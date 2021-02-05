તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

ચોરીનો પ્રયાસ:ઇસરોલી મંગલમ રો હાઉસમાં બુકાનીધારી ત્રાટક્યા ઘરના સભ્યો જાગી જતાં પથ્થરમારો કર્યો, 4ને ઇજા

બારડોલીએક કલાક પહેલા
લૂંટારુઓ પથ્થર મારો કરતા ઇજાગ્રસ્તનું લોહીના ઘરમાં ડાઘા પડ્યા. - Divya Bhaskar
લૂંટારુઓ પથ્થર મારો કરતા ઇજાગ્રસ્તનું લોહીના ઘરમાં ડાઘા પડ્યા.
  • અઠવાડિયા પહેલા પણ ચોરીનો પ્રયાસ થયો હતો, પોલીસ પેટ્રોલિંગનો અભાવને લીધે ઘટના બની હોવાની ચર્ચા
  • સીસીટીવીમાં ચાર બુકાનીધારી દેખાયા, મોડી રાત સુધી આ ઘટનાની કોઇ પોલીસ ફરિયાદ થઇ નથી

ઇસરોલી ગામે વહેલી સવારે મંગલમ રો હાઉસમાં રહેતા દુકાનદારના ઘરે 4 જેટલા અજાણ્યા બુકાનીધારીઓ ચોરીના ઇરાદે ઘરની બારી ખોલી, અંદર પ્રવેશી અંદરથી દરવાજો ખોલી ચારે ઘરમાં ઘુસ્યા હતા, આ સમયે સુતેલા ઘરમાલિક સહિત પરિવાર જાગી ગયા હતા. જેથી બુકાનીધારીઓ પકડાઈ જવાના ડરથી, ઝપાઝપી કરી ઘરની બહાર નીકળી છુટ્ટા હાથે પથ્થર મારો કરી 4ને ઇજા પહોંચાડી ખાલી હાથે ભાગી ગયા હતા. જોકે સમગ્ર ઘટના સીસીટીવીમાં કેદ થઈ ગઈ હતી. ઘટના અંગે ગુનો નોંધાયો ન હોવાનું જાણવા મળેલ છે.

બારડોલી તાલુકાના ઇસરોલી ગામના મંગલમ રો હાઉસમાં રહેતા અને ઘરમાં જનરલ સ્ટોર ચલાવતા ઘનશ્યામભાઇ ચતુર્ભુજ સૈન પોતાના 2 નાના ભાઈઓ તથા પરિવારના સભ્યો સાથે રહે છે. મંગળવારની વહેલી સવારે 3 વાગ્યે 4 બુકાનીધારીઓ ઘરની બહારની એલ્યુમિનિયમ સેક્શનની સ્લાઇડિંગ બારી ખોલી ઘરમાં પ્રવેશ કરી અંદરથી દરવાજો ખોલી કાઢ્યો હતો, અને ઘરમાં બુકાનીધારીઓ પ્રવેશ કર્યો હતો.

ઘરમાં સુતેલા નાનો ભાઈ મુકેશ ચતુર્ભુજ સૈન તેમજ ચાંદમલ ચતુર્ભુજ સૈન જાગી જઇ, બુકાની ધારીઓને ઘરમાં પ્રવેશતા અટકાવીને ધક્કો માર્યો હતો અને બૂમાબૂમ કરતાં ઘનશ્યામભાઇ તેમજ તેમનો પુત્ર પિન્ટુ જાગી ગયા હતા, જેના કારણે બુકાનીધારીઓ પકડાઈ જવાનો ડર લાગતાં ઘર માલિક સાથે ઝપાઝપી કરી બહાર નીકળી છુટા હાથે પથ્થર મારો ચલાવી હુમલો કર્યો હતો, જેમાં 4 સભ્યોને ઇજા થઇ હતી.

ત્યારબાદ ખાલી હાથે બુકાનીધારીઓ ભાગી ગયા હતા. અઠવાડિયા પહેલા પણ એક બંધ ઘરમાં ચોરીનો પ્રયાસ થયો હતો. ત્યારબાદ ફરી ઘટના બની હતી. બારડોલી નગરથી માંડ 3 કિમી દૂર ઇસરોલી ગામે ધાડ જેવી ઘટના બનતા બારડોલી પોલીસની નાઈટ પેટ્રોલિંગનો છેદ ઉડયો હતો.

મુકેશ ચતુર્ભુજ સૈનના જણાવ્યા પ્રમાણે ભાઇને જગાડ્યો તે પહેલાં દરવાજો ખુલી ગયો હતો હું અને ચાંદમલભાઈ સાથે સુતા હતા, મળસ્કે અચાનક ઘરના મુખ્ય દરવાજાનો અડાગરો ખોલવાનો અવાજ આવ્યો હતો. જાગીને જોતા એલ્યુમિનિયમ સેક્શનની સ્લાઇડિંગ બારી ખોલી, બારી પર બેસી એક બુકાનીધારી અડગરો ખોલતો હતો, જેથી બાજુમાં સુતે લા ભાઈને જગાવી બારી પર બેસેલા બુકનીધારીને ધક્કો મારી બહાર કાઢ્યો હતો. પરંતુ દરવાજો ખુલી ગયો હોવાથી ચારેય બુકાનીધારીઓ ઘરમાં ઘૂસી આવ્યા હતા, જેથી પ્રતિકાર કરતા, વળતો હુમલો છુટા હાથે પથ્થર મારો કરી ઇજા પહોંચાડી હતી.

ઇજાગ્રસ્ત સરદાર હોસ્પિટલમાં સારવાર હેઠળ
બુકાનીધારીઓએ છુટા હાથે કરેલા પથ્થરમારોમાં ઘનશ્યામભાઈને માથાના ભાગે ઇજા થતાં લોહી લુહાણ થઈ ગયા હતા. નાનો ભાઈ મુકેશ તેમજ ચાંદમલ અને પુત્ર પિન્ટુને પણ ઇજા થઈ હતી. સરદાર હોસ્પિટલમાં ઘનશ્યામ અને મુકેશભાઈ હાલ સારવાર હેઠળ છે.

અઠવાડિયા અગાઉ પણ ચોરીનો પ્રયાસ થયો હતો
ઇસરોલી ગામમાં અઠવાડિયા અગાઉ પણ ચોરીનો પ્રયાસ કરવામાં આવ્યો હતો, જે બાબતે બારડોલી પોલીસ દ્વારા ઘટનાની ગંભીરતા ન લઇ અને યોગ્ય પગલાં ન ભરાતા ફરી મંગળવારની વહેલી સવારે ઇસરોલી ગામના મંગલમ રો હાઉસમાં રહેતા એક પરિવારના ઘરને નિશાન બનાવ્યુ હતું. પોલીસે યોગ્ય પેટ્રોલીંગ ન કરતાં ઘટનાનું પુનરાવર્તન થયું છે. હોવાની સ્થાનિક રહીશોમાં કચવાટ ઉઠ્યો હતો.

