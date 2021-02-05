તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

ભાસ્કર વિશેષ:અલ્લુ બોરિયામાં વર્ષોથી પડતા ખાડા, કામગીરીમાં વેઠ

માયપુરએક કલાક પહેલા
અલ્લુ બોરિયા પેટ્રોલ પમ્પની સામે વર્ષોથી પડતા ખાડાનું યોગ્ય કામગીરી ન કરી વેઠ ઉતારવામાં આવે છે. - Divya Bhaskar
અલ્લુ બોરિયા પેટ્રોલ પમ્પની સામે વર્ષોથી પડતા ખાડાનું યોગ્ય કામગીરી ન કરી વેઠ ઉતારવામાં આવે છે.
  • માર્ગની નીચે પાઇપમાં ભંગાણ પડતા ખાડો પડતો હોવાનું અનુમાન

વાલોડ- બારડોલી માર્ગ પર અલ્લુ બોરિયા પેટ્રોલપંપની સામે માર્ગ પર વર્ષોથી ખાડો એક જ જગ્યાએ પડે છે, પરંતુ ખાડો પૂરવાની કામગીરી ઉપર છલ્લી કરી દેતા વર્ષમાં બે થી ત્રણ વખત ખાડો પુરવાની કામગીરી કરવી પડે છે. અલ્લુ બોરિયા નહેરથી બારડોલી જતા માર્ગ પર અલ્લુ બોરિયા સહકારી મંડળીના પેટ્રોલપંપ નજીક માર્ગ પર છેલ્લા ચારથી પાંચ વરસો દરમિયાન એક ખાડો એક જ જગ્યા પર વર્ષ દરમિયાન બેથી ત્રણ વખત પડે છે. કેટલાક દિવસો સુધી ખાડાથી બચવા લોકો ખાડામાં લાકડી મૂકી કોઈક કાપડ કે થેલી લટકાવી દેવામાં આવે છે અને વાહન ચાલકોને સચેત કરવાનુ કામ લોકો કરે છે.

જેમાં રાત્રિ દરમિયાન અજાણ્યા ઈસમો અકસ્માત ભોગ બનવાની શક્યતાઓ રહી છે, માર્ગ મકાન વિભાગના કર્મચારીઓ ખાડો પુરવા આવે છે. ખાડો તો પુરાય છે પરતું થોડા દિવસોમાં આ પુરાયેલ ખાડો ધીરેધીરે નીચેની તરફ બેસવાની શરૂઆત થઇ આખરે ફરી આજ સ્થળે ખાડો પડે છે. ખાડા પડવાનું કારણ શોધવામાં આવતું નથી. આ સ્થળે રોડની નીચે મોટા પાઇપો હોય તે પાઈપોમાં ભંગાણ થવાને કારણે ખાડો પડી રહ્યા હોવાનું સ્થાનિકોનું કહેવું છે.

પાઇપોનું સમારકામ કરવાનુ જરૂરી છે, હાલ પણ ખાડો પડેલ હોય તે સ્થળે લાકડી ઉભી કરી દઈ લોકોને સજાગ કરવામાં આવી રહ્યા છે. માર્ગ મકાન વિભાગના અધિકારીઓ આ બાબતે ગંભીરતાથી કાયમી પ્રશ્નનું કાયમી નિરાકરણ લાવે તે માટે પંથકના લોકોની માંગ ઉઠી છે.

