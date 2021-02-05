તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

નગરપાલિકા ચૂંટણી:બારડોલી પાલિકાની ચૂંટણીમાં પતિ-પત્ની, પિતા-પુત્ર, કાકા-ભત્રીજા રેસમાં

બારડોલીએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • સીટિંગ સભ્યોનો વિવાદ સાથે વિરોધ ઉઠેલા સભ્ય કપાશે
  • 5 વર્ષ નિર્વિવાદ રહેલા 3થી 5 સભ્ય રિપીટ થઈ શકે

બારડોલી નગરપાલિકાના 9 વોર્ડની ચૂંટણી માટે ભાજપના 219 ઇચ્છુક દાવેદારોએ ટિકિટની માંગણી કરી છે, જ્યારે કોંગ્રેસમાંથી 115 ઇચ્છુક દાવેદરોએ માંગણી કરી છે. બન્ને પક્ષમાં જોડીમાં ટિકિટની દાવેદારી કરી છે. ભાજપમાંથી પતિ પત્ની અને પિતા પુત્રએ અને કોંગ્રેસમાં પતિ પત્ની અને કાકા ભત્રીજાએ ચૂંટણી લડવા ઈચ્છા વ્યક્ત કરી છે. હાલ બન્ને રાજકીય પક્ષે બેઠકના ઉમેદવારની આખરી યાદી જાહેર કરી નથી, જેના કારણે નગરમાં જાહેરમાં ટીકીટ મુદ્દે ટોકઓફથી ટાઉન ચર્ચા ચાલી રહી છે.

બારડોલી નગરપાલિકાની 36 બેઠક માટે ફાઇનલ ટિકિટ કોની? જેની વાટ હજુ 2 દિવસ જોવી રહી. પરંતુ ઇચ્છુક દાવેદરોની ઇંતેજારી વધી ગઈ છે. ચૂંટણી માટે રાજકીયપક્ષ સત્તાવાર ઉમેદવારની જાહેરાત ઉમેદવારીપત્ર ભરવાની અંતિમ દિવસના સમયે જાહેર કરશે, જેમાં ભાજપ 3 થી 5 સિટિંગ સભ્યને રિપીટ કરે તેવા સંજોગ છે.

નગરમાં સિટિંગ સભ્યોમાં અમુક સભ્યનો પહેલાથી જ વિરોધના સુર ઊઠી ચૂક્યા છે, જેથી આવા સભ્યને રિપીટ કરવા ભાજપનું મોવડી મંડળ રિસ્ક કદાચિત નહિ લઈ શકે. 5 વર્ષના શાસનમાં સ્વચ્છ ઇમેજ ધરાવતા સિટિંગ સભ્ય રિપીટ થઈ શકે. તે પણ માત્ર ગણતરી પૂરતા, બાકીના નવા ચહેરાનો જ ફોર્મ્યુલા અપનાવવામાં આવી રહ્યો છે. પાલિકામાં ભાજપ અને કોંગ્રેસ પક્ષના ઇચ્છુક દાવેદારો ઘરમાં જોડીમાં ટિકિટની માંગણી કરી છે.

પાલિકાના આ વોર્ડમાં જોડીઓમાં ટિકિટની માંગ
ભાજપમાં વોર્ડ નં.5માં પતિ અને પત્નીએ અને પિતા પુત્રે ટિકિટની માંગણી કરી છે, એજ રીતે કોંગ્રેસમાં પણ જોડીમાં દાવેદારી કરી છે. વોર્ડ નં. 9માં પતિ અને પત્ની તેમના વોર્ડ નં.3માં ભત્રીજો અને વોર્ડ નં. 8માં કાકાએ ટિકિટની માંગણી કરવામાં આવી છે. જોકે, 60 વર્ષની ઉંમરમાં ભાજપના દાવેદાર કપાઈ જશે,. જ્યારે કોંગ્રેસમાં ઘરમાં જ જોડીને ટિકિટ આપશે ખરા જેવા પ્રશ્ન પણ ઉઠી રહ્યા છે.

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓબસ-ટ્રેનમાં મુસાફરોને કેફી પીણુ પીવડાવી સામાન ચોરી કરતા શખસની વડોદરા રેલવે ક્રાઇમ બ્રાન્ચે ધરપકડ કરી, 11 ગુનાની કબૂલાત, 7.30 લાખ લાખનો મુદ્દામાલ જપ્ત - વડોદરા - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ ધનદાયક છે. ભાઇઓ સાથે મળીને કોઇ લાભને લગતા વિષય ઉપર ચર્ચા-વિચારણાં થશે. તમે તમારી અંદર ભરપૂર આત્મવિશ્વાસ અનુભવ કરશો. પરિવારમાં કોઇ માંગલિક કાર્યોને લગતા આયોજનની યોજના પણ બની શ...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો