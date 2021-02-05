તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

અકસ્માત:કામરેજ કેનાલ રોડ પર ભાઇની નજર સામે ટ્રકચાલકે રોડ ક્રોસ કરી રહેલી બહેનને કચડી

નવાગામએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • ભાઇને મળવા જતી હતી ત્યારે કાળ બનીને આવેલી ટ્રકે અડફેટે લીધી

કામરેજના બાપા સીતારામ ચોક ખાતે બ્યુટીપાર્લરમાં ગયેલી બહેન ભાઈને જોઈને મળવા આવતાં કામરેજ ચાર રસ્તા તરફથી આવતી ટ્રકે બહેનને અડફેટમાં લેતા તેના ઉપરથી ટ્રક ફરી જતાં ભાઈની નજર સામે બહેનનું મોત નીપજ્યું હતું. કામરેજ કેનાલરોડ પર બાપા સિતારામ ચોકની બાજુમા સાશ્વત વીલા સોસાસયટીનાં ઘર નં 78માં રહેતા હેતનભાઇ પરમાર માતા કમળાબહેન તથા પિતા દિલીપભાઇ તથા નાનોભાઇ રવિ તથા બહેન રચના સાથે રહે છે , જ્યારે સૌથી મોટી બહેન પૂનમ (24)નાં લગ્ન બે વર્ષ પૂર્વે સરથાણા જકાતનાકા રાજહંસ સોસાયટીમાં રહેતા અંકુર ગોહિલ સાથે થયા હતા. જેમને સંતાનમાં નવ માસનો છોકરો છે.

8 ફેબ્રુઆરીનાં સાંજે 6 વાગે પૂનમ પતિ અંકુર સાથે બાપા સિતારામ ચોક નજીક બ્યુટી પાર્લરમાં આવી હતી. અંકુર પાર્લરની નીચે ઉભો હતો. સાતેક વાગે પૂનમ પાર્લરમાંથી બહાર આવી હતી, ત્યારે પાર્લરની સામે કભાઇ હિતેનને ઉભેલો જોઇ રોડ ક્રોસ કરી ભાઇને મળવા જતી હતી. ત્યારે રોડ વચ્ચેનાં ડીવાઇડર ઓળંગી એકાદ ડગલું આગળ વધતા કામરેજ ચાર રસ્તા તરફથી ધસમસતી આવેલી એક ટ્રક નં (GJ -05 YY-7438)નાં ચાલકે પૂનમને અડફટે લેતા ટ્રકનાં ભારેખમ પૈંડા પૂનમનાં માથા તથા ચહેરા પરથી ફરી વળતા માથાનો કચ્ચરઘાણ વળી ગયો હતો.

રોડની એક બાજુ પતિ અને બીજી બાજુ ભાઇની નજર સામે પૂનમબેનનું કમકમાટીભર્યુ મોત નીપજતા પરિવાર આઘાતમાં સરી પડયો હતો. અકસ્માત સર્જી ટ્રક ચાલક ટ્રક રોડની સાઇડે મુકી ફરાર થઇ ગયો હતો. જે અકસ્માત મોતની ફરિયાદ હિતેન પરમારે ટ્રક નં (GJ 05 YY 7438)નાં ચાલક વિરૂદ્ધ કામરેજ પોલીસ સ્ટેશનમાં નોંધાવી હતી.

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓબસ-ટ્રેનમાં મુસાફરોને કેફી પીણુ પીવડાવી સામાન ચોરી કરતા શખસની વડોદરા રેલવે ક્રાઇમ બ્રાન્ચે ધરપકડ કરી, 11 ગુનાની કબૂલાત, 7.30 લાખ લાખનો મુદ્દામાલ જપ્ત - વડોદરા - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ ધનદાયક છે. ભાઇઓ સાથે મળીને કોઇ લાભને લગતા વિષય ઉપર ચર્ચા-વિચારણાં થશે. તમે તમારી અંદર ભરપૂર આત્મવિશ્વાસ અનુભવ કરશો. પરિવારમાં કોઇ માંગલિક કાર્યોને લગતા આયોજનની યોજના પણ બની શ...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો