યા થવા લાગી. તબીબની સલાહથી કોરોના ટેસ્ટ કરાવતા પોઝિટિવ આવ્યો. જેથી પરિવાર સાથે વાત કરી સુરતની સિવિલ હોસ્પિટલમાં 10 ડિસેમ્બરે દાખલ થયો. 25 દિવસની સારવાર લઇ કોરોનામુક્ત થયો છું. સિવિલના તબીબોની સારવાર થકી નવજીવન મળ્યું છે.

મકબુલભાઈના પુત્ર એઝાજ પિતા સ્વસ્થ થયાં એનો હર્ષ વ્યકત કરતાં જણાવ્યું કે, ‘પિતા કોરોનાગ્રસ્ત બનતાં પરિવાર ચિંતિત બન્યો હતો. મારા મિત્રો અને સગાવ્હાલાએ પ્રાઇવેટ હોસ્પિટલમાં દાખલ થવાની સલાહ આપી હતી. પરંતુ હું દરરોજ અખબારોમાં સિવિલ હોસ્પિટલમાં સાજા થયેલા દર્દીઓના અહેવાલો વાંચતો હતો, જેથી મને ખ્યાલ હતો કે કોરોનાની સારામાં સારી સારવાર તે પણ નિ:શુલ્ક સિવિલ હોસ્પિટલમાં જ મળશે.

જેથી પિતાને 10 ડિસેમ્બરના રોજ સિવિલ હોસેપિટલમાં દાખલ કર્યા હતા. સિવિલના તબીબોની યોગ્ય સારવારથી પિતાજી સંપૂર્ણ સ્વસ્થ થયા છે તબીબો તેમના સ્વાસથ્ય હાલત વિશે ફોન અને વિડિયો કોલથી જણાવતાં, તેમજ વાતો કરાવતા હતા. અમે નવી સિવિલના તબીબોના આભારી છીએ.

વોર્ડમાં ફરજ બજાવતા ડો.અની પટેલે જણાવ્યું કે, ‘મકબુલભાઈને શ્વાસ લેવામાં સમસ્યા હોવાથી આઇસીયુ વોર્ડમાં દાખલ કરી વેન્ટિલેટર પર રાખવાનાં આવ્યા, સાથે એમને બ્લડપ્રેશર અને ડાયાબિટીસની સારવાર પણ શરૂ કરી. જેથી કોમોર્બિડીટી સામે લડી શકાય. 6 દિવસ વેન્ટિલેટર પર રાખ્યા બાદ તબિયતમાં સુધારો આવતા 15 લિટર ઓક્સિજન પર રાખવામાં આવ્યા, ત્યારબાદ ધીરે ધીરે 6 લિટર, 2 લિટર ઓક્સિજન પર રાખી સારવાર આપવામાં આવી હતી.

