તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Divya BhaskarDownload ios app - Divya Bhaskar

Follow us on

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

સભ્યોની ફરી દાવેદારી:જિલ્લાની 4 પાલિકાની 116 બેઠકો માટે બંને પક્ષના 102 સિટિંગ સભ્યોની ફરી દાવેદારી

બારડોલીએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • બારડોલી પાલિકાના 50,520, તરસાડી પાલિકાના 23,113, કડોદરા પાલિકાના 14,707 અને માંડવી પાલિકાના 14,852 મતદારો
  • 2015ની 4 પાલિકાની ચૂંટણી કરતા 14,423 મતદારો વધ્યા

તાજેતરમાં સ્થાનિક સ્વરાજની ચૂંટણીનો માહોલ જામ્યો છે. ચૂંટણી લડવા રાજકીયપક્ષના ઉત્સુક દાવેદારો ટીકીટ મેળવવાના પ્રયાસો શરૂ કર્યા છે. સુરત જિલ્લાની 4 નગરપાલિકામાં બારડોલી, કડોદરા, તરસાડી અને માંડવીના કુલ 29 વોર્ડની બેઠકો માટે આગામી 28મી ફેબ્રુઆરીએ ચૂંટણી થશે. ત્યારે પાલિકાની કુલ 116 બેઠકના બન્ને પક્ષના સીટીંગ સભ્યોમાંથી 102એ પણ ફરી દાવેદારી કરી છે. જોકે, હાઇકમાન્ડની નવી ગાઈડલાઈનમાં ઘણો ફેરફાર કરતા છેલ્લા ઘણા સમયથી પાલિકાની ચૂંટણીમાં અમુક કાયમી ફિક્સ થયેલ દિગ્ગજોના આ ચૂંટણીના અરમાન અધૂરા રહી જાય તેવા સંજોગ છે.

4 પાલિકાની ગત ચૂંટણીમાં 88,666 મતદારોએ મતદાન કર્યું હતું, જ્યારે આ ચૂંટણીમાં 14 હજારથી વધુ મતદારોનો ગત વર્ષની ચૂંટણી કરતા વધારો થયો છે. આ ચૂંટણીમાં 116 બેઠકો માટે 54,598 પુરુષ , 48,577 મહિલા મળી કુલ 1,03,175 મતદારો પોતપોતાના 4 નગરની સરકાર બનાવવા મતદાન કરશે. ટૂંક સમયમાં રાજકીયપક્ષ પોતાના ઉમેદવારોના નામની યાદી જાહેર કરશે. પરંતુ હાલ ઇચ્છુક દાવેદારો ટિકીટ મેળવવાના રાજકીય ગોડફાધરો થકી પૂરી તાકાત લગાવી રહ્યા હોવાનું જાણવા મળેલ છે.

બારડોલી પાલિકાની ચૂંટણી લડવા બાકી લેણાનું પ્રમાણપત્ર મેળવવા દાવેદારોની કવાયત શરૂ
બારડોલી નગરપાલિકાની ચૂંટણી માટે 8મી ફેબ્રુઆરીથી ઉમેદવારીપત્ર ભરવામાં આવશે. ત્યારે 9 વોર્ડના ઇચ્છુક દાવેદારો ગુરુવારના રોજ બાકી લેણાના પ્રમાણપત્ર મેળવવા પાલિકામાં લેખિત અરજી આપવાની શરૂઆત થઈ હતી. પાલિકાની બેઠકની ચૂંટણી માટે ઉમેદવારોનો પાલિકામાં કોઈ વેરો બાકી નથી,

જેનું પ્રમાણપત્ર તેમજ ઘરમાં શૌચાલય છે, જે બાબતનું પાલિકાનું પ્રમાણપત્ર ઉમેદવારીપત્ર ભરતી સમયે રજૂ કરવાનું હોય છે. જેથી ઉમેદવારી પત્ર ભરવાની તારીખ નજીક આવતા જ અમુક ચૂંટણી લડવા ઇચ્છુક ઉમેદવારો ગુરુવારે પાલિકામાં બાકીલેણા બાબતનું પ્રમાણપત્ર માટે અરજી જમા કરાવવાનું શરૂ કર્યું છે. જોકે રાજકીય પક્ષના ઉમેદવારોની યાદી જાહેર થઈ નથી.

બારડોલી નગરપાલિકા
વોર્ડ- 9 , બેઠક- 36 , ભાજપ- 25 , કોંગ્રેસ- 11 , બન્ને પક્ષના દાવેદારી- 29 , પુરુષ મતદારો- 25,764 , સ્ત્રી મતદારો- 24,754 , કુલ - 50,520 , વર્ષ 2015ના મતદારો- 45,329 , 5 વર્ષમાં વધેલ મતદારો- 5,201 , બુથ - 49

બારડોલી પાલિકાના પ્રમુખ માટે બેઠક
સામાન્ય મહિલા (પહેલા અઢી વર્ષ) , સામાન્ય પુરુષ (બીજા અઢી વર્ષ)

માંડવી નગરપાલિકા
વોર્ડ- 06 , બેઠક- 24 , ભાજપ- 18 , કોંગ્રેસ- 06, બન્ને પક્ષના દાવેદારી- 21 , પુરુષ મતદારો- 7,377 ,સ્ત્રી મતદારો- 7,475, કુલ - 14,852 , વર્ષ 2015ના મતદારો- 13,460 , 5 વર્ષમાં વધેલ મતદારો- 1,392 , બુથ - 17

માંડવી નગર પાલિકા પ્રમુખ માટે બેઠક
મહિલા સામાન્ય (પહેલા અઢી વર્ષ) , પુરુષ સામાન્ય (બીજા અઢી વર્ષ)

કડોદરા નગરપાલિકા
વોર્ડ- 07,બેઠક- 28 , ભાજપ- 22 ,કોંગ્રેસ- 06 , બન્ને પક્ષના દાવેદારી- 26 , પુરુષ મતદારો- 9219 , સ્ત્રી મતદારો- 5483 , કુલ - 14,707 , વર્ષ 2015ના મતદારો- 11,877 , 5 વર્ષમાં વધેલ મતદારો- 2830 , બુથ - 15

કડોદરા નગર પાલિકા પ્રમુખની બેઠક
બક્ષીપંચ (પહેલા અઢી વર્ષ) , સામાન્ય મહિલા (બીજા અઢી વર્ષ)

તરસાડી નગરપાલિકા
વોર્ડ- 07 , બેઠક- 28 ,ભાજપ- 24 , કોંગ્રેસ- 04 , બન્ને પક્ષના દાવેદારી- 26 , પુરુષ મતદારો- 12246 , સ્ત્રી મતદારો- 10865 ,કુલ - 23113 , વર્ષ 2015ના મતદારો- 18000 , 5 વર્ષમાં વધેલ મતદારો- 5000 , બુથ - 24

તરસાડી નગર પાલિકાના પ્રમુખની બેઠક
સામાન્ય મહિલા (પહેલા અઢી વર્ષ) , એસ.ટી. પુરુષ (બીજા અઢી વર્ષ)

પૂર્વ પ્રમુખને ટિકીટ ન આપવાનો ફતવો હોય, તો 2નું પત્તુ કપાશે
બારડોલી નગરપાલિકાની 36 બેઠક માટે 219 ઇચ્છુક દાવેદારોએ દાવેદારી કરી છે. જેમાં બન્ને પક્ષના 36 સીટીંગ સભ્યોમાંથી 29 ફરી ટિકિટની માંગણી કરી છે. હાઇકમાન્ડની ગાઈડલાઈન મુજબ પૂર્વ પાલિકા પ્રમુખ, 3 ટર્મ પાલિકાની ચૂંટણી લડ્યા હોય, જેવાને ટીકીટ નહિ આપવાની વાત હોવાથી, દાવેદારીમાં પૂર્વ પ્રમુખમાં મયુરિકાબેન જાધવ, ગણેશભાઈ ચૌધરી તેમજ 3 ટર્મ પાલિકાની ચૂંટણી લડી હોય, 60 વર્ષથી વધુ એવા પણ દાવેદારી કરી હોવાથી, ફરી રિપીટ થશે ખરા, જેવા પ્રશ્રનોની ચર્ચા ઉઠી છે.

બીજી માર્ચે મત ગણતરી થશે
4 નગરપાલિકાની ચૂંટણીની મતગણતરી 2જી માર્ચના રોજ થશે. જેમાં બારડોલી નગરપાલિકાની બેઠકની મત ગણતરી બીએબીએસ હાઈસ્કૂલ, માંડવી નગરપાલિકાની બેઠકની મતગણતરી, કડોદરા નગરપાલિકાની મતગણતરી સ્વામિનારાયણ સ્કૂલ કડોદરા, અને તરસાડી નગરપાલિકાની મતગણતરી કોસંબા આદર્શ કેળવણી મંડળની શિશુમંદિર શાળામાં કરવામાં આવશે.

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓપુત્રને ટિકિટ નહીં મળતા ભાજપના વાઘોડિયાના MLA મધુ શ્રીવાસ્તવ નારાજ, કહ્યું: ઘણી પાર્ટીઓ છે, એક જ પાર્ટી પર છાપ મારી નથી, 6 તારીખ સુધીમાં નવા જૂની થશે - વડોદરા - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આ સમયે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ લાભદાયક છે. એટલે સમયનો ભરપૂર સહયોગ કરો. કોઇ જૂની સમસ્યાનો ઉકેલ મળવાથી વધારે રાહત અનુભવ થશે. થોડા રચનાત્મક અને સામાજિક કાર્યોમાં તમારો વિશેષ રસ રહેશે. નેગેટિવઃ- જોખમી કા...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો