કામગીરી:નવાપુરમાં 2.25 લાખ મરઘીઓનો નાશ , આજથી ઇંડાની ગણતરી થશે

ઓપરેશન માટે 91 ટીમ કાર્યરત કરવામાં આવી - Divya Bhaskar
નવાપુર તાલુકામાં બર્ડ ફ્લૂના ફાટી નીકળ્યા બાદ 8 અસરગ્રસ્ત મરઘાં કેન્દ્રોમાં પક્ષીઓના વિનાશની પ્રક્રિયા યુદ્ધના ધોરણે ચલાવવામાં આવી રહી છે. પહેલા દિવસે 40,000 મરઘા પક્ષીઓનો નાશ કરવામાં આવ્યો. બીજા દિવસે 1 લાખ પક્ષીઓ અને ત્રીજા દિવસે મરઘાં ફાર્મમા 10,404 આમલીવાલા મરઘાં ફાર્મમા 24,760, પલાવાલા મરઘાં ફાર્મમા 36000, પરવેઝ પઠાણ મરઘાં ફાર્મમા 23,636 કુલ 84,787 મરઘાં પક્ષીઓનો નાશ કરવામા આવ્યો હતો. આ જાણકારી મામલતદાર મંદાર કુલકર્ણીએ માહિતી આપી હતી.

મહારાષ્ટ્ર રાજ્યના સૌથી મોટા પક્ષીઓને નાશની કાર્યવાહી જલગાંવ 16, નાસિક 27, અહમદનગર 36, નંદુરબાર 12ના નાસિક વિભાગની પશુપાલન વિભાગની 91 ટીમો નવાપુર શહેરમાં કાર્યરત છે. 1 પશુધન વિકાસ અધિકારી, 1 પશુધન સુપરવાઈઝર, 2 એટેન્ડન્ટ્સ સહિત કુલ 389 જવાનોએ કામગીરીમાં ભાગ લીધો છે. 95 પશુધન વિકાસ અધિકારીઓ પણ છે. નવાપુરમાં આવતીકાલે બર્ડ ફ્લૂ પ્રભાવિત ફાર્મના મરઘાંના ઓપરેશન હાથ ધરવામાં આવ્યું હતું.

કામ કરતા 4 કર્મીની તબિયત બગડી
પક્ષી નષ્ટ કરવાની અભિયાનમાં સામેલ કર્મચારીઓ પી.પી.ઇ. કીટ પહેરીને ઘણા કર્મચારીઓને ઉલટી થતી હતી. અમલીવાલાને મરઘા ફાર્મમા ચાર કર્મચારીઓ કામદારો તબિયત બગડી ગઈ હતી. આરોગ્ય કેમ્પમા સારવાર આપવામાં આવી હતી. તમામ મરઘાંમાં આરોગ્ય ટીમની ડોકટરો અને નર્સોની ટીમ કાર્યરત છે.

