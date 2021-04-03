તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

આરોપીની ઘરપકડ:સેવણી ગામે ખેતરમાં 10 દિવસ પહેલા થયેલી હત્યાનો આરોપી પકડાયો

બારડોલી
  • મરઘી ઘરે ન આપવા બાબતે બંને વચ્ચે મારામારી થઈ અને હત્યા થઈ હોવાનું ખૂલ્યું

કામરેજ તાલુકાનાં સેવણી ગામે શેરડીના શેઢા પાસે ગત તા. 24 જાન્યુયારીના રોજ મૂળ નંદરબારના અને સેવણી ગામે રહેતા રામુભાઈ જલુભાઈ પાડવીની હત્યા કરાયેલ લાશ મળી હતી. જેમાં હત્યા કરનાર નર્મદા જિલ્લાના કમલેશભાઈ દેવજીભાઈ વસાવાએ ઉમરપાડા ખાતેથી જિલ્લા એસોજીની ટીમે બાતમી આધારે ઝડપી પાડ્યો હતો.

પોલીસના જણાવ્યા મુજબ કામરેજના સેવણી ગામની સીમમાં 24 જાન્યુઆરીના રોજ શેરડીના ખેતરના શેઢા નજીક રામુભાઈની હત્યા કરાયેલ લાશ મળી હતી. ઘટના સબંધે જિલ્લા એસઓજીની ટીમને ખાનગી રાહે બાતમી મળી હતી કે હત્યાના ગુનામાં સંડોવાયેલ કમલેશ વસાવા ઉમરપાડા તાલુકાનાં સાદડા પાણી ગામના બસસ્ટેન્ડ પાસે વેલાવી તરફ જતાં રસ્તા પાસે છે. પોલીસે બાતમી આધારે કમલેશની ધરપકડ કરી પૂછપરછ કરતાં જણાવ્યુ કે પોતે સેવણી ગામે મજૂરી કામ કરે છે.

અને સાંજના સમયે મરઘીની દુકાને કામ કરતો હતો. જ્યાં મારનાર રામુભાઈ અવારનવાર જતાં હતા અને કમલેશભાઈ મરઘીની દુકાને વધેલો મરઘીનો ભાગ લઈ આવતા હતા અને બે વાર રામુભાઈને વધેલી મરઘી આપી હતી. બનાવના આગલા દિવસે આરોપી કમલેશે મરઘી ન આપતા રામુભાઈના પત્નીએ બોલાચાલી કરી હતી.

જેથી ઉશ્કેરાઈને રામુભાઈના પત્નીને થાપડ મારી દીધી હતી. જે વાતની જાણ રામુભાઈને થતાં કોઇતો લઈ કમલેશને મારવા માટે ગયા હતા. ઉગ્ર બોલાચાલી બાદ રામુભાઈના જ કોઈતાથી રામુભાઈને શરીરે ઘા કરી ગંભીર ઇજા કરી રામુભાઈની હત્યા કરી કમલેશ ફરાર થઈ ગયો હતો જિલ્લા એસઓજી પોલીસે ઘટનાના 10 દિવસમાં જ હત્યાનો ભેદ ઉકેલી સરાહનીય કામગીરી કરી છે.

