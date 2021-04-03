તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Divya BhaskarDownload ios app - Divya Bhaskar

Follow us on

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

મુશ્કેલી:સેલ્ફ ફાઈનાન્સ શાળાના પ્રશ્નો ન ઉકેલાતા આચાર્યો અને સંચાલકો મુશ્કેલીમાં મુકાયા

બારડોલીએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • વર્ગ વધારાના પ્રશ્નો બાબતે અધિકારી દ્વારા કનડગત થતી હોવાની રાવ

જિલ્લાની સેલ્ફ ફાયનાન્સ પ્રાથમિક શાળામાં વર્ગો વધારવા માટે આચાર્યો સંચાલકો દ્વારા રજૂઆત કરવા છતાં કોઈ યોગ્ય નિરાકરણ આવ્યું નથી, જેના કરાણે શાળા સંચાલોકો મુઝવણમાં મુકાયા છે. આટલું જ નહીં ઉપરી કચેરી દ્વારા કનગડ કરવામાં આવતાં પ્રાથમિક શાળા સંચાલકોમાં રોષ જોવા મળી રહ્યો છે. જે અંગે બારડોલી તાલુકા પ્રાથમિક શાળા આચાર્યો અને સંચાલકોએ સંગઠનની રચના કરવામાં આવી છે, જેના દ્વારા શાળાને લગતી સમસ્યાના નિરાકરણ લાવવા લડી લેવાની તૈયારી બતાવી છે.

બારડોલી તાલુકાની સેલ્ફ ફાઈનાન્સ પ્રાથમિક શાળાના આચાર્યો અને સંચાલકોએ મિટિંગ કરી સંગઠનની રચના કરી છે. જે સંગઠનમાં મહુવા અને પલસાણા તાલુકાની શાળાઓ સ્વૈચ્છિક જોડાઈ છે. ગ્રામ્ય વિસ્તારના સંચાલકો વર્ષોથી વ્યસાયીક નહીં પરંતુ સેવાના ઈરાદાથી નફો નહીં પરંતુ ખોટ તથા સેવાના ઈરાદાથી સેવા કરી રહ્યાં છે. હાલમાં 2020થી શાળાઓ સંપૂર્ણ બંધ છે. જેમાં પ્રાથમિક શાળા હજુ ખુલી નથી. ગત વર્ષની ફી તથા ચાલુ વર્ષની ફી પણ પૂરતી આવતી નથી.

પ્રાથમિક શાળાના શિક્ષકોને અડધાથી આખો પગાર ચૂકવી ઓનલાઈન શિક્ષણ ચાલુ છે. આવી કપરી રિસ્થિતિમાં શિક્ષણ કાર્ય ચાલુ રહ્યું છે. ત્યારે ઉપરી કચેરીના અધિકારીઓ દ્વારા કનડગત કરતાં ગ્રામ્ય વિસ્તારની પ્રાથમિક શાળાના આચાર્યો અને સંચાલકો તકલીફમાં મુકાયા છે. હાલમાં મોટા ભાગની શાળાઓમાં વર્ગ વધારાની ઓનલાઈન મંજૂરી માંગી હતી તેમાં પણ જિલ્લા કચેરી દ્વારા ભલામણ ન કરવામાં આવતાં તમામ શાળાઓએ વર્ગ મંજૂરી મળી નથી. વર્ગ નામંજૂર કરી શાળાના સંચાલકો અને આચાર્યોને તકલીફમાં મુકી રહ્યાં હોવાનું જણાવી રહ્યાં છે.

પરોક્ષ રીતે સંચાલકો અને આચાર્યોને વ્યહવારુ ઉકેલ લાવવા માટે દબાણ કરાતું હોવાનું પણ જાણવા મળેલ છે. તેવી મુંઝવણ સંચાલકો અને આચાર્યો અનુભવી રહ્યાં છે. સરકાર ગરીબી બાળકનો યોગ્ય ભણતર મળી રહે તે દિશામાં કાર્યકરી રહી છે ત્યારે કેટલાક અધિકારીઓ સરકારનો હેતુ બળ કરવા દેતા નથી. જેથી ગ્રામ્ય વિસ્તારની સેલ્ફ ફાઈનાન્સ શાળાના સંચાલકો મૂંઝવણમાં મુકાઈ રહ્યાં છે.

કેટલાક પ્રશ્ને હાઈકોર્ટમાં રીટ કરાઈ છે
તાલુકાની સેલ્ફ ફાઈનાન્સ પ્રાથમિક શાળાના સંચાલકોનું માનવું છે કે હાલના સમયે બાળકો પર ફી વધારો નાંખવો હિતાવહ નથી. ઉપરી કચેરી દ્વારા વર્ગ વધારા અંગે અમૂક કડક કાયદા બતાવી રહ્યાં છે તેમાં શહેરમાં જે આગના બનાવો બન્યા છે. તેવા કોઈ કિસ્સો ગ્રામ્ય વિસ્તારમાં બન્યો નથી. ગ્રામ્ય વિસ્તારની શાળાના બિલ્ડિંગો કેટલાક જૂના છે અને કેટલાક નવા મકાન છે. છતાં પણ ત્યા સિલિન્ડરની વ્યવસ્થા અને ત્રણથી ચાર દરવાજા બાળકો નીકળી શકે તેવી વ્યવસ્થા છે. આ પ્રશ્ન હાઈકોર્ટમાં રીટ છે.

ગાંધી ચીંધ્યા માર્ગે આંદોલનની ચીમકી
સેલ્ફ ફાઈનાન્સ પ્રાથમિક વિભાગ તાલુકા સંગઠનના હોદ્દેદારોના જણાવ્યા અનુસાર શાળાના પ્રશ્નોનું નિરાકરણ ન કરવામાં આવે તો ગાંધી ચીંધ્યા માર્ગે આંદોલન કરવાની પણ ચીમકી ઉચ્ચારી છે.

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓપુત્રને ટિકિટ નહીં મળતા ભાજપના વાઘોડિયાના MLA મધુ શ્રીવાસ્તવ નારાજ, કહ્યું: ઘણી પાર્ટીઓ છે, એક જ પાર્ટી પર છાપ મારી નથી, 6 તારીખ સુધીમાં નવા જૂની થશે - વડોદરા - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આ સમયે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ લાભદાયક છે. એટલે સમયનો ભરપૂર સહયોગ કરો. કોઇ જૂની સમસ્યાનો ઉકેલ મળવાથી વધારે રાહત અનુભવ થશે. થોડા રચનાત્મક અને સામાજિક કાર્યોમાં તમારો વિશેષ રસ રહેશે. નેગેટિવઃ- જોખમી કા...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો