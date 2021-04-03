તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Divya BhaskarDownload ios app - Divya Bhaskar

Follow us on

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

જાહેરનામાનો ભંગનો:BTSનાં પ્રમુખ સહિત ચાર સામે કોવિડ જાહેરનામાનાં ભંગનો ગુનો

નવાગામએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • જાત ભરથાણામાં 100થી વધુને ભેગા કરી સભાનું આયોજન કર્યુ હતું

કામરેજ તાલુકાનાં જાત ભરથાણા ગામે હળપતિવાસમાં 3 ફેબ્રુઆરી 2021ની રાત્રે દસેક વાગે ભીલીસ્તાન ટાઇગર સેનાનાં પ્રમુખ મનીષભાઇ સતીષભાઇ ઝાલા દ્વારા આદિવાસી સમાજમાં જનજાગૃતિ સંમેલન માટે કોઇપણ જાતની પરવાનગી લીધા વગર કાર્યક્રમનું આયોજન કર્યું હતું. જે કાર્યક્રમમાં આશરે 100થી વધુ માણસોને ભેગા કર્યા હતાં,

જે અંગે કામરેજ પોલીસને બાતમી મળતા સ્થળ પર પહોંચેલા એએસઆઇ બિપીનભાઇ રત્નાભાઇ તથા અપોકો પકાશ પુંજા તથા અપોકો લક્ષ્મણ દેવાએ covid 19નાં જાહેરનામાનાં ભંગ બદલ ભીલીસ્થાન ટાઈગર સેનાનાં પમુખ મનિષભાઇ સતિષભાઇ ઝાલા (રહે. ગીરનાર ફળીયું નનશાડ), જયેશ રામજી વસાવા (રહે.ગીરનારફળીયું ડુંગરા), નિલેશ રાજુ રાઠોડ (રહે. ખેતીવાડી ફામૅ ખોલવડ) , કાળુભાઇ નગીનભાઇ (રાઠોડ કોલોની ફળીયું ડુંગરા) સામે ડીઝાસ્ટર મેનેજમેન્ટ એકટ તથા એપેડેમિક એકટ મુજબ ગુનો નોંધી કાર્યવાહી કરી હતી.

બીજા રાજકીય મેળાવડા સામે આંખ આડા કાન
આ બાબતે BTSના પમુખ મનિષભાઇ ઝાલાનો સંપર્ક કરતા જણાવ્યું હતું કે અમે આદિવાસી સમાજમાં જનજાગૃતિ લાવવા માટેે કાર્યક્રમ કરીએ તો પોલીસ જાહેરનામાનો ભંગનો ગુનો નોંધે છે અને બીજા રાજકીય પક્ષો રાજકીય મેળાવડા કરે તો તેમની સામે આંખ આડા કાન કરે છે. જે આદિવાસી સમાજ સાથે પક્ષપાતભર્યું છે.

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓપુત્રને ટિકિટ નહીં મળતા ભાજપના વાઘોડિયાના MLA મધુ શ્રીવાસ્તવ નારાજ, કહ્યું: ઘણી પાર્ટીઓ છે, એક જ પાર્ટી પર છાપ મારી નથી, 6 તારીખ સુધીમાં નવા જૂની થશે - વડોદરા - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આ સમયે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ લાભદાયક છે. એટલે સમયનો ભરપૂર સહયોગ કરો. કોઇ જૂની સમસ્યાનો ઉકેલ મળવાથી વધારે રાહત અનુભવ થશે. થોડા રચનાત્મક અને સામાજિક કાર્યોમાં તમારો વિશેષ રસ રહેશે. નેગેટિવઃ- જોખમી કા...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો